Party clothes: Dare to dazzle in sequins and diamante

By Jacqueline Wake Young
November 11, 2021, 5:00 pm
Sparkly jumper, £29, M&Co.

Bonfire Night may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t create fireworks with a dazzling party-season outfit, says Jacqueline Wake Young

What is it about party season that turns us into a nation of magpies, stopping in our tracks at the mere glimpse of something sparkly?

Could it be that the dark nights have us yearning for all things bright and shiny or just that Christmas isn’t Christmas without a heavy dose of glitter?

Whatever the reason, there’s no doubt about our strong desire to dazzle during the dark winter months.

Like so many design choices, from the orientation of a new building to the amount of blue in a paint for the living room, it may all come down to the quality of the available light.

Metallics work well in sunshine, such as on bags, belts and shoes but it is in artificial light that sequins and diamante really come to life.

Their mirrored surfaces mean they are a secondary source of light in themselves as they reflect it and refract it around the room – often much to the delight of playful pets as sequin-loving owners may have discovered.

As well as being a popular choice for attire, sparkles are desirable in home accessories when the days are short and look especially lovely in candlelight.

For clothing, choices range from a touch of diamante on a jumper to a full-on sequin jumpsuit because what may seem a bit over the top for most of the year, suddenly becomes completely acceptable from around mid-November.

Just add a dash of sparkly eye-shadow and nail varnish and get ready to light up the room.

Sparkle the night away with our top picks:

Metallic sparkle wrap jumpsuit, £49.99, M&Co.
Chi Chi Sleeveless Sequin Top, £60, Very.
Chi Chi Sequin Midi Skirt, £65, Very.
Purple and silver sequin bag, £28, River Island.
Sequin dress, £90, River Island.
Pink Sequin Skirt, £45, River Island.
Rose gold sequin midi skirt, £34.99, M&Co.
Ombre Sequin Dress, £28, George at Asda.
Champagne high neck sequin top, £34.99, M&Co.

 