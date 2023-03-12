My Week in 5 Pictures: Hue and Cry are back in the studio working on their new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

My Week in 5 Pictures: Hue and Cry are back in the studio working on their new album

By Lauren Robertson
March 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Hue and Cry are coming to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Hue and Cry
Hue and Cry are coming to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Hue and Cry

Scottish brothers Pat and Greg Kane formed pop group Hue and Cry in 1983.

The pair have performed alongside the likes of U2 and Madonna and been presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Scottish Music Awards.

Their piano and vocal show will take to The Lemon Tree on November 18.

Tickets are available at hueandcry.co.uk.

Feeling a little nostalgic. Image: Hue and Cry

I’m in the Hue and Cry studio (a secret Glasgow location) laying down final vocals for our forthcoming EDM record. You can see the memorabilia at the back—all of it with hair.

Hard at work in the studio. Image: Hue and Cry

Greg hard at work in our studios, totally absorbed in fandoodling the veeblefetzers. Or more accurately, firing up another banger.

The company organised a pretty nice place for me. Image: Hue and Cry

I apportion my time between London and Glasgow, and this is where I stay in the latter. The nighttime noises outside are often… interesting!

CCA is one of my favourite spots. Image: Hue and Cry

When I’m in Glasgow, I sometimes get an hour or two away from the microphone—and the CCA is my favourite hipster joint. I loved the message in the poster of their current exhibition—a powerful multi-media meditation on colonialism

These are quite the page-turners. Image: Hue and Cry

Next to the CCA galleries is their stupendous cafe, Saramago. I am just shuddering quietly here, from their kick-ass mocha, contemplating some light reading for the tour bus…

