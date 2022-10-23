Talking point: Has the camera phone destroyed our ability to make memories?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Talking point: Has the camera phone destroyed our ability to make memories?

By Ellie House
October 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Has the smartphone changed how we make memories?
Has the smartphone changed how we make memories?

The outer casing of the horse chestnut is vibrant green, pointed spikes threaten to pierce the skin.

The ultimate prize, like a pearl within an oyster, is the shining brown conker.

My son runs his thumb over it, delighted with its newness, as I crouch down in the leaves with my phone in hand.

My finger taps the screen on repeat, I’ll go through the pictures later and decide which ones to keep.

My mum, who at 70 is still reluctant to send a text, huffs in annoyance.

“For goodness’ sake, can’t you just be in the moment and enjoy it with him,” she says, motioning to her grandson.

Hundreds of pictures are on my own phone, from the marvellous to the mundane.

Seldom do these pictures make it into frames, despite my best intentions.

Traditional photo albums can be a way of connecting to the past, as opposed to online images.

They remain within “the cloud”, a magical invention of technology which stores all my memories should my busy mind forget.

The irony is not lost on me, that as a child I loved nothing more than flicking through my parents’ photo albums.

Some of the snaps were yellowed with age, and I loved the fuzzy images all the more.

I’ve reasoned to myself that I don’t want to forget all those tiny moments which make up my son’s childhood.

When it came to my wedding day, we asked guests to refrain from taking pictures during the church service.

We asked guests to turn their phones off, instead of taking pictures during our ceremony.

We wanted people to be right there with us, as we made vows which felt life changing.

I’ve spoken with wedding photographer Dani Rose, alongside a fellow parent, to find out how others navigate living for the now, and also capture it for posterity.

Darlene Hosea, mum

Darlene Hosea is a mum of two, and admits to taking pictures multiple times a day.

“I look back on my pictures daily, either to just reminisce or because I want to make a photo collage or create a thank you card,” said Darlene, who lives in Aberdeenshire.

“I do take photos with the intention of printing some of them off, to give to grandparents to put into their photo frames, or to put into photo frames in my own house.”

Mum of two Darlene Hosea regularly prints photos to send to family members.

Far from ruining the moment, Darlene believes that capturing it can enable the rest of the family to join in.

“I think a quick snapshot to capture the moment really means so much, to look back on at a later time,” she said.

“I make sure I then put my phone down and enjoy the rest of the moment with my children.

“It also means so much for other family members to help them feel part of it all when I send updates to them, they can feel as though they were there in that moment with us.

Taking a photo on your phone can enable you to share the moment with family, even if they aren’t with you at the time.

“There are some times when I can’t recall how my child acted in a certain situation and then remember I have a photo of that scenario, and can find it easily and bring the memories back again, which I really enjoy being able to do.”

Dani Rose, photographer

For wedding photographer Dani Rose, who works across Scotland but is mainly based in the north-east, a culture of impatience means quality is lost.

“I think everyone should have a wedding album instead of being huddled around a screen,” she said.

Wedding albums can be passed down through the generations.

“But these days, people want to see the photos right away. They don’t want to wait.

“I think there is a lot to be said for retracting back to old-school ways.”

Dani believes that many couples now ask their guests to refrain from taking pictures, which in her experience can only be a good thing.

“It’s often the older generation. But if Granny is too busy trying to work her phone, she’ll miss her beautiful grand-daughter at the end of the aisle,” she said.

“Some guests can even get frustrated with photographers, push us out the way or take pictures from over our shoulder.”

“So when we deliver the gallery, that surprise element is gone because the couple has already seen the shots and the professional ones have lost meaning.

“I rarely take my proper camera out when I’m with my family, and I want that freedom away from my phone.

“A wedding album is going to be with you for the rest of your life, unlike a USB stick which sits in a drawer.”

Return of film

The first camera phone was launched in November 2000, and was called the Sharp J-SH04.

These days, even photo albums have been revamped thanks to technology.

You can easily create them online, and there’s no need to spend hours sticking the pictures in.

Could traditional snapshots be making a comeback?

But the vintage look and feel of traditional photo albums means they are making a comeback.

Film is particularly popular with millennials and research shows that photo albums are harder to lose than thousands of images stored on your phone.

Furthermore, we only print off the photos which really mean something, as opposed to the trivia which can be snapped almost without us realising.

To physically hold an album full of memories in your hands is a simple and timeless joy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Chris Rickard of Macduff Marine Aquarium shares his week in five pictures. Pictured is Chris (right) alongside Lauren Smith at Fraserburgh.
My Week in 5 Pictures - Chris Rickard talks sea life at Macduff Marine…
Sycamore getting ready so spread its seeds in autumn.
KEITH BROOMFIELD: The answer is blowin' in the wind
Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
North-east graffiti artist Lac on overcoming challenges and building a legacy
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
'Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different': 3 women open up…
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…
Highland psychologist James McTaggart provides strategies for coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder. Image: Design / DC Thomson
Seasonal Affective Disorder: How to care for others, when you're struggling to care for…
Comedian Billy Connolly started out as a folk singer before developing his stand-up act.
What We Learned this week... about Scotland's currency, rhinos, racing calamities and ancient fish…

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. PC Sophia McGinn for On the Beat Picture shows; PC Sophia McGinn. n/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: The path to policing is different for everyone but here's how…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers v Ayr United: Jim McIntyre praises 'model pro' Gerry McDonagh
Thainstone House Hotel is particularly stunning in the autumn.
Step back in time and let Thainstone House Hotel offer some autumn delight
Talking point: Has the camera phone destroyed our ability to make memories?
Abercrombie and Finch, Bruno and Oliver are looking for new homes – can you…
Exterior of The Plockton Inn
Highlands Plockton Inn upgrade to take place this winter
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants side to replicate winning performance against Renfrew
Caley Thistle's David Carson and Raith Rovers' Kieran Ngwenya. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Shape shake-up led to new front-runners Caley Thistle striking back to hold Raith Rovers
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Engineer kicked wife then punched woman who tried to intervene
The lounge is flooded with light at number 3 The Meadows, Maryculter.
Six great family homes for sale now in the north-east and Highlands
Four teachers from Dyce schools sitting in front of pupils, looking over their shoulders at the camera
GALLERY: Taking a look back at Dyce schools

Editor's Picks

Most Commented