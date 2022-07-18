Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie joins Queen of the South on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie has joined League One side Queen of the South on loan for the season.

The 19-year-old youth academy graduate, who signed a professional contract in 2019, made his debut in the pre-season game against Buckie Thistle last month.

Ritchie joins fellow youth academy prospects Kevin Hanratty (Forfar) and Evan Towler (Cove Rangers) in making loan moves, while first team player Dean Campbell is spending the campaign at English side Stevenage.