Dyce BC Whites head into the break on winning note against Stonehaven YFC

By Youth Football Project
October 9, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-17s)

Stonehaven YFC

0

Dyce BC Whites

5

Dyce BC Whites claimed all three points in their away match against Stonehaven YFC on Saturday in the U17 A.

The final score was 5-0.

“Another good performance from the lads.

"We are scoring goals and tightening up in defence. We were a bit flat in the second half, but the job was done in the first half.

"We now have a break with our next game on the 29th,” said Dyce BC Whites manager Ray Muirhead after the game.

Stonehaven YFC are still winless after four games, while Dyce BC Whites have taken 12 points in five games.

Stonehaven YFC have 3 goals in total. They have scored no goals at home and no goals away in the U17 A.

Dyce BC Whites have scored 22 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 17 goals and five goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 A Cove YFC won against West End Reds 3-0 and Westdyke CC defeated Deveronvale Reds 4-2.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

