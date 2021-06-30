WATCH: Time-lapse and video interview with Nuart artist Henrik Uldalen

London-based oil painter Henrik Uldalen doesn’t often create murals – but when he does, his work always attracts passers-by.

“I primarily work on oil paintings, but sometimes, I come out of my studio and create murals,” said Henrik, who has just completed a Nuart mural at the Spring Gardens Unite Students building.

This is the Norwegian artist’s first time painting in Aberdeen, however, Henrik previously turned Stavanger’s walls into works of art as part of Nuart Stavanger.

He said: “I’ve been working with Martyn Reed (Nuart organiser) as part of Nuart Stavanger – which is my mum’s hometown.

“I absolutely love Aberdeen – I think it’s a beautiful city. I love the grey and I love the granite and the big massive buildings. I’m having a great time.”

Henrik Uldalen was inspired by Aberdeen

And it was the Granite City which inspired Henrik’s just-finished mural.

“I came to the city with a little bit of a different idea, but after seeing the whole city and seeing the vibe and the colour scheme, I kind of went back and did some amends to the concept and I went black and white which I haven’t really done before.”

The painting is about the time spent indoors over the past year which has been “tough” on many people.

“It’s been mentally draining, but I believe that this kind of diversity will define us and will make us stronger – it’s about becoming better people,” said Henrik.

Preparing for solo exhibition in London

The talented artist, who would describe himself as a “neoclassicist painter slowly breaking into expressionism,” said those interested in art can see his work in JD Malat Gallery in London.

He’s also currently working on his solo exhibition which will be launched in December at the London gallery.

Henrik said: “There will be 20 or so paintings. It’ll be a dark exhibition – it’s going to be moody.”

Check out Henrik’s work on his website and Instagram.

See where you can find stunning Nuart artworks in Aberdeen thanks to our interactive map.