Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Covid doctor at Aberdeen hospital reveals different symptoms faced by young people fighting virus

By Charlotte Thomson
August 3, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Dr Vhairi Bateman says more younger patients are in hospital with Covid.
Dr Vhairi Bateman says more younger patients are in hospital with Covid.

Young adults admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are suffering different symptoms from older patients.

Dr Vhairi Bateman, a consultant in infectious diseases, said more patients between the ages of 20 and 50 have been treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary during the third wave.

She said patients admitted to the hospital during earlier months of the pandemic were generally older.

What are the main symptoms younger patients have?

“The symptoms they’re experiencing are somewhat different to what we may have seen previously,” Dr Bateman said.

“We’re seeing fewer patients with severe respiratory symptoms.

“But we’re still seeing patients with other symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and severe headaches leading to dehydration and still needing to come to hospital for some support; albeit they don’t need oxygen support that many patients needed previously.”

Dr Bateman believes the age of patients with Covid is generally younger due to the success of the uptake of vaccines in people over the age of 50.

“We have really high uptake of the vaccine amongst elderly patients which is brilliant,” she said.

A teenager is given the Covid-19 vaccine.

How many young adults have been vaccinated in the north of Scotland?

In Grampian 73% of people aged 18-29 have received their first dose compared to 75% of residents of the same age in the Highlands.

Meanwhile, 90% of residents aged 40-49 in the Highlands have received their first dose compared to 87% of people in this age group in Grampian.

This compares to 94% over the age of 50 in both regions.

Dr Bateman highlighted that the vaccination programme had only recently opened up to younger adults. It was extended to people over the age of 18 in mid-June.

Drop-in clinics are now available for people over the age of 18 to get their vaccines.

‘The problem is we don’t know how to predict how each individual will react to this infection’

There are still concerns that some people may have decided not to book an appointment.

“The problem is we don’t know how to predict how each individual will react to this infection,” Dr Bateman said.

“We all are learning more and more about the impact or potential for long Covid, and the prolonged symptoms that, unfortunately, some people are suffering from.

“It’s really worth thinking about when people are making decisions about not taking the vaccine.”

Dr Vhairi Bateman treats patients with Covid-19 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Some hospital patients are fully vaccinated

On August 3 there were 41 patients with Covid-19 in the ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and nine people in the intensive care unit.

This compares to 38 patients in the hospital and eight people in the IT unit the previous day.

Medics are still treating some patients admitted with serious symptoms despite already having their two vaccines.

But Dr Bateman said that the majority of fully vaccinated patients with Covid fared better with fewer needing intensive care or requiring critical care support.

“There will be a proportion of people unfortunately that despite that they sadly develop severe illness,” she said.

“We’re seeing for most people that have been fully vaccinated that even if they develop symptoms, and they’re unwell enough to come to hospital, fewer of them will have to go to intensive care or critical care for support.

“So it does really improve the outcomes and we’re seeing a milder course of illness than we would have expected to see without vaccination.”

More health news…

Man’s year of fitness after losing mum and brother within six months to heart conditions 

Need help to get your diet back on track? 

Warning over tobacco firms targeting youths on social media 

Apology after surgeon almost amputates wrong toe

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.