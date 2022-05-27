Aberdeen hair colourist shortlisted in national industry awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Justin Mackland, from Ishoka in Aberdeen, has been shortlisted for the social stylist of the year award at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2022.

The awards – now in their 24th year – recognise hardworking names who have built outstanding salon businesses.

Launched in 1998, HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards have previously honoured names including Lee Stafford, Trevor Sorbie and Toni & Guy.

Strong social following

Justin made the final stage of the competition after compiling a detailed entry, outlining the skills and experience that make him an accomplished hair colourist and prolific social media user.

Justin currently has over 5,000 followers on his Instagram page, which showcases his work and creative personality through a wide range of colourful posts.

This has led to high levels of client engagement and his strong online presence has helped earn him a place in the finals of this year’s awards.

The winners will be announced at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards on Monday July 4 at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, to an audience of some of the industry’s top names.

‘I hope to inspire others’

Speaking of his shortlist announcement, Justin said: “I’m thrilled to have made the finals of such a respected event.

“Social media is such a powerful tool for salon businesses and I’ve worked hard to build a strong following and to promote my work across multiple platforms.

“Effective social content allows us to engage with our clients and to maintain relationships and I hope to inspire others to start utilising its benefits.”

From standout salons to creative individuals, a total of 17 trophies will be handed out at this year’s finals.

This includes the new 2022 sustainable salon of the year award, which recognises salons that put sustainability at the forefront of their business.

Wonderful industry

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards added: “These awards are a recognition of the standout people and businesses in the hairdressing industry, celebrating their talent, passion and commitment to British hairdressing.

“To make the social stylist of the year shortlist, finalists need to demonstrate evidence of a powerful online presence and a strategy that has helped grow client numbers.

“Justin should feel proud to be recognised for inspiring content that has helped to create communities and showcase the talent in our wonderful industry.”

Visit the Hairdressers Journal online for more information or to view the full list of this year’s finalists.