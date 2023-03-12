5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sea is the soul of the north-east, which is why Aberdeen and the Aberdeenshire have some of the best seafood restaurants in the country.

Whether it’s a traditional-style fish and chips or a seafood special in a fine-dining setting, the region has you covered.

We have put together a list of some of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to help you choose your next night out.

The Silver Darling

A favourite with visiting celebrities – recent visitors include Dame Judi Dench and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville – the Silver Darling is a seafood hotspot.

The Aberdeen harbour restaurant specialises in fish and shellfish dishes and has built a solid reputation over the years as one of the best seafood restaurants in town.

What’s more, the restaurant’s vantage point looking out over the entrance to Aberdeen harbour allows for some spectacular views of passing shipping.

Address: Pocra Quay, Aberdeen AB11 5DQ

Website: www.thesilverdarling.co.uk

Bistro Verde

Bistro Verde is a fish restaurant with a menu boasting mussels, oysters, scallops, prawns and more.

As well as dinner it also offer a fabulous set lunch menu at an excellent price.

The large windows look directly on to the cobbled Green near the old Aberdeen market and is a great spot for a pre-gig or pre-theatre meal.

Address: Unit 1, 2 The Grn, Aberdeen AB11 6NY

Website: www.bistroverde.co.uk

Moonfish Cafe

Offering a casual dining experience and a constantly changing, innovative menu of modern British cuisine, Moonfish Cafe is a must-try restaurant in Aberdeen.

While the food is made with local and seasonal produce and is undeniably mouth-watering, there is a beverage list to match which includes extensive gin and wine lists.

Address: 9 Correction Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1HP

Website: www.moonfishcafe.co.uk

Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant

The Tolbooth is in Stonehaven’s oldest building overlooking the harbour. It is set to reopen for the season in April and is already taking bookings.

It has a large choice of seafood dishes as well as other dishes that highlight the very best of local beef and other regional produce.

The modern contemporary dishes are made with freshest and finest local produce and light aromatic sauces and dressings.

Address: Harbour, Old Pier, Stonehaven AB39 2JU

Website: www.thetolboothrestaurant.co.uk

Cammies

Husband and wife Nalin and Annette Abeyratne purchased much-loved Cammies in Cammachmore, Aberdeenshire, in 2021.

The restaurant reopened in January and boasts a shellfish bar and an outdoor seafood grill and barbecue.

Plus, diners can enjoy a Sunday carvery and platter options, as well as a Hong Kong style steamboat.

Address: Cammies, Cammachmore, Stonehaven AB39 3NR

Website: www.cammies.co.uk