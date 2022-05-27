Aberdeen hair colourist shortlisted in national industry awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Aberdeen hair colourist shortlisted in national industry awards

By Jamie Wilde
May 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 11:52 am
Aberdeen hair colourist, Justin Mackland, has utilised social media in his work to become a shortlisted finalist at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2022.  
Aberdeen hair colourist, Justin Mackland, has utilised social media in his work to become a shortlisted finalist at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2022.  

Justin Mackland, from Ishoka in Aberdeen, has been shortlisted for the social stylist of the year award at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2022.

The awards – now in their 24th year – recognise hardworking names who have built outstanding salon businesses.

Launched in 1998, HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards have previously honoured names including Lee Stafford, Trevor Sorbie and Toni & Guy.

Mary Noble and Justin Mackland at the Six By Nico Aberdeen launch in April 2022.

Strong social following

Justin made the final stage of the competition after compiling a detailed entry, outlining the skills and experience that make him an accomplished hair colourist and prolific social media user.

Justin currently has over 5,000 followers on his Instagram page, which showcases his work and creative personality through a wide range of colourful posts.

This has led to high levels of client engagement and his strong online presence has helped earn him a place in the finals of this year’s awards.

The winners will be announced at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards on Monday July 4 at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, to an audience of some of the industry’s top names.

‘I hope to inspire others’

Speaking of his shortlist announcement, Justin said: “I’m thrilled to have made the finals of such a respected event.

“Social media is such a powerful tool for salon businesses and I’ve worked hard to build a strong following and to promote my work across multiple platforms.

“Effective social content allows us to engage with our clients and to maintain relationships and I hope to inspire others to start utilising its benefits.”

From standout salons to creative individuals, a total of 17 trophies will be handed out at this year’s finals.

This includes the new 2022 sustainable salon of the year award, which recognises salons that put sustainability at the forefront of their business.

Wonderful industry

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards added: “These awards are a recognition of the standout people and businesses in the hairdressing industry, celebrating their talent, passion and commitment to British hairdressing.

Justin at the Must Have Dresses launch in 2019 alongside Jonathan Graham.

“To make the social stylist of the year shortlist, finalists need to demonstrate evidence of a powerful online presence and a strategy that has helped grow client numbers.

“Justin should feel proud to be recognised for inspiring content that has helped to create communities and showcase the talent in our wonderful industry.”

Visit the Hairdressers Journal online for more information or to view the full list of this year’s finalists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]