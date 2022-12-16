Pantos, printmaking and The Proclaimers: 5 things you can do in the north and north-east this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pantos, printmaking and The Proclaimers: 5 things you can do in the north and north-east this weekend

By Jamie Wilde
December 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 12:48 pm
Will you be walking 500 miles with The Proclaimers at P&J Live this weekend? Image: The Proclaimers.
Will you be walking 500 miles with The Proclaimers at P&J Live this weekend? Image: The Proclaimers.

This weekend promises entertainment galore across the north and north-east.

Whether you’re keen to walk 500 miles or get hands-on with some crafty Christmas ideas, take a look at our top pick of five things to do this weekend.

The Proclaimers

Craig and Charlie Reid, of The Proclaimers. Image: Murdo MacLeod.

Scotland’s unforgettable musical twins return to the stage at Aberdeen’s P&J Live this Saturday.

With 2022 marking the year of the recording of their 12th studio album, the duo are culminating their Scottish tour in Aberdeen and rounding off the year in style.

Written with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit, songs from their new album will feature alongside favourites such as Letter From America, Sunshine On Leith and I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

More information is available on the P&J Live website.

Open Door Panto: Jack And The Beanstalk

Shadow puppets of Jack, the giant, the goose and, of course, the beanstalk. Image: Shutterstock.

Performing at The Garrison Theatre in Lerwick, Open Door Panto’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk is set to bring joy to audiences of all ages this festive season.

Jack and the Beanstalk is often regarded as one of the most popular pantomimes across the UK.

Open Door’s production promises all of the usual panto fun and mayhem, with a few flashes and bangs thrown in for entertainment.

Two performances run this Saturday at 2pm and 7.30pm. Ticket availability is limited.

Christmas Printmaking Workshop with Linda Richardson

Get creative with this Christmas workshop. Image: Shutterstock.

If you’re keen to get stuck in with some hands-on creativity this Christmas, this workshop might just do the trick.

Taking place at Mareel in Lerwick this Sunday, Linda Richardson will lead through a fantastic workshop beginning with the basics through to the specific techniques of printmaking.

All of the materials and stimulus to design your own Christmas print will be provided.

Learn new skills and create some unique Christmas gifts for loved ones – you could create the perfect festive gift or card!

Mogwai

Mogwai. Image: Antony Crook.

Mogwai return to the Music Hall in Aberdeen this coming Tuesday as part of a run of UK live shows.

The tour is set to be another series of incendiary live dates for the Glasgow band, following on from a summer of headline festival performances.

The show will feature tracks from Mogwai’s 2021 number one record, As The Love Continues, as well as classic tracks from throughout their innovative career. Support on the night comes from Rev Magnetic.

Scottish music fans, this one is certainly for you.

Grab some stocking fillers

Three red Christmas stockings. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s only one more weekend until Christmas (how quickly has it come round?) so now is the ideal time to grab those last bits and bobs you might need for presents for the family.

Maybe you like to go old school with a tangerine, or perhaps you can’t resist grabbing a few extra packets of sweets and chocolates.

Putting your hand to making something personalised is always a nice touch – and often more affordable too.

Whichever it may be, seeing those smiles on Christmas morning is ultimately the best gift of all.

