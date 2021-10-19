SPONSORED: Five Peterhead local businesses you should support

If you want to spend a day visiting a coastal town steeped in history and fishing, then take a trip to Peterhead.

As Aberdeenshire’s biggest town, Peterhead has lots to offer locals and visitors alike. And with many small and locally-owned businesses offering great products and services, there’s plenty of reasons to spend some time in the ‘Blue Toun’.

And with Christmas not too far away, now’s the time to get the inspiration for those hard-to-find gifts.

Here are just a few Peterhead businesses you can support in the run up to the festive season.

Buchanness Lighthouse Holidays

Stay in an original lightkeeper’s cottage at the base of Buchan Ness Lighthouse.

The four-star self-catering accommodation is perfect for short breaks for individuals, couples, families and even the pet dog!

The cottages are fully equipped to make your stay relaxing and tranquil and a great base for exploring all that Aberdeenshire has to offer.

You can also buy gift vouchers so your loved ones can enjoy this unique getaway.

Click here to book today.

Carriages Prams & Childrenswear

Nestled at the heart of Peterhead’s town centre, family run boutique, Carriages Childrenswear is a one-stop shop for all your baby and kids’ clothing and accessory needs.

Stocking a variety of budget-friendly and premium brands, including Mintini, Caramelo, Blues Baby, Levi and Boss, the range of childrenswear and accessories is a must-see for young families or anyone looking for the perfect gift.

Their sister store, Carriages Pram Centre, lies five minutes away in the coastal village of Boddam.

With over 60 pram and stroller models from over 20 of the top brands in-store, why not pop in and try some out? The experienced team would be delighted to tell you more!

As well as stocking pram brands including Egg, Babystyle, Emmaljunga, ICandy and Silver Cross, the nursery areas are home to some truly stunning furniture sets, bedding and accessories.

Find out more at the Carriages Childrenswear website.

Coast to Coast Motorhome Hire

Do you want to escape from the hum drum of everyday life? Do you enjoy the outdoors and experiencing new places? If ‘yes’ is your answer to either of these questions, then hiring a motorhome is for you!

Motorhomes are a great way to discover some of the hidden delights the UK has to offer, including the breathtaking Scottish scenery of the NC500 route.

Coast to Coast Motorhomes offer a personal service that’s second to none. Their four and six berth motorhomes are ready for rental and fully equipped with everything you need for a true home away from home experience.

A full breakdown service is included and someone on hand 24/7 to answer any queries. Ready to go whenever you are, motorhomes are a great way to relax and enjoy some time away.

Email coast.to.coast.motorhomehire@mail.com to find out more.

Loopty Lou’s Soft Play Centre

Take your wee ones for some fun at Aberdeenshire’s biggest and most exciting children’s indoor adventure soft play centre!

Loopty Lous also has a separate baby and toddler zone with equipment for little ones so nobody is too small for a play session.

Party packages are available and Loopty Lous also offers monthly relaxed sessions for children who enjoy a quieter way of playing.

Gift vouchers are also available.

Visit the Loopty Lous website to find out more.

Follow them on Facebook for the latest news.

Infinity Gym

At Infinity they have a range of different packages that suit everyone.

The gym is kitted out with Technogym equipment covering cardio, strength and functional training.

Infinity also offers a range of different classes from spin to step, as well as one of their latest offerings, boxing, and much more.

Right now they have a great offer of 10 days for £10 for the whole of the month of October.

Find out more at the Infinity Gym website.

Follow them on Facebook.