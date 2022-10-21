Meston Reid & Co takes five new accountancy trainees on board

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chartered accountancy firm Meston Reid & Co is supporting the career development of young people by taking on three graduate trainees, a graduate apprentice and a placement student.

Its three new trainees – James Chalmers, Ethan Booth and Jessica Stephen – have all recently graduated from Robert Gordon University (RGU), with James and Ethan attaining a BA Honours degree and Jessica a BA degree in Accounting and Finance.

Its graduate apprentice Zaki Hassan will work for the practice while studying for a degree in Accounting and Finance at RGU and a professional qualification, while Eilidh Shore is on placement with the firm in the third year of her studies at RGU.

Track record of support

Aberdeen-based Meston Reid & Co has a long track record of supporting the next generation of accountants.

The firm has trained over 50 placement students and graduates since it started its training programme in 1997, accepting placement students from RGU’s Accounting and Finance degree in all but two of the past 25 years.

James, originally from North Berwick, was a placement student with the firm from 2020/21 and returns as a graduate chartered accountant trainee.

Ethan, who attended Fraserburgh Academy before starting university at only 16-years old, will be studying towards ACCA exams.

Jessica, a former pupil of Peterhead Academy who previously studied for two-years at North East Scotland College (NESCOL) prior to obtaining her BA degree, will continue her studies with the firm to attain an industry qualification.

Placement student Eilidh, who attended Oldmachar Academy, was winner of Aberdeen FC Women’s player of the year and player’s player of the year in 2021/2022 and a student sports achiever of the year finalist at the Aberdeen Sports Awards.

Graduate apprentice Zaki, who attended Elgin Academy, has obtained an HND at NESCOL in Accounting and Finance and previously worked as a business advisory assistant at another accountancy firm.

‘Investing in future generations’

Louise Smith, business services manager in the audit and accounts department, was Meston Reid’s first student placement before going on to gain her Accounting and Finance degree from Robert Gordon University.

After University, she became a qualified chartered accountant with ICAS through a traineeship with Meston Reid & Co.

Louise said: “We recognise the importance of investing in the future generation of our profession and are proud of our excellent record of developing and training young accountants.

“We are pleased to welcome all five of our newest additions to the team and look forward to working with them.”

Visit www.mestonreid.com for more information on Meston Reid & Co.