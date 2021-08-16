Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Robin Galloway brings laughs and pranks back to the north-east

By Jamie Wilde
August 16, 2021, 10:55 am Updated: August 16, 2021, 11:14 am
Familiar face Robin Galloway is returning to the north-east as host of the Pure Radio breakfast show.
When it comes to radio, Robin Galloway certainly knows a thing or two about riding the airwaves.

Having spent almost four decades behind the booth, his latest radio venture sees him returning to his hometown.

Robin is the breakfast show host at Pure Radio, which has now expanded on DAB radio into the north-east.

The station aims to offer “an alternative listen” with fewer adverts and more entertainment its core focus.

Illuminated scenes across Aberdeen marked Robin’s radio return to the north-east earlier this month.

Robin’s familiar wind-up sketches remain a prominent feature on the show, which he says has “reawakened his passion for radio again”.

For the born and bred Aberdonian, home fosters many fond memories.

“I really enjoyed being a kid in Aberdeen,” says Robin.

“The only care in the world was to make sure you were home before the lampposts came on.

“I can remember the changes from before the oil to after the oil and the incredible difference that made to everyone.”

Inspiration

With his mum an avid fan of The Beatles, music became ingrained in Robin’s life from an early age.

But it was a certain Radio 1 broadcaster that first sparked his curiosity for the airwaves.

“I can remember being really taken by a presenter called Kenny Everett who was always on Radio 1,” says Robin.

“He was almost doing TikTok sketches back then before social media even existed – I certainly wanted to do the stuff that he was doing.

“But it was a bit of a culture shock when I did eventually get into radio and being told, ‘you’re not Kenny Everett, so don’t try and be him’, you know?

“It was a long time before I could establish my own act and be given the space to do it.”

Laughs

After achieving his first slot covering for Steve Aggasild on Northsound in the early ’80s, the station’s radio bosses caught a glimpse of Robin’s potential and he remained at the station for several more years.

From then on, Robin’s career has taken him far and wide across Scotland both on radio and TV.

Throughout the years, there certainly hasn’t been a shortage of laughs.

“I guess most people talk about the prank calls that I’m known for,” he says.

“Especially the Hector Brocklebank character who was dreamt up from the north-east.

“You can’t take radio too seriously, otherwise it starts to become a bit formulaic and dull.”

Robin Galloway is spearheading Scotland’s fastest growing radio station, Pure Radio.

Radio vanilla

Dull is not a word you’d associate with Robin’s presenting style.

But he feels that many presenters and stations broadcasting around the country today are lacking in character and personality.

“My honest opinion is that over the last few years, or probably the last few decades, radio has become very vanilla,” says Robin.

If you look at what people are now doing with podcasts, they’re much fresher and more exciting than the vast majority of radio, which is governed by bosses that won’t allow their presenters to take risks.

“Radio will become irrelevant if it doesn’t start to change and take note of things like podcasts which people like to consume these days.

“I get sent a lot of demos from people who want to get into the industry and the vast majority of them, sadly, just don’t have it.

“If you want to carve out a successful career in radio, you’ve got to be different.”

“It’s the greatest job in the world to do something every day that you enjoy doing,” Robin Galloway.

Robin may have carved out his own successful radio career by being different, but it has also not come without its challenges.

His time with national radio station Heart in particular was something that he “did not enjoy being a part of” and left him questioning the future of his career.

Reawakened

However, now at the helm of Pure Radio’s breakfast show, Robin is still getting used to waking up in the early hours but is also relishing radio once more.

“We just have fun and I think it’s quite an infectious listen,” says Robin.

“We’re probably not going to be to everyone’s taste, but I’ve always been a bit of a love or hate person in terms of my breakfast shows.

“A lot of listeners have said that they’d fallen out of love with radio, but what we’re doing again is drawing them to it again, which is great.

Having had such a fruitful career in the industry, will the time ever come for Robin to think about hanging the headphones up for good?

“It’s the big 60 at the end of this year, so as long as the listeners want me to continue, I’m happy to continue,” he says.

“At the end of the day, they’re the ones that tell you it’s time to go.

“I don’t think your boss tells you it’s time to hang the headphones up, the listeners tell you.

“It’s the greatest job in the world to do something every day that you enjoy doing.”

The Breakfast Show with Robin Galloway is broadcast on weekdays from 6am to 10am on Pure Radio.

