My Week in 5 Pictures: Hue and Cry are back in the studio working on their new album

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish brothers Pat and Greg Kane formed pop group Hue and Cry in 1983.

The pair have performed alongside the likes of U2 and Madonna and been presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Scottish Music Awards.

Their piano and vocal show will take to The Lemon Tree on November 18.

Tickets are available at hueandcry.co.uk.

I’m in the Hue and Cry studio (a secret Glasgow location) laying down final vocals for our forthcoming EDM record. You can see the memorabilia at the back—all of it with hair.

Greg hard at work in our studios, totally absorbed in fandoodling the veeblefetzers. Or more accurately, firing up another banger.

I apportion my time between London and Glasgow, and this is where I stay in the latter. The nighttime noises outside are often… interesting!

When I’m in Glasgow, I sometimes get an hour or two away from the microphone—and the CCA is my favourite hipster joint. I loved the message in the poster of their current exhibition—a powerful multi-media meditation on colonialism

Next to the CCA galleries is their stupendous cafe, Saramago. I am just shuddering quietly here, from their kick-ass mocha, contemplating some light reading for the tour bus…