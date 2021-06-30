Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Time-lapse and video interview with Nuart artist Henrik Uldalen

By Danica Ollerova
June 30, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Henrik Uldalen has created an attention-grabbing artwork for this year's Nuart festival.
Henrik Uldalen has created an attention-grabbing artwork for this year's Nuart festival.

London-based oil painter Henrik Uldalen doesn’t often create murals – but when he does, his work always attracts passers-by.

“I primarily work on oil paintings, but sometimes, I come out of my studio and create murals,” said Henrik, who has just completed a Nuart mural at the Spring Gardens Unite Students building.

This is the Norwegian artist’s first time painting in Aberdeen, however, Henrik previously turned Stavanger’s walls into works of art as part of Nuart Stavanger.

He said: “I’ve been working with Martyn Reed (Nuart organiser) as part of Nuart Stavanger – which is my mum’s hometown.

“I absolutely love Aberdeen – I think it’s a beautiful city. I love the grey and I love the granite and the big massive buildings. I’m having a great time.”

Henrik Uldalen was inspired by Aberdeen

And it was the Granite City which inspired Henrik’s just-finished mural.

“I came to the city with a little bit of a different idea, but after seeing the whole city and seeing the vibe and the colour scheme, I kind of went back and did some amends to the concept and I went black and white which I haven’t really done before.”

The painting is about the time spent indoors over the past year which has been “tough” on many people.

“It’s been mentally draining, but I believe that this kind of diversity will define us and will make us stronger – it’s about becoming better people,” said Henrik.

Preparing for solo exhibition in London

The talented artist, who would describe himself as a “neoclassicist painter slowly breaking into expressionism,” said those interested in art can see his work in JD Malat Gallery in London.

He’s also currently working on his solo exhibition which will be launched in December at the London gallery.

Henrik said: “There will be 20 or so paintings. It’ll be a dark exhibition – it’s going to be moody.”

Check out Henrik’s work on his website and Instagram.

See where you can find stunning Nuart artworks in Aberdeen thanks to our interactive map.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.