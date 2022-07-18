Looking for things to do in Aberdeen with kids this summer?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are a few weeks into the summer holidays and parents are looking for things to do in Aberdeen with their kids.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

There are the usual summer activities – heading to the beach, having fun at the park or going swimming – but many depend on good weather and it can be tough finding something for everyone to enjoy.

But if you are looking to do something a bit different, why not take a trip to Bon Accord?

The shopping centre is celebrating “Summer in the City’s Heart” with a range of fun activities for you and your wee ones to enjoy. So instead of just “nipping out to the shops”, why not turn it into a whole day for the family.

Things to do with kids in Aberdeen

Take a ride down the slide

The popular rainbow slide is back for summer!

To use the slide all you have to do is pop in a donation (supporting Charlie House) wait for the green light and off you go!

Have fun at the beach

Okay so we’ve been enjoying the city’s outdoor beach for the past few weeks, but if you want to keep your wee ones out of the sun (or if the Scottish weather refuses to play ball) then pay a visit to Bon Accord’s very own indoor beach located in the lower area of the mall.

Play giant versions of your favourite games

Challenge your kids to games of connect 4, jenga, dominoes and chess – all supersized!

The shopping centre has brought out the giant game sets for everyone to enjoy during the summer, as well as foosball tables and a road way for playing with small vehicles.

Fun for all the family

But it’s not just about the kids – grown ups can enjoy summer at Bon Accord too!

Play a round of mini golf

Could you be the next Bon Accord Player of the Week? The mini golf course is in the lower mall and you can play in groups of up to four people.

It costs just £3 per person or £10 for four people, with the money going to One Great Day, which supports Charlie House and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

To enter Bon Accord’s Player of the Week, ask Team Bon Accord when collecting your putter and ball from the Information Hub.

Enjoy the summer sporting action

If you’ve been running around and need a break, why not sit down, relax and watch the summer’s top sporting events in the sports garden?

The garden is located on the upper mall outside Boots and has already featured some of the action from Wimbledon, the Open and will be showing the Commonwealth Games later this month.

Explore science in the pop-up centre

If you have budding scientists in the family, they’ll love a trip to the Aberdeen Science Centre’s pop-up in the Bon Accord!

It’s free to visit and features interactive exhibits and murals for your junior Einstein to learn in a fun and colourful way.

Explore the Curated market

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday Curated Aberdeen hosts showcased a fantastic range of local stallholders selling carefully curated goods from hand-crafted jewellery to scented candles to clothes for all shapes and sizes and much, much more.

To find out more about the events happening in Bon Accord this summer, visit the Bon Accord website.