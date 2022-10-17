Homework rooms: The home office is reinvented for schoolchildren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Homework rooms: The home office is reinvented for schoolchildren

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Carter High Sleeper Bed, was £939, now £749, Furniture Village.

It sounds like a punishment, but in fact a homework room is a dedicated space where children can study in comfort and they are all the rage, says Jacqueline Wake Young.

It’s a phrase sure to strike dread into the heart of every schoolchild – the “homework room”.

Worst of all, it’s not at school, say in the library or a sectioned-off part of the classroom, but in their own home.

And there they were thinking Halloween is scary, when actually it’s interior design that is the stuff of nightmares.

Weekly Desk Pad, £10, Paperchase.

A homework room is any space where children can knuckle down to their studies – and sorry kids, it’s the latest interiors trend.

The idea has developed from the now ubiquitous home office, the thinking being that if adults have somewhere to work in the house, then children deserve the same.

It’s a place for a desk, a chair and other things pertaining to studies, such as a computer, notebooks, pens, calculators, text books, art materials and so on.

Lohko Floral Desk & Dressing Table, £745, Oliver Bonas.

As bleak as it surely sounds to any young person, setting aside a dedicated space for homework can actually be fun, which is of course how you will sell it to them should you decide your family needs one.

Most activities can become more exciting when you have to invest in cool new stuff to take part in them – anyone who has ever joined a gym and then rushed straight out to buy a yoga mat and matching water bottle knows that feeling.

What to keep in mind is that homework rooms are not the same as home offices, despite them being along similar lines.

Play Pattern Chair, £419, dfs.

They can and should be pretty and playful according to each child’s likes and interests and kitted out with bean bags for reading, comfy seating for writing as well as pictures, toys, pens, pencils and colourful stationery.

The aim is to make them as appealing a space as possible, somewhere a child actually wants to be while being conducive to learning, away from the television and other distractions.

Done well, a homework room will make homework more fun, which is of course the second thing you will tell them.

Top picks…

Grey Stars Bean Bag Chair, £45, Habitat.
Brilliant Bulldog Table Lamp, £119, Joe Browns.
Three Assorted Memo Books for Pocket Folio Red, £9.95, Cambridge Imprint.
Super Duper A4 Slogan 10 Sub Notebook, £12, Paperchase.
Unicorn Daydreams Pop Out Calculator Pencil Case, £12, Paperchase.
Dudley Daschund Brass Book Ends, £55, Oliver Bonas.
Carter High Sleeper Bed, was £939, now £749, Furniture Village.

 

