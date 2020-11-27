SPONSORED: Robert Gordon’s College offers the very best start in education

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The core values of community, leadership, curiosity, innovation and resilience underpin all that pupils experience at Robert Gordon’s College.

This is the DNA of the Gordon’s community and provides pupils with the skills and tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex world.

From the moment pupils arrive they are encouraged to find out what they are good at and supported to do it to the best of their ability.

Reading and writing is at the heart of the Primary 1 curriculum and all Junior School pupils thrive with the support of a dedicated classroom teacher. The curriculum is enriched by weekly specialist teaching in art, drama, French, music, PE and science from Primary 1 onwards. This offers fantastic cross curricular learning and the opportunity to educate the whole child.

From choir to karate and Mandarin to mini Scripture Union, Junior School children can participate in over 50 clubs, sparking their curiosity and allowing them to find what they enjoy and what they are good at.

With dedicated school bus routes and its location in the heart of the city, families have a number of options for travelling to and from the school.

Further support is available via the Out of Hours Care service which provides child care support before and after the school day, from 7.00 am – 5.30 pm, along with holiday clubs which are on offer too.

At the college, innovation and forward thinking sit comfortably alongside over 250 years of tradition, as seen in the bright, modern and open Junior School classrooms. The pupils also have access to a dedicated science classroom, library and on-site swimming pool.

Robin Macpherson, Head of Robert Gordon’s College shares: “Choosing the right school for your child is one of the most important decisions of your life. As Head of College, I’m very proud of our school. Our motto translates as “Be all you can be” – and it’s something that we use time and time again in conversations with pupils as they progress through school.”

Contact the Admissions team to discover more about the opportunities that await your family at admissions@rgc.aberdeen.sch.uk or 01224 646346.

Find out more at Robert Gordon’s College Virtual Open Day, on Friday, 4 December 2020. Register here.