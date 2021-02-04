SPONSORED: Puppy first aid could help save your dog’s life

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Puppies can be a great addition to the family, they tend to be curious and have an appetite for exploring and learning all about the world around them. This mischievous behaviour and their strong instinct to follow their nose can sometimes unfortunately end up in injury. That’s why knowing the basics of how to help them and apply some puppy first aid is essential.

Thankfully, the expert insurance team at Animal Friends understands how important looking after your pup is and as part of PupStart, their bespoke programme for puppy owners, they are always on hand to help you, including giving you the knowledge on how to avoid first aid emergencies.

With Animal Friends, when you start a policy, you’ll get access to a FREE Puppy First Aid session, led by the experts at Dog First Aid Franchise.

Why is dog first aid important?

Dog first aid can help you deal with a variety of different scenarios, from minor scrapes or grazes and other common problems to more life altering events such as road traffic accidents. It can help you to remain confident and calm and can sometimes be the difference between life and death.

Armed with knowledge and experience, you’ll be in a better position to act wherever and whenever you might need to.

Knowing the basics of dog first aid can also help you spot potential hazards before they become an issue, helping you avoid some accidents and prevent injuries. As part of your introduction to dog first aid, you’ll also be given ideas on the best items to use to create a dog first aid kit to keep at home, in your car or to take on walks, preparing you for whatever emergency you might face.

Does my dog need emergency attention?

There are some situations where your dog will need emergency attention, where only a vet can help but out of hours fees can make us unsure about seeking vet advice when an injury isn’t obvious.

That’s why PupStart also gives you free, unlimited video vet consultations 24/7, for peace of mind without the out of hours fee.

Call a vet immediately if you notice any of the following symptoms:

You think they’ve eaten something toxic

Your dog is depressed, weak, or dull and unresponsive

Your dog has rapid or noisy breathing or is struggling to breathe

They appear to be in pain or discomfort, barking, crying, whining or whimpering

Their co-ordination is affected, or they are having difficulty with their balance or moving around

They’re having a seizure of fit or have collapsed and can’t get up

They can’t stop vomiting for more than 24 hours

They have had diarrhoea for more than 24 hours

They’re having difficulty passing urine or defecating

While puppy first aid is no substitute for veterinary care – think of it like people, first aid is administered until you can get the proper attention you need – it can provide vital help in the immediate aftermath of an emergency.

As well as your first aid session and video vet consultations PupStart also gives you one-to-one online puppy clinics with qualified veterinary nurses, a month of free flea and tick treatment and free access to advice, recommendations and tips which will be delivered right to your inbox from Animal Friends or through your phone via the Joii app!

To find out more about insurance with Animal Friends, as well as the PupStart programme, visit the Animal Friends pet insurance website.

Terms and conditions apply