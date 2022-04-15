10 simple and fun Easter crafts for your family this spring

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keep little hands busy this Easter with our pick of fun and easy craft activities.

Woolly wonders

Let’s face it, crochet crafts are hard. Kids usually wander off after 10 minutes while the adults finish the job. Keep it simple with this Easter wool craft instead.

Finger painting fun

So sweet and so simple. This Easter craft is perfect for toddlers, and makes a lovely card for family too.

Hop to it

These no-sew bunnies are surprisingly easy to make – and a great way to use up all those odd socks you have lying around!

Easter tiffin

Baking without the baking. Maximum taste, minimum effort.

Easy egg carton craft

Simply cut up an egg box and let little ones get messy with the paints.

Easter bonnet

No Easter craft sesh is complete without an Easter bonnet. This one is slightly more involved, but it’s a great way to keep older kids entertained.

Easter sun catchers

Kids will love hanging these simple tissue paper suncatchers up in their bedroom windows.

Paper plate chicks

A fun and adaptable Easter craft. For little kids, have the pieces cut out and let them pick out the features and stick them on. Older kids can do the cutting out.

Hatching egg

For something a bit different, try out this cute craft using wooden clothes pegs and foam eggs.

Rice Krispie eggs

Another simple bake – classic puffed rice cakes but with a fun Easter twist.