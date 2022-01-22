Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Check it out: Burns Night fashion ideas

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Vintage check dress, £70, Joe Browns.
Vintage check dress, £70, Joe Browns.

Another year and another low-key Burns Night is upon us. Some of us may be venturing out to more sociable gatherings than in January 2021, but if not, as we reminded ourselves then, a Burns Night celebration at home is entirely fitting.

The first Burns Night in 1801 was a homely affair, an intimate gathering of friends at Burns Cottage, the poet’s first home which was built by his father.

Since then and before anyone had ever heard of “lockdown” some of the best Burns Suppers have been held around kitchen tables up and down the land; friends learning verses, children doing their little turns, the good whisky being raided and a pile of washing up to face the following morning.

Strictly speaking from a historical and geographical point of view, Burns, tartan and ceilidhs don’t really all belong together, but over the years we have seen them all thrown into the mix in one catch-all celebration of Scottishness.

There is something joyous about adding a tartan ribbon to a jacket or pulling out a checked dress from the wardrobe for Burns Night – it just feels like the right thing to do.

Many of the fabrics featured here aren’t technically tartan, just an approximation of it. Some are stylised prints or simply a sort of checked cloth that looks vaguely ‘Scottish’, and that’s alright – goodness knows we’ve had enough rules to follow as it is.

And if you don’t have anything special planned for this Burns Night, take heart – just remember what Burns himself said about plans.

Our top picks:

Joe’s Ultimate Check Skirt, was £45, now 27, Joe Browns.
Vintage tweedy wrap, was £45, now £27, Joe Browns.
Statement checked coat, was £90 now £60, Joe Browns.
Ashanti check bias cut skirt, was £60, now £18, Monsoon.
Rock chick trousers, was £40, now £24, Joe Browns.
Killin Tartan Wool Coat, was £349, now £262, Barbour.
Merino Cashmere Tartan Scarf, £30, Barbour.
Anne Marie checked blazer, was £43.99, now £30, New Look.
Anne Marie skirt, £23.99, New Look.
Vintage check dress, £70, from Joe Browns paired with boots and a contrasting beret.

