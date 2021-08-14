Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Pet Portraits: The cutest pets of the week from the north and north-east

By David Bradley
August 14, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 14, 2021, 10:47 am
WINNER: The expression says it all as Barney waits patiently for his ball to be thrown into his new paddling pool. He is from Insch, Aberdeenshire, and would love to see himself published and his humans would, too, says owner Ross Macinnes. Now, it’s time to let Barney have that ball, Ross.
WINNER: The expression says it all as Barney waits patiently for his ball to be thrown into his new paddling pool. He is from Insch, Aberdeenshire, and would love to see himself published and his humans would, too, says owner Ross Macinnes. Now, it’s time to let Barney have that ball, Ross.

Do you think your pet is among the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week our winner is patiently waiting for his ball to be thrown into the paddling pool. It’s Barney!  What a patient lad.

Marley and Mia are certainly looking comfortable as they are pictured, chillin’ at the caravan in Whitehills, by Lindsay Cameron
Phoebe is looking very festive in this pic taken by Sarah Davidson from Aberdeen at Christmas time.
Topaz, a rescue cat, sunning herself on top of the shed. She is full of fun and certainly keeps her owner, Marlene Grant from Aberdeen, on her toes.
It’s a busy life being a cat so you can’t blame Dexter and Simba for some time out relaxing in the garden. They are owned by Michael Daltry, from Tain.
Freda Manson from Thurso sent in this snap of much-loved Dudley, Daqx and Buster.
Frankie the Newfoundland on a trip to Balmedie Beach with Yvonne Tough, Pitmedden.
Enjoying a road trip is Rico. This snap was taken in the motorhome while on the North Coast 500 with owner Jenna McDonald and family, from Aberdeen.
Five-month-old cavapoo Coco enjoying the beautiful sunset at Ianstown, in Buckie, captured by owner Judith Wood.
WINNER: The expression says it all as Barney waits patiently for his ball to be thrown into his new paddling pool. He is from Insch, Aberdeenshire, and would love to see himself published and his humans would, too, says owner Ross Macinnes. Now, it’s time to let Barney have that ball, Ross.
Taking a wee break after a swim and a run around, Jude was just loving her day trip to Sandend with owner Margo Hendry from Glenkindie.
This is 18-week-old Raiden who does a fine job looking after proud owners Mike and Lorna McIntosh, from Banff.
Pomsky Kingsley enjoying Lossie Beach, sent in by owners Ryan Bruce and Leanne Findlay, of Aberdeen.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]