Johnston Carmichael boosts leadership team in the north-east

By Jamie Wilde
December 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 12:23 pm
Johnston Carmichael have announced a string of leadership promotions across the north-east. Pictured is chief executive Andrew Walker. Image: BIG Partnership.
Top 20 UK business advisory and accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael has announced 16 senior promotions, of which six are based in the north-east, as part of the continued development of its leadership team.

Stuart Walker, in Aberdeen, becomes partner in Johnston Carmichael Wealth, the firm’s wealth management and financial planning arm.

Stuart, who joined Johnston Carmichael in 2014, has been working in the financial sector for almost 25 years.

He advises both private individuals and corporate clients in all areas of financial planning including pre and post retirement, savings and investments, inter-generational planning and inheritance tax.

Stewart Walker. Image: Newsline Media.

Aberdeen-based Mark McKenzie, also in the wealth team, becomes director.

Mark, who joined the business in July 2005, advises clients as well as supervising and mentoring the wealth team’s trainee financial planners.

An additional two director promotions have been announced in Aberdeen.

Mark McKenzie becomes director of the Johnston Carmichael Wealth team. Image: Tom Baker.

Laura McLardy, corporate tax, joined the firm in August 2021 and has more than 20 years’ experience in her area. Laura manages a portfolio of corporation tax compliance and advisory clients.

Gavin Weanie, corporate finance, originally joined Johnston Carmichael’s Glasgow team in 2019. A chartered accountant, he has been involved in a large number of significant transactions since relocating in August 2021.

Gains in Inverurie

Johnston Carmichael’s Inverurie office has also confirmed two director promotions.

Gemma Thomson, business advisory, who joined Johnston Carmichael in June 2021 has made a major impact internally and externally in the time that she has been at the firm.

She is also Secretary for the ICAS Grampian network and Treasurer for the Skene Committee supporting MacMillan Cancer.

Judith MacKellar, business advisory, started in August 2015 as an assistant manager and has progressed her career ever since, becoming senior manager in 2020.

Johnston Carmichael chief executive Andrew Walker. Image: Big Partnership.

‘Driving business forward’

Andrew Walker, chief executive of Johnston Carmichael, said: “We are pleased to confirm sixteen senior promotions, of which six are based across our north-east operations.

“Although we have adopted a truly hybrid model of working, allowing us to collaborate with colleagues and service clients no matter where they are located, we continue to be committed to providing local and personalised support.

“We welcome Stuart, Mark, Laura, Gavin, Gemma and Judith to our leadership team where their talents and skills will help to drive the business forward.”

For more information on Johnston Carmichael, visit johnstoncarmichael.com

[[title]]

[[text]]
