Yvie Burnett: Queen and Paddington serve up special jubilee moment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Why oh why did I tempt fate and mention airport delays?

I was totally caught up in them, and although I did eventually get back to the UK, my suitcase is still somewhere between Denmark, Amsterdam and Heathrow.

Apparently I’m lucky though, because many people are still stuck abroad with all the travel chaos.

Mind you, there are some places I wouldn’t mind being stuck. If you were on a sunny beach, would it be so awful if your plane was cancelled?

It was KLM airlines I happened to be travelling with, and as I was staying in London this week and had no luggage, I rang to ask them if I have an allowance for clothing and toiletries, etc.

The gentleman on the phone informed me that I could buy clothing of the same sort of value as I have in my case. That didn’t make much sense to me really. I would rather he said what my limit was.

I could have three Chanel jackets in there – or Primark jeans!

I was tempted to walk into a couple of designer shops but opted for posh high street ones, buying a couple of tops, a pair of trousers, shoes and a jumper.

Let’s see if KLM stick to their word and reimburse me.

My electric toothbrush was also replaced, and some underwear. I figured those were all pretty essential, but I wonder if they are vague about what we can buy in order to be able to refuse certain things.

It’s a bit of a grey area.

They can’t really expect a business person to go to work in the shorts they travelled in, but top-to-toe Gucci might be stretching it.

I will keep you posted.

I wonder if any of you have had to replace clothes on a trip. I’d love to know what you bought.

I felt I did miss out a bit, not being at home for the jubilee celebrations.

The atmosphere in London did seem pretty special.

I managed to catch what I’m sure must have been the highlight of the whole weekend – the Queen and Paddington.

That little sketch was so cute.

We have always wondered what the Queen keeps in her handbag. I’m sure nearly the whole country smiled when she produced her marmalade sandwich.

Even the little details like the two of them tapping their spoons on their teacups to the other Queen’s performance of We Will Rock You was very clever.

I didn’t see the rest of the concert, but that was the bit we will be talking about for years to come.

And of course little Prince Louis seemed to steal the show all weekend.

There were lots of comments about his behaviour but I think it was quite refreshing to see that he was acting just like any other four-year-old who was at a formal occasion.

I remember Emily behaving perfectly in public at that age, only choosing to have any naughty moments at home. Ollie, however, was much more of a live wire.

He probably would have behaved just like Louis, but it was just a phase.

I’m sure youngest children get away with much more than their older siblings would have done.

It was lovely to see Louis sitting on his grandad Charles’s knee as well, and it made me feel sad that Harry and Meghan’s children were only meeting the extended family for the first time this weekend.

I knew they would be keeping a low profile, but why didn’t they all go to the celebration concert with the rest of the family?

That whole saga is going to run and run.

I just wanted to say how moved I was this week by the statement from Brenda Edwards saying that her beloved son Jamal died of cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs.

So many people will be ready to judge Jamal, or indeed Brenda, for this, and I just want to say that there but for the grace of God go any of us with children nowadays.

The music business is, of course, renowned for drug and alcohol use, but maybe that’s just because it’s more likely to be in the press.

It is extremely widespread and not often talked about or admitted to, and as Brenda says, it can only take one bad reaction for someone to lose their life.

By speaking out, Brenda has opened up a conversation that is long overdue.

Brenda Edwards is one incredible woman.

Have a good week,

Yvie x