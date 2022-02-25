Embroidery designer heads to P&J Live Wedding Exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emma Louise Hopper knows first-hand how unique a bride’s outfit can be, having designed and made her own for her wedding last year.

The Shetland-based embroidery designer will be showcasing her bespoke veils at the P&J Live Wedding Exhibition in March and this week told the Press and Journal about her business and background.

She said: “My passion for embroidery began at Aberdeen College, where I learned the art of freehand embroidery on a domestic sewing machine.

Fashion and textiles

“I then went on to study Fashion and Textiles at Gray’s School of Art. I tried various different textile techniques during my time there but I was always drawn back to embroidery.

“In my final year I designed a digitally embroidered women’s eveningwear collection inspired by the 1920s.

“It was then that I knew I wanted to specialise in embroidery.”

After graduating, Emma, 28, moved back to Ollaberry, Shetland, where she grew up.

“I invested in my very own digital embroidery machine and I was then able to set up my small business,” she said.

Embroidered products

“Initially I started off by designing myself outfits and making embroidered products such as cushions, bags and tablemats.

“I sell these to a number of outlets, as well as online.

“In 2019, I got engaged and knew this was my chance to design and make my own outfit.

“During lockdown, I got a free-hand embroidery machine which I taught myself to use. I designed a classic silk-backed satin dress with a small amount of embroidery detail.

“My chapel-length veil was appliqued with free-hand embroidery and hand finished with over 3,000 Swarovski crystals.

“In July 2021 I got married and was very proud to wear my handmade wedding outfit. All my hard work had paid off!

Wedding veils

“This is when I knew I wanted to specialise in wedding veils. Since then I have been working on new designs and I am already showcasing one of my designs in Da Wedding Shed in Shetland.

“The beauty of nature is my biggest inspiration, especially flowers.

“My wedding veils are designed and handcrafted to order. They are embellished with free-hand embroidery and hand finished with Preciosa crystals.

“I am offering a personal service where I will work closely with every client so their dream veil can be achieved.

“The best moment for me is seeing the finished product after all the hard work I have put into it, it’s such a special moment.

“I want every bride to feel as good as I did when I wore my bespoke veil on my wedding day.

“My family have always been my biggest support. They have always encouraged and believed in me which has helped me stay motivated. My mum often helps me with the sewing.”

Emma will be offering a 10% discount on offers placed at the exhibition and can be found online at www.emmalouisehopper.co.uk, on Instagram at emma.louisebridal and Facebook @Emmalhopper.

Your Wedding Exhibition is at P&J Live on March 5 and 6, 2022. More details can be found at yourweddingexhibition.com