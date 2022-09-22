Lighter and brighter: Cute coats to see you through early autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Lighter and brighter: Cute coats to see you through early autumn

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ultimate Lightweight Coat, £85, Joe Browns.
Ultimate Lightweight Coat, £85, Joe Browns.

Early autumn coats are lighter, brighter and altogether cuter than their heavy winter counterparts so make the most of them before the really cold weather arrives, says Jacqueline Wake Young

Glorious Floral Coat, £120, Joe Browns.

It’s about to be cute coat season so get ready to make the most of it because it doesn’t last very long.

It’s that short space of time between the first hint of autumn chill in the air and the properly cold days.

Checked jacket, £47.99, New Look.

The first signal that ‘cute coat season’ is here is when the leaves change colour and the clue that it’s coming to an end is when they’re on the ground.

Once the wintry weather arrives for real, we will, out of necessity, be swamped by long duvet coats, hats and scarves and the moment for a jacket or fine wool trench or crombie will have likely passed.

Green coat, £45.99, New Look.

Like the leaves, the colours will change too and while we’ll be in dark colours over winter, the brighter colours of summer pervade through the early part of autumn.

A ‘cute’ coat or jacket doesn’t have to work too hard, it’s there to add an extra layer, not necessarily to help the wearer do battle with the elements, that will come later.

Red Wool Coat, £64, M&Co.

As such the choices of colours and materials tend to be much greater than with much heavier winter coats and they are typically more flattering and versatile, for example they can be cinched in, worn open or even just draped over shoulders.

This season, the high street is awash with delightful outerwear coats, jackets and blazers in pastels and pinks as well as jewel tones of reds, blues, greens and purples.

Jacket, £54.99, New Look.

They can add zip to an outfit and act as a sort of bridge between a summer and winter wardrobe.

Best of all, it won’t be too long before they come into their own again, because they’ll be perfect at the first hint of spring.

Top picks…

Double-breasted pink coat, £42.99, New Look.
Et Vous at Matalan Boucle Blazer Blue, £36, Matalan.
Pink jacket, £44.99, New Look.
V by Very Textured Double Breasted Blazer red, £50, Very.
Josie Gibson Single Breasted Blazer, £55, Very.

1 Checked jacket, £47.99, New Look.

2 Green coat, £45.99, New Look.

3 Red wool Coat, £64, M&Co.

4 Jacket, £54.99, New Look.

5 Double-breasted pink coat, £42.99, New Look.

6 Et Vous at Matalan Boucle Blazer Blue, £36, Matalan.

7 Glorious Floral Coat, £120, Joe Browns.

8 Pink jacket, £44.99, New Look.

9 V by Very Textured Double Breasted Blazer red, £50, Very.

10 Josie Gibson Single Breasted Blazer, £55, Very.

11 Ultimate Lightweight Coat, £85, Joe Browns.

Ultimate Lightweight Coat, £85, Joe Browns.

 

 

 

 

 

 

