5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By Andy Morton
March 12, 2023, 6:00 am
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The sea is the soul of the north-east, which is why Aberdeen and the Aberdeenshire have some of the best seafood restaurants in the country.

Whether it’s a traditional-style fish and chips or a seafood special in a fine-dining setting, the region has you covered.

We have put together a list of some of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to help you choose your next night out.

The Silver Darling

A favourite with visiting celebrities – recent visitors include Dame Judi Dench and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville – the Silver Darling is a seafood hotspot.

The Aberdeen harbour restaurant specialises in fish and shellfish dishes and has built a solid reputation over the years as one of the best seafood restaurants in town.

What’s more, the restaurant’s vantage point looking out over the entrance to Aberdeen harbour allows for some spectacular views of passing shipping.

Address: Pocra Quay, Aberdeen AB11 5DQ

Website: www.thesilverdarling.co.uk

The Silver Darling has great views of Aberdeen harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bistro Verde

Bistro Verde is a fish restaurant with a menu boasting mussels, oysters, scallops, prawns and more.

As well as dinner it also offer a fabulous set lunch menu at an excellent price.

The large windows look directly on to the cobbled Green near the old Aberdeen market and is a great spot for a pre-gig or pre-theatre meal.

Address: Unit 1, 2 The Grn, Aberdeen AB11 6NY

Website: www.bistroverde.co.uk

Bistro Verde is the place for seafood. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Moonfish Cafe

Offering a casual dining experience and a constantly changing, innovative menu of modern British cuisine, Moonfish Cafe is a must-try restaurant in Aberdeen.

While the food is made with local and seasonal produce and is undeniably mouth-watering, there is a beverage list to match which includes extensive gin and wine lists.

Address: 9 Correction Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1HP

Website: www.moonfishcafe.co.uk

Moonfish Cafe. Image: Paul Glendell.DC Thomson

Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant

The Tolbooth is in Stonehaven’s oldest building overlooking the harbour. It is set to reopen for the season in April and is already taking bookings.

It has a large choice of seafood dishes as well as other dishes that highlight the very best of local beef and other regional produce.

The modern contemporary dishes are made with freshest and finest local produce and light aromatic sauces and dressings.

Address: Harbour, Old Pier, Stonehaven AB39 2JU

Website: www.thetolboothrestaurant.co.uk

Cammies

Husband and wife Nalin and Annette Abeyratne purchased much-loved Cammies in Cammachmore, Aberdeenshire, in 2021.

The restaurant reopened in January and boasts a shellfish bar and an outdoor seafood grill and barbecue.

Plus, diners can enjoy a Sunday carvery and platter options, as well as a Hong Kong style steamboat.

Address: Cammies, Cammachmore, Stonehaven AB39 3NR

Website: www.cammies.co.uk

Cammies in Cammachmore has excellent seafood. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Tuck into this chocolate courgette cake. Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Get stuck into this healthier chocolate courgette cake
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
A table next to a window with four dishes on it with a gorgeous view out the window
The 6 most Instagrammable bars, restaurants and cafes in and around Nairn
CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
James Martin, centre, congratulates Alex Rothnie, second left, and other winners of the Birmingham final of the Roux Scholar 2023. Image: Anna Lythgoe
Aberdeen chef wows celebrity judge James Martin to reach Roux Scholar 2023 final
Kornel Kabaja knows a lot about coffee, and is the perfect host for a tasting at Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Want to know how to taste coffee? Cult of Coffee's Aberdeen 'cupping' unlocks the…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, March 4 Picture shows; Irn-Bru chicken. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Scott Baptie Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Add fizz to your meal with this Irn Bru chicken recipe
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why 'education isn't everything' as she dominates Inverness baking scene Picture shows; Poppy Baker-Spink, owner of The Cake Shop in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why 'education isn't everything' as she dominates Inverness baking scene
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 09.08.2022 URN: CR0037322 Supporting stills for a video for Food and Drink story on professional eaters Randy Santel and Katina Eats Kilos taking on an 'unbeatable' burger challenge at Inverness bar, Scotch & Rye - They sign autographs and are met with fans before taking on the Challenge 35 meal Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Are you after big food portions? Here are the 8 places in Inverness to…

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

The Scottish team includes Hamish Mitchell, Audrey Aiken, Mark Armstrong, David Stewart (Team Manager), William Craig, Rosie Keenan, Calum Shaw.
RHS to welcome Golden Shears competition
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'If we fight we can stop it': Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
shetland killer whales
Shetland wildlife experts film killer whales for David Attenborough's latest BBC series
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.
Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal
Have you seen a dark green van acting suspiciously near Laurencekirk and Luthermuir?
Police hunt for green van after spate of diesel and tool thefts near Laurencekirk
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin boss Gavin Price wants more resilience from players following poor reaction to red…
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists - and seize two vehicles - during Elgin driving crackdown
The fires happened on South Street, Elgin early on March 11. Image: GoogleMaps
Man, 39, charged in connection with Elgin street fires
Two weather warnings have been issued for the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented