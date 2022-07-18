Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie joins Queen of the South on loan By Paul Third July 18, 2022, 3:19 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 3:48 pm Tom Ritchie will spend the season with Queen of the South in League One. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie has joined League One side Queen of the South on loan for the season. The 19-year-old youth academy graduate, who signed a professional contract in 2019, made his debut in the pre-season game against Buckie Thistle last month. Ritchie joins fellow youth academy prospects Kevin Hanratty (Forfar) and Evan Towler (Cove Rangers) in making loan moves, while first team player Dean Campbell is spending the campaign at English side Stevenage. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he has signed players with no egos but big characters Richard Gordon: What a feeling being an Aberdeen fan right now – whether it lasts is down to Jim Goodwin Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs three-year deal with the Dons Confirmation of new deal for Aberdeen’s Jack Milne imminent – as Jim Goodwin says next step is to ‘bulk up’ youngster