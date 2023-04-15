Yvie Burnett: Home comforts are never taken for granted

There are certain things in life which should always be a treat.

I know we would all love to win the lottery and have everything money can buy whenever we wanted it, but think for a minute. Would life’s little luxuries lose their sense of excitement?

If you can afford champagne every day, popping a cork for a big celebration wouldn’t be a big deal.

If you eat in the top restaurants every week does it get boring?

Saving up for a new outfit, new bag, shoes, phone, watch, car? If you can have them all, where is the anticipation?

And counting the days before your holiday might not be so special if it’s your fifth one this year already.

Well that’s what I tell myself anyway! Who needs millions?!

But joking apart, how many lottery winners have said it ruined their lives or broke up their marriages? Or their once-happy family became estranged.

I think the percentage of that happening is quite high.

Moderation in everything sounds like a boring thing your mum might have said to you when you were growing up and wanted too many sweets, but it’s probably one of the most important things we learn in life.

I often talk here about counting my blessings because for many reasons, especially in the past few years, I’ve been compelled to do so over and over again.

Gratitude keeps us happy and helps us to really enjoy the little things in life, but also retain a childlike excitement.

I live by the rule never to take for granted the wonderful opportunities I have in life.

But believe me, no matter how many places I travel to, how many incredible events I’m lucky enough to attend, nothing is more special than arriving home and enjoying the simple things in life with your family.

When I got home from America this week, Gordon and I sat down at the table with a lovely dinner, lit some candles and realised how nice it was to be home again together.

But as I said, counting our blessings for the simple things doesn’t mean we can’t get as excited as we ever did when we win a raffle, or in my case this week get upgraded to first class on the flight back from New York.

Now, as you know I’m an extremely frequent flier, and when I’m flying transatlantic I’m usually heading to America for work so will travel business class, which is lovely. It’s such a luxury to get a fully flat bed and be able to sleep, especially if you need to get up and work when you get there.

But first class is an unnecessary but wonderful experience which I’ve only done a handful of times but is always so appreciated.

From the posh designer pyjamas to the make-up bag full of toiletries and the silver-service meals, you almost don’t have time to lie down in your cosy bed.

One specific member of air crew is allocated to you and they really look after your every need.

However, on chatting to my crew member it seemed as if every passenger doesn’t feel the same sense of excitement, and I find that sad.

If you can find fault with something like that, which you know you are so lucky to experience, then what does it say about you? Are you ungrateful because you have become immune to what reality for other people is?

My lovely member of air crew said it made her happy to see people excited to be in the first-class cabin. It must be extremely disheartening when a passenger moans when you know that someone at the back of the plane would give their eye teeth to swap places with them.

It must be hard to have to wait on those people. I’d be wanting to tell them what I really thought.

Thankfully Gordon seems to love all the passengers he has been dealing with on his flights. Every day he has stories about them, saying what a nice couple he met or how much he enjoyed spending time with the crew.

I’m not so sure I’d have the patience, but maybe Gordon is just nicer and friendlier than I am.

Mind you, what am I saying? I’m used to dealing with divas. And actually, that reminds me. I once travelled on a plane with one of my singers who had a complete “strop” on the plane.

But I just pretended to sleep and left the air crew to sort them out.

And no – I’m most definitely not telling you who it was!

Have a good week,

Yvie x