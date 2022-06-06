One baby and four adults taken to hospital following crash on A86 near Loch Laggan By Lauren Robertson June 6, 2022, 11:03 am The crash happened on the A86 near Loch Laggan. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An 18-month-old baby and four adults were taken to hospital following a crash on the A86 near Loch Laggan. Teams from police, ambulance and fire services attended the two-vehicle crash just before 2pm on Sunday along with an air ambulance. Two men were transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow to be treated for their injuries, which were described as being “serious but non life threatening” by police. The baby and a 31-year-old man and woman were treated for minor injuries and later discharged from Belford Hospital in Fort William. The crash happened on the Kingussie to Spean Bridge road between Moy and Moy Lodge. This stretch of the road was closed for around three hours before reopening at around 5pm. A police spokesman said: “Around 1.45pm on Sunday June 5, officers were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles on the A86 Kingussie Road, between Moy and Moy Lodge, close to Loch Lagan.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Emergency crews attend two-vehicle crash on A86 near Spean Bridge Fours teens and a pensioner taken to hospital following two-vehicle A96 crash near Nairn Woman taken to hospital following South Deeside Road crash Baby and three adults taken to hospital following five-vehicle crash