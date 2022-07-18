Looking for things to do in Aberdeen with kids this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Looking for things to do in Aberdeen with kids this summer?

July 18, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 3:22 pm
Kid playing at Bon Accord - to go with article about things to do with children in Aberdeen this summer 2022
Bon Accord is celebrating “Summer in the City’s Heart” with a range of fun activities for you and your kids.

We are a few weeks into the summer holidays and parents are looking for things to do in Aberdeen with their kids.

There are the usual summer activities – heading to the beach, having fun at the park or going swimming – but many depend on good weather and it can be tough finding something for everyone to enjoy.

But if you are looking to do something a bit different, why not take a trip to Bon Accord?

The shopping centre is celebrating “Summer in the City’s Heart” with a range of fun activities for you and your wee ones to enjoy. So instead of just “nipping out to the shops”, why not turn it into a whole day for the family.

Things to do with kids in Aberdeen

Take a ride down the slide

The popular rainbow slide is back for summer!

To use the slide all you have to do is pop in a donation (supporting Charlie House) wait for the green light and off you go!

Have fun at the beach

Okay so we’ve been enjoying the city’s outdoor beach for the past few weeks, but if you want to keep your wee ones out of the sun (or if the Scottish weather refuses to play ball) then pay a visit to Bon Accord’s very own indoor beach located in the lower area of the mall.

Toddler playing with sand in Bon Accord (things to do in Aberdeen with kids this summer)
Bon Accord’s indoor beach is located in the lower area of the mall.

Play giant versions of your favourite games

Challenge your kids to games of connect 4, jenga, dominoes and chess – all supersized!

The shopping centre has brought out the giant game sets for everyone to enjoy during the summer, as well as foosball tables and a road way for playing with small vehicles.

Supersized chess game at Bon Accord (things to do with kids this summer in Aberdeen)
Games of connect 4, jenga, dominoes and chess are all supersized!

Fun for all the family

But it’s not just about the kids – grown ups can enjoy summer at Bon Accord too!

Play a round of mini golf

Could you be the next Bon Accord Player of the Week? The mini golf course is in the lower mall and you can play in groups of up to four people.

It costs just £3 per person or £10 for four people, with the money going to One Great Day, which supports Charlie House and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

To enter Bon Accord’s Player of the Week, ask Team Bon Accord when collecting your putter and ball from the Information Hub.

The mini golf in Bon Accord shopping centre
You can play mini golf in groups of up to four people.

Enjoy the summer sporting action

If you’ve been running around and need a break, why not sit down, relax and watch the summer’s top sporting events in the sports garden?

The garden is located on the upper mall outside Boots and has already featured some of the action from Wimbledon, the Open and will be showing the Commonwealth Games later this month.

Explore science in the pop-up centre

If you have budding scientists in the family, they’ll love a trip to the Aberdeen Science Centre’s pop-up in the Bon Accord!

It’s free to visit and features interactive exhibits and murals for your junior Einstein to learn in a fun and colourful way.

Explore the Curated market

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday Curated Aberdeen hosts showcased a fantastic range of local stallholders selling carefully curated goods from hand-crafted jewellery to scented candles to clothes for all shapes and sizes and much, much more.

To find out more about the events happening in Bon Accord this summer, visit the Bon Accord website

