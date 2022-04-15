10 simple and fun Easter crafts for your family this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

10 simple and fun Easter crafts for your family this spring

By Nicola Sinclair
April 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Think crafting's a faff? Try these 10 simple and fun Easter projects. Photo by Shutterstock.
Keep little hands busy this Easter with our pick of fun and easy craft activities.

Woolly wonders

Let’s face it, crochet crafts are hard. Kids usually wander off after 10 minutes while the adults finish the job. Keep it simple with this Easter wool craft instead.

Finger painting fun

So sweet and so simple. This Easter craft is perfect for toddlers, and makes a lovely card for family too.

Hop to it

These no-sew bunnies are surprisingly easy to make – and a great way to use up all those odd socks you have lying around!

Easter tiffin

Baking without the baking. Maximum taste, minimum effort.

Easy egg carton craft

Simply cut up an egg box and let little ones get messy with the paints.

Easter bonnet

No Easter craft sesh is complete without an Easter bonnet. This one is slightly more involved, but it’s a great way to keep older kids entertained.

Easter sun catchers

Kids will love hanging these simple tissue paper suncatchers up in their bedroom windows.

Paper plate chicks

A fun and adaptable Easter craft. For little kids, have the pieces cut out and let them pick out the features and stick them on. Older kids can do the cutting out.

Hatching egg

For something a bit different, try out this cute craft using wooden clothes pegs and foam eggs.

Rice Krispie eggs

Another simple bake – classic puffed rice cakes but with a fun Easter twist.

 

