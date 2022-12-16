Pantos, printmaking and The Proclaimers: 5 things you can do in the north and north-east this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend promises entertainment galore across the north and north-east.

Whether you’re keen to walk 500 miles or get hands-on with some crafty Christmas ideas, take a look at our top pick of five things to do this weekend.

The Proclaimers

Scotland’s unforgettable musical twins return to the stage at Aberdeen’s P&J Live this Saturday.

With 2022 marking the year of the recording of their 12th studio album, the duo are culminating their Scottish tour in Aberdeen and rounding off the year in style.

Written with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit, songs from their new album will feature alongside favourites such as Letter From America, Sunshine On Leith and I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

More information is available on the P&J Live website.

Open Door Panto: Jack And The Beanstalk

Performing at The Garrison Theatre in Lerwick, Open Door Panto’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk is set to bring joy to audiences of all ages this festive season.

Jack and the Beanstalk is often regarded as one of the most popular pantomimes across the UK.

Open Door’s production promises all of the usual panto fun and mayhem, with a few flashes and bangs thrown in for entertainment.

Two performances run this Saturday at 2pm and 7.30pm. Ticket availability is limited.

Christmas Printmaking Workshop with Linda Richardson

If you’re keen to get stuck in with some hands-on creativity this Christmas, this workshop might just do the trick.

Taking place at Mareel in Lerwick this Sunday, Linda Richardson will lead through a fantastic workshop beginning with the basics through to the specific techniques of printmaking.

All of the materials and stimulus to design your own Christmas print will be provided.

Learn new skills and create some unique Christmas gifts for loved ones – you could create the perfect festive gift or card!

Mogwai

Mogwai return to the Music Hall in Aberdeen this coming Tuesday as part of a run of UK live shows.

The tour is set to be another series of incendiary live dates for the Glasgow band, following on from a summer of headline festival performances.

The show will feature tracks from Mogwai’s 2021 number one record, As The Love Continues, as well as classic tracks from throughout their innovative career. Support on the night comes from Rev Magnetic.

Scottish music fans, this one is certainly for you.

Grab some stocking fillers

It’s only one more weekend until Christmas (how quickly has it come round?) so now is the ideal time to grab those last bits and bobs you might need for presents for the family.

Maybe you like to go old school with a tangerine, or perhaps you can’t resist grabbing a few extra packets of sweets and chocolates.

Putting your hand to making something personalised is always a nice touch – and often more affordable too.

Whichever it may be, seeing those smiles on Christmas morning is ultimately the best gift of all.