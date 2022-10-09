Changes you can make now to protect your heart in your 60s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Changes you can make now to protect your heart in your 60s

By Rosemary Lowne
October 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Heart health: Experts share four simple steps you can take to reduce your risk of heart problems. Photos supplied by PA.
Heart health: Experts share four simple steps you can take to reduce your risk of heart problems. Photos supplied by PA.

Leading a healthy lifestyle is one of the key factors that can help improve your cardiovascular health and prevent problems later in life.

Being inactive can cause fatty material to clog up your arteries, which may lead to a heart attack, and getting your heart rate up also helps in terms of blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels.

Coronary heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the UK and globally – which is why it’s important, whatever your age, to keep your ticker ticking along nicely and reduce your risk of heart problems.

Here, experts talk through some key ways you can help maximise your heart health…

Ticking over: This illustration shows what clogged arteries look like. Photo credit: Alamy/PA.

Diet

A healthy, balanced diet is key, starting with keeping fat, sugar and salt to a healthy limit.

“Too much fat and sugar in the diet can lead to weight gain,” says Dr Helen Flaherty, head of health promotion and education at Heart Research UK (heartresearch.org.uk).

“Too much salt can increase your blood pressure and too much saturated fat can increase the ‘bad’ cholesterol in your blood, all of which put you at an increased risk of heart disease.

“Saturated fats tend to come from animal sources such as fatty meats, cheeses, cream and butter.”

Try to avoid ultra-processed foods that are often high in these elements, she advises:

“Learning how to cook simple, affordable and healthy meals, avoiding fast food and less healthy convenience foods could help to steer people away from a poor diet and poor health.”

Healthy diet: A balanced diet can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. Photo credit: Alamy/PA.

It’s not just about what you limit diet wise – but what you get plenty of too. Following the Mediterranean diet is a great way to improve your heart health, says Ruth Goss, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation (bhf.org.uk).

“It’s been shown to help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and raised cholesterol,” she says.

“The best foods to get these benefits include lots of fruit and vegetables, beans, lentils, wholegrains as well as fish, white meat and nuts and seeds along with some low-fat dairy produce and fat from unsaturated sources like olive oil.”

And don’t forget about fibre, which can help with maintaining a healthy weight and lowering your risk of heart disease, Flaherty adds: “Dietary fibre can only be found in foods that come from plants, such as wholegrain cereals, wholemeal bread, wholemeal pasta, brown rice, fruit, vegetables, beans, and lentils.”

Alcohol

Not only are beverages like beer and cocktails often high in calories, drinking too much alcohol can increase your risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease.

“Keep an eye on your alcohol intake and try to stick to the guidelines of no more than 14 units spread over three or more days each week,” says Flaherty.

“Look for drinks with a lower alcohol content, or alcohol-free alternatives, such as reduced calorie soft drinks or mocktails and herbal teas.”

Expert advice: Dr Helen Flaherty, head of health promotion and education at Heart Research UK, shares some of her top advice on how to keep your heart healthy. Photo credit: PA.

Exercise

How much exercise do you need to improve your cardiovascular fitness?

“Research shows that any amount of physical activity, no matter how long or short, is good for heart and circulatory health,” says Goss.

“Target 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity a week, [which] can be split up into multiple sessions to suit you.”

This could include walking, dancing, lawn mowing or cycling. It’s never too late to start moving, Goss adds: “Taking up exercise in later life, even if you’ve never done much before, can still bring benefits.

Stretch it out: Exercise is a great way to keep your heart healthy. Photo credit: Alamy/PA.

Check with your doctor first about what exercise is right for you if you have a heart or circulatory condition.”

As well as dedicated fitness activities, try to limit how long you’re sedentary each day, which is also correlated with poor heart health.

“We should ideally aim to sit down for no more than eight hours each day, but this can be difficult, especially if we have a desk-based job,” says Flaherty.

“Try setting a movement reminder once an hour to get up and move, even if it’s just to walk to get a glass of water or doing a few star jumps.”

Top tips: Ruth Goss, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation is passionate about heart health. Photo credit: PA.

Smoking

“Smoking can damage your heart and blood vessels, which increases your risk of having a heart attack,” says Flaherty. “Quitting smoking can be difficult, but it is an important step for reducing your risk of heart disease.”

Goss agrees: “Remember, it’s never too late to stop. If you are struggling, check in with your GP to see what services and support are available to you.”

