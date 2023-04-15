Yvie Burnett: Home comforts are never taken for granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yvie Burnett: Home comforts are never taken for granted

Working away from home can be tough, but some first-class benefits are always welcome.

Sometimes the simple pleasure of having a meal together at home is all you need. Images: Shutterstock.

By Yvie Burnett

There are certain things in life which should always be a treat.

I know we would all love to win the lottery and have everything money can buy whenever we wanted it, but think for a minute. Would life’s little luxuries lose their sense of excitement?

If you can afford champagne every day, popping a cork for a big celebration wouldn’t be a big deal.

If you eat in the top restaurants every week does it get boring?

Saving up for a new outfit, new bag, shoes, phone, watch, car? If you can have them all, where is the anticipation?

And counting the days before your holiday might not be so special if it’s your fifth one this year already.

Well that’s what I tell myself anyway! Who needs millions?!

But joking apart, how many lottery winners have said it ruined their lives or broke up their marriages? Or their once-happy family became estranged.

I think the percentage of that happening is quite high.

Would the champagne lifestyle be all it’s cracked up to be? 

Moderation in everything sounds like a boring thing your mum might have said to you when you were growing up and wanted too many sweets, but it’s probably one of the most important things we learn in life.

I often talk here about counting my blessings because for many reasons, especially in the past few years, I’ve been compelled to do so over and over again.

Gratitude keeps us happy and helps us to really enjoy the little things in life, but also retain a childlike excitement.

I live by the rule never to take for granted the wonderful opportunities I have in life.
But believe me, no matter how many places I travel to, how many incredible events I’m lucky enough to attend, nothing is more special than arriving home and enjoying the simple things in life with your family.

When I got home from America this week, Gordon and I sat down at the table with a lovely dinner, lit some candles and realised how nice it was to be home again together.

But as I said, counting our blessings for the simple things doesn’t mean we can’t get as excited as we ever did when we win a raffle, or in my case this week get upgraded to first class on the flight back from New York.

Now, as you know I’m an extremely frequent flier, and when I’m flying transatlantic I’m usually heading to America for work so will travel business class, which is lovely. It’s such a luxury to get a fully flat bed and be able to sleep, especially if you need to get up and work when you get there.

But first class is an unnecessary but wonderful experience which I’ve only done a handful of times but is always so appreciated.

From the posh designer pyjamas to the make-up bag full of toiletries and the silver-service meals, you almost don’t have time to lie down in your cosy bed.

One specific member of air crew is allocated to you and they really look after your every need.

Yvie’s experience in first class was a memorable one and well worth getting excited about. 

However, on chatting to my crew member it seemed as if every passenger doesn’t feel the same sense of excitement, and I find that sad.

If you can find fault with something like that, which you know you are so lucky to experience, then what does it say about you? Are you ungrateful because you have become immune to what reality for other people is?

My lovely member of air crew said it made her happy to see people excited to be in the first-class cabin. It must be extremely disheartening when a passenger moans when you know that someone at the back of the plane would give their eye teeth to swap places with them.

It must be hard to have to wait on those people. I’d be wanting to tell them what I really thought.

Thankfully Gordon seems to love all the passengers he has been dealing with on his flights. Every day he has stories about them, saying what a nice couple he met or how much he enjoyed spending time with the crew.

I’m not so sure I’d have the patience, but maybe Gordon is just nicer and friendlier than I am.

Mind you, what am I saying? I’m used to dealing with divas. And actually, that reminds me. I once travelled on a plane with one of my singers who had a complete “strop” on the plane.

But I just pretended to sleep and left the air crew to sort them out.

And no – I’m most definitely not telling you who it was!

Have a good week,
Yvie x

