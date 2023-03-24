Data analyst reveals why he prefers apprenticeships to university

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Having had the chance to experience both the college route to employment as well as the apprenticeship option, Mo Nassor much prefers the latter.

The 20-year-old is an Apprenticeship Ambassador for QA Scotland, the country’s largest provider of tech, digital and IT apprenticeships.

It places around 1,300 candidates every year with some of Scotland’s most exciting tech employers and currently has several positions advertised in the north and north-east.

Apprenticeships

In Aberdeen these include an Apprentice IT Engineer in cyber security; an Apprentice Support Analyst for the energy industry and a Sales Support Apprentice for a health and safety training company.

In Westhill, Aberdeenshire, there is an opening for a Customer Service Apprentice for a housing organisation; in Inverness there is a Business Administration Apprenticeship available and in Elgin, Moray, a law firm is looking for a Digital File Management Apprentice.

Mo, from Cornhill, Aberdeen, is a data analyst for Fairwayrock, based in the city centre.

“We are an online e-commerce company, but we focus more on sustainability,” he explained.

“What we’re trying to do is inform customers on more sustainable practices when shopping.

“I go about categorising and mapping all products to the correct places. I make sure everything is up to date,” Mo said.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve had a variety of things to get involved in, which I’ve enjoyed.

“I’ve managed to do a little bit of coding and marketing as well.”

Learning style

After school Mo went to college for a year with the idea of studying electrical engineering but found the learning style wasn’t for him.

“There wasn’t any real learning going on, it was more just instructional,” he said.

“At the same time, I was working in hospitality, which I did really enjoy. I liked the working life I suppose.”

Having been furloughed during lockdown he started to look for apprenticeships, and discovered QA and a business administration apprenticeship.

University route

He admits his parents had originally wanted him to go to university.

“They are more traditional and my older brother went that route,” he said.

“Now that I’ve educated them on apprenticeships and what’s great about them, they’re more open to them.

“My little brother is in fifth year, going into sixth year soon and doesn’t know what he wants to do so I suggested doing an apprenticeship – you’ll be working, learning and earning money at the same time – and they’re on board with it.

“A lot of people at school were in this mindset of ‘apprenticeships are second best’ and they’re not an equivalent to being in uni or college.

“I honestly think I prefer the apprenticeship model to being in college, having experienced both. I know which one I worked better in.”

Fresh perspective

Lynette McCraith, general manager at Fairwayrock said: “As a start-up tech organisation, we were on the lookout for young talent.

“School leavers might not necessarily have any actual workplace experience, but they bring a fresh perspective and new ideas and often have strong technology skills that come from using computers and tools such as social media.

“Such talent combined with the apprenticeship learning, helps us build competitive advantage.”