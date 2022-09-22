Lighter and brighter: Cute coats to see you through early autumn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Early autumn coats are lighter, brighter and altogether cuter than their heavy winter counterparts so make the most of them before the really cold weather arrives, says Jacqueline Wake Young

It’s about to be cute coat season so get ready to make the most of it because it doesn’t last very long.

It’s that short space of time between the first hint of autumn chill in the air and the properly cold days.

The first signal that ‘cute coat season’ is here is when the leaves change colour and the clue that it’s coming to an end is when they’re on the ground.

Once the wintry weather arrives for real, we will, out of necessity, be swamped by long duvet coats, hats and scarves and the moment for a jacket or fine wool trench or crombie will have likely passed.

Like the leaves, the colours will change too and while we’ll be in dark colours over winter, the brighter colours of summer pervade through the early part of autumn.

A ‘cute’ coat or jacket doesn’t have to work too hard, it’s there to add an extra layer, not necessarily to help the wearer do battle with the elements, that will come later.

As such the choices of colours and materials tend to be much greater than with much heavier winter coats and they are typically more flattering and versatile, for example they can be cinched in, worn open or even just draped over shoulders.

This season, the high street is awash with delightful outerwear coats, jackets and blazers in pastels and pinks as well as jewel tones of reds, blues, greens and purples.

They can add zip to an outfit and act as a sort of bridge between a summer and winter wardrobe.

Best of all, it won’t be too long before they come into their own again, because they’ll be perfect at the first hint of spring.

Top picks…

1 Checked jacket, £47.99, New Look.

2 Green coat, £45.99, New Look.

3 Red wool Coat, £64, M&Co.

4 Jacket, £54.99, New Look.

5 Double-breasted pink coat, £42.99, New Look.

6 Et Vous at Matalan Boucle Blazer Blue, £36, Matalan.

7 Glorious Floral Coat, £120, Joe Browns.

8 Pink jacket, £44.99, New Look.

9 V by Very Textured Double Breasted Blazer red, £50, Very.

10 Josie Gibson Single Breasted Blazer, £55, Very.

11 Ultimate Lightweight Coat, £85, Joe Browns.