RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo

By Rab McNeil
September 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.

Recently, you may remember I speculated exclusively on why we love standard countryside or horticultural havens: rolling hills, belts of trees, beds of flowers and so forth.

Is it cultural conditioning, Platonic ideal, ancient familiarity, atavistic memories of comfort and joy?

What does it mean really?

Perhaps it stems from a time and place before we were sentenced to life on this god-forbidden orb or sphere?

After all, countryside: it’s just piles of soil, randomly shaped by mad weather over the millennia, with peculiar outgrowths standing  decorously upon it.

I’ve had the same profoundly shallow thoughts about music. How can a bunch of noises soothe us, rather as bucolic countryside does (except with greater moments of elation)?

True, the noises aren’t random, and it may even be the establishment of order or pattern that pleases us.

But I don’t think it’s just that. I think it might be about sound soaring but, as I don’t know what I mean by that, perhaps we should move swiftly on.

The Chinese takeaway incident

Now, you may also recall the disaster that overtook my life recently after I smuggled a Chinese takeaway into my hotel room. I’m still being treated for post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Brief recap: lacking a decent chair and cutlery, I spilled goo from the takeaway on the pillow, sheets, duvet cover, decorative bedding thing, carpet, shirt, trousers, windowsill, backpack, laptop, mobile phone and car gearstick.

As I drove around trying to get rid of the leaking monster, I felt my life was being taken over by takeaway goo – soup, sauces and so forth – and pictured being taken away myself: in a straitjacket, frothing manically, “It’s the goo! The goo! The goo is coming for all of us! Save yourselves while there’s still time!”

Music saved me

What calmed me down? Music did. Driving about the strange town, I pitched up in a car park, hoping to find a large bin nearby.

First, though, overwhelmed by this ludicrous situation, I switched on BBC Radio 3 and was immediately soothed by the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, singing the Kyrie from Benjamin Britten’s Missa Brevis.

I ken what you’re thinking: ‘That sounds right swanky for scruff like you.’ That is a good point well made.

However, I’ve always had a thing for boys’ choirs. The high-pitched warbling signals the last of innocence before the long, sad decline that is adulthood.

How does it work?

Whatever the case, it did the trick. My heartbeat slowed. I could even see the humour in the situation, gaining better perspective than an irrational dread of Godzilla the Goo.

But, still, how did this work? How did the music get into my soul, bring me balance, and transport me into a better place?

In yon Bible, heaven is a harmony of music disrupted by Melkor and his themes of discord. Sorry, not the Bible, the Silmarillion by J.R.R. Tolkien. Always get these two mixed up.

Melkor’s discord is Satanic, like death metal, rap and disco. It’s the theme music of spilled Chinese takeaways.

So, there is good music and bad, just as, in the countryside, there are pleasant meadows and fearful swamps.

That’s what I think. I know what you’re thinking: I’ve been speaking above my pay-grade this week. Fair point.

So there now follows a sound to soothe your soul: silence from me.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Preparing for Christmas in the summer months just feels wrong.
George Mitchell: Christmas in July? It's time for a major re-think
0
How to save money and boost your family income.
How to boost your family income without making painful cuts
0
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A digital spring-clean? Where do I start?
0
The Deeside Way is one of the best cycling routes in Aberdeenshire.
7 of the best cafes and restaurants for cyclists tackling the Deeside Way
0
Cara McKinnon Crawford at Acharacle, Image by Sandy McCook.
Artist Cara McKinnon Crawford: I will give you my soul in my paintings of…
0
Aberdeen's Miller & Carter steakhouse serves up a treat for meat-lovers. Pictures by Kenny Elrick and Kami Thomson.
Restaurant review: Nothing but the best at Aberdeen's Miller & Carter steakhouse
0
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
EV charging can cost almost 30% more than filling with petrol, study finds
0
Jess Logue has spoken out this World Suicide Prevention Day, and wants people to know that better days always lie ahead.
'There is hope': Survivors of suicide in the north-east tell their story
Hot property: Check out the beautiful views from the hot tub.
Breathtaking Banchory home complete with hot tub on the market for £845k
0

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. On the Beat - Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team Picture shows; Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: Dedicated police patrols in Kittybrewster to keep streets safer
FIT FOR A QUEEN: The Royal Train steams through Deeside to Ballater.
The Royal Rail: Why the former Deeside Railway was so important to the Royal…
0
Scotland Women could be just two games from a second consecutive Women's World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: The Scotland Women's group chat is buzzing after World Cup play-off draw…
0
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.
Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
The magic of Disney is still very much alive and well - for young and old alike.
Walt Disney World still casts a magical spell after 50 years
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An enraged domestic abuser ripped off a door handle and launched it towards his partner and into their baby's nursery, a court has heard Picture shows; Peter Groat, DOB 01/04/2001, of Frithside Street in Fraserburgh. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (public image) Date; Unknown
Abusive father-of-two punched partner as she cradled their newborn baby