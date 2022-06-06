One baby and four adults taken to hospital following crash on A86 near Loch Laggan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

One baby and four adults taken to hospital following crash on A86 near Loch Laggan

By Lauren Robertson
June 6, 2022, 11:03 am
The crash happened on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
The crash happened on the A86 near Loch Laggan.

An 18-month-old baby and four adults were taken to hospital following a crash on the A86 near Loch Laggan.

Teams from police, ambulance and fire services attended the two-vehicle crash just before 2pm on Sunday along with an air ambulance.

Two men were transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow to be treated for their injuries, which were described as being “serious but non life threatening” by police.

The baby and a 31-year-old man and woman were treated for minor injuries and later discharged from Belford Hospital in Fort William.

The crash happened on the Kingussie to Spean Bridge road between Moy and Moy Lodge.

This stretch of the road was closed for around three hours before reopening at around 5pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.45pm on Sunday June 5, officers were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles on the A86 Kingussie Road, between Moy and Moy Lodge, close to Loch Lagan.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal