Hydrafacial: the miracle skin treatment leaving more than a smile on customers’ faces

Having a chemical peel or microdermabrasion can have downsides, as often the post-treatment skin is tender and flaky. But what if you could experience both these treatments in one session – without any aftercare or downtime required?

At Granite Spa you can, thanks to the arrival of the latest hydrafacial machine. Although hydrafacial machines have been around for many years, this is the most advanced one and it was only launched earlier this year.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Granite Spa in Aberdeen is thought to be one of the first salons in the north east to take delivery of the upgraded hydrafacial machine, which offers a combination of skin-boosting technologies to transform the look and feel of clients’ faces.

What does a hydrafacial do?

Sacha De Souza-Miller, Granite Spa’s new spa manager, said: “Although the hydrafacial machine has been around for a couple of years, this machine we have was only upgraded by the company earlier this year and we are delighted to introduce it to the spa.

“The beauty of the hydrafacial treatment is that it was designed by a doctor to treat different skin concerns and, because it can be personalised to suit, it really is a treatment for everyone – whether you have rosacea, acne, pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, open pores or dark circles.

“What is great about a hydrafacial is that you can see the results right away and there is no downtime required, all you’ll experience is a little redness.

“The hydrafacial has all the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion – without any after effects.”

How does hydrafacial work?

Having worked in aesthetics since 2009, Sacha knew all about the benefits of a good facial, and particularly the hydrafacial, so she was keen to order the new model of the hydrafacial machine as soon as she started at Granite Spa – just a couple of weeks ago!

She explained: “It delivers a combination of a deep clean, exfoliation and hydration in one treatment – there are six different steps involved in the treatment, so it can take between 60 and 75 minutes.

It, ultimately, delivers products inside the pores without injections. It is not uncomfortable at all, in fact, clients tell me it is quite relaxing, like having a toning facial massage.”

Here are the steps* involved:

Detox: this involves lymphatic drainage to increase blood flow and helps with toning and firming Cleansing and exfoliating: this stage removes dead skin cells to brighten, plump and firm Brightening agents: this step involves applying glycolic acid to the skin to soften it, this combats oily skin Extraction: the hydrafacial handpiece will remove any impurities before products can be delivered Hydration: pure hyaluronic acid will be applied to the skin with the handpiece, without injections, to replenish the skin with the nutrients its lacking Rejuvenation: LED light therapy is delivered on to the skin (in red or blue depending on clients’ skin type)

*Each of the above steps can be personalised to suit the client’s skin type.

Other exciting news at Granite Spa in Aberdeen

The arrival of the new hydrafacial machine at the spa in Aberdeen is not the only piece of exciting news at Granite Spa, for it has recently undergone a rebrand and taken on three new members of staff, taking the total number of beauty therapists to seven. And, gone are the grey uniforms, replaced with a stylish monochrome tunic which all staff now wear with pride.

As well as the hydrafacial, Granite Spa has also introduced a number of new confidence-boosting treatments to its offering as it now specialises in advanced skincare treatments.

Enhancing the mood and wellbeing of all clients is what spa owner, Chrissy Graham, has always strived for in her 12 years in the beauty industry.

Chrissy, who runs four other businesses with her husband in addition to Granite Spa, said: “I know what works – and it’s all about customer care and our clients. As spa owner, I have the opportunity to mentor the therapists at Granite Spa so they can be the best they can be.

“I am also delighted to have welcomed Sacha into the business as our new and very experienced spa manager, as this will allow me to step away a bit. However, I will still be a familiar face in the spa.”

More boosts for the business

In the last year, since launching the Granite Spa in April 2021, the client base has almost quadrupled (from 1,000 to more than 3,600 clients). New and existing clients are drawn to this spa because of the personal touch from its staff, not to mention their relaxing treatments, rainforest shower, twin treatment room (perfect for couples and girls’ days), pair of hot tubs and two saunas.

It is no wonder Granite Spa is a Regional Finalist in the Best New Business category of this year’s Scottish Business Awards!

To find out more about Granite Spa or to book yourself in for a confidence-boosting treatment at this exciting spa, visit the website.

There are also further changes ahead for Granite Spa, watch this space.