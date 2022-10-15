What we learned this week… that ‘detest’ is a very divisive word

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

What we learned this week… that ‘detest’ is a very divisive word

By Neil Drysdale
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon makes her keynote speech on the final day of the 2022 SNP Conference in Aberdeen.

What we learned this week:

Unexpected bestseller

Nicola Sturgeon sparked a stooshie when she said, in an interview during the SNP conference in Aberdeen, that she “detested the Tories”. This led to a ruckus with the Scottish Conservatives, who argued her words could be a “hate crime” and released a poster attacking the use of such “dangerous” language. This poster has now become a T-shirt of choice for many of Sturgeon’s followers. Ah politics, don’t you love it.

Star of stage and screen

Angela Lansbury, the star of such films as Bedknobs and Broomsticks and The Manchurian Candidate and the hit TV series Murder She Wrote, who died at the age of 96, made her theatrical debut in a school play about Mary Queen of Scots. The drama depicted the life of the tragic Scottish monarch and the 14-year-old Lansbury played one of the queen’s ladies-in-waiting. It launched an eight-decade career.

Angela Lansbury passed away aged 96.

Train unable to moo-ve

We’ve heard about leaves on the line and the “wrong type of snow”, but passengers on the morning train from Inverness to Aberdeen faced an unexpected delay after a cow blocked the tracks at Kintore. The 6am service from the Highland capital was brought to a standstill for 20 minutes after the creature somehow made its way to the level crossing. Press and Journal reporter Kelly Wilson said a “big laugh” erupted through the carriages when the conductor announced the reason for the hold-up.

The pleasure is all yours…

King Charles III’s weekly audience with Liz Truss hasn’t brought a boost for the beleaguered PM on the evidence of 15 seconds of video from their meeting at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. As Truss curtseyed and said: “Your Majesty,” Charles replied: “So you’ve come back again?” When Truss replied: “It’s a great pleasure,” he could only mutter: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…”

King Charles III had an awkward meeting with Liz Truss. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

London calling

North-east commuters haven’t had their problems to seek in the last two years, but there was delight at the news that British Airways is adding an Aberdeen Airport to London City route to complement the daily flights it already runs to Heathrow. The airline has said it is aiming to provide “stronger domestic connectivity” to the capital city and flights will begin operating on November 1 and will run until January 22.

Bet your bottom dollar he’ll be A-MA-ZING

He’s notorious for his acerbic comments on Strictly, but Craig Revel Horwood is more of a pantomime villain than Dick Dastardly, so Granite City audiences are looking forward to him starring in the hit musical Annie next spring. The judge on the BBC dancing extravaganza will take on the leading role of Miss Hannigan when the West End show arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre. That’s FAB-U-LOUS, darling!

Craig Revel Horwood will star in “Annie” at HMT in Aberdeen next May.

Award-winning story

The nominations were announced for the Scottish BAFTA awards and featured some of  the country’s finest talent, including Peter Capaldi, Mark Bonnar, Tilda Swinton and the new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa. But there was also recognition for the documentary Being Mum with MND, which chronicles Moray’s Lucy Lintott, the first woman in the world with the neurological disease to twice become a mother and who married Tommy Smith near Fochabers earlier this year. Her story is worthy of a prize.

Audio treasure found

More than 90 lost recordings of Desert Island Discs were discovered by an audio collector from Lowestoft in Suffolk. Bing Crosby, Dame Margot Fonteyn, James Stewart, Bob Monkhouse and Dirk Bogarde are among the big names who appear in the episodes from the 1960s and 1970s which were found by Richard Harrison.

James Stewart visited Aberdeen and Stonehaven in 1959.

We’ll drink to that

It will be drams all round following the news that distiller Ardbeg has bought the Islay Hotel in a multi-million-pound deal to create a whisky and hospitality experience. The company’s chief executive Thomas Moradpour said: “Ardbeg has been rooted on Islay for over 200 years. And since we plan to be distilling on the island for at least 200 more, we are excited to invest even further in our homeland.” Slainte.

Global issue

Scotland is completely free of snow for the fourth time in the last six years. The Sphinx, in the Cairngorms, historically the longest-lasting patch of snow in the UK, has melted.
It is the fourth time it has gone in the last six years, after only melting nine times in the previous 300 years. And that’s snow joke.

[[title]]

[[text]]
