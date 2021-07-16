Essence of Harris scoops national family business award

Essence of Harris, a luxury candle and home living brand based in the Outer Hebrides, has been awarded the national Community title at the 2021 Family Business of the Year Awards.

Organised by Family Business United (FBU), the annual award ceremony aims to put the UK’s family business sector on the map.

Other Scottish family business winners at the awards ceremony included food producers Macsween of Edinburgh (The People’s Choice Award) and Arbikie Distillery, Arbroath (Scottish Regional Award).

Family and community

Founded by Jamie and Deenie McGowan, Essence of Harris began in 2015 around the kitchen table and has since grown into a business with international reach.

The company designs, develops and hand-pours its candles and home fragrance products from its factory in Tarbert, incorporating an artisan approach inspired by Harris’ historic tweed industry.

A sense of family and community lies at the business’s core, which has created numerous sustainable job opportunities for locals on the island.

The rugged natural beauty of the Outer Hebrides continues to inspire everything we do here at Essence of Harris

Global appeal

Jamie McGowan, of Essence of Harris, tells us that family was the sole reason that he began the business six years ago.

“At the beginning, it was just about creating a business that could support our own family,” he says.

“It’s grown through time into the global business that it is today – we now have a workforce of 26 and are selling globally to places like China and America.

“We recently won awards in a New York trade show (NY NOW) for being one of the best emerging brands in the US.

“From being a window cleaner eight years ago to now, across my three businesses, we’re the largest employers in Harris.”

With the introduction of our refill stations in both our Glasgow and Tarbert stores, you can continue to enjoy your favourite hand wash scents at home, save on your next top-up and help us reduce plastic pollution

Culture

Jamie also adds that Essence of Harris adapted to become a sanitiser business during the pandemic and that he is “very grateful” for the government support received through the furlough scheme.

Gaining recognition with the Community award win, for Jamie, reinforces the business’ integral values of family and community.

“We were delighted when we found out,” he says.

“People from the island as well as others from the mainland have come over to work for us and helped drive our business forward.

“It doesn’t matter how successful the business is, it’s the culture that we’ve created that’s so important.”

The winner of the community award goes to a family business that is at the heart of the community Essence of Harris

Worthy winners

Paul Andrews, founder of FBU and organiser of the Family Business of the Year Awards, says: “Family businesses are the engine room of the UK economy.

“The Community award seeks to recognise a family firm that supports and nurtures their community and makes a real difference.

“Essence of Harris are worthy winners of this national title because of who they are, the importance of community in the way they operate and for their dedication to creating sustainable jobs and a bright future for their family and employees.”

www.essenceofharris.co.uk