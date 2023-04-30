Fisherman prepares to take to the stage with HPMA protest song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Fisherman prepares to take to the stage with HPMA protest song

Vatersay fisherman Donald Francis MacNeil talks about The Clearances Again, the protest song he co-wrote with Celtic band Skipinnish as they prepare to perform it live at Aberdeen Music Hall concert on May 12. Jacqueline Wake Young reports.

Jacqueline Wake Young
DF MacNeil in the recording studio. Image: Stephen Kearney/ Little Day Productions.
DF MacNeil in the recording studio. Image: Stephen Kearney/ Little Day Productions.

Vatersay fisherman Donald Francis MacNeil talks to Jacqueline Wake Young about The Clearances Again, the protest song he co-wrote with Celtic band Skipinnish, as they prepare to perform it live at Aberdeen Music Hall concert on May 12.

“On a summer’s day, you wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than sailing around Mingulay or Barra Head and taking in the natural beauty of it all,” says Donald Francis MacNeil.

“When the weather is good, the view from sea can be some of the best in world and you soon forget the bad days when the wind blows and the rain just doesn’t stop.”

DF, as he is known to family and friends, followed in his father’s footsteps and became a fisherman as soon as he left school.

“Many young men did the same. You could leave school on Friday and start on a fishing boat on Monday. It was very much a natural option and I enjoyed it.”

Fisherman Donald Francis MacNeil, known as DF. Image: Stephen Kearney/ Little Day Productions.

But it has its challenges.

“It is not often prosperous and the income is not always steady. Your life is governed by the weather which can mean you have long periods of no income.

“There is also keeping the boat maintained and repairs can be costly and time consuming – keeping you from the sea to earn money.”

Now the 64-year-old is about to face another challenge – singing on stage with Skipinnish after their protest song reached number five in the iTunes downloads chart.

“I’m trying not to think about it but I know I need to start getting my head round the fact I’ll be singing live with one of Scotland’s biggest Celtic bands in front of thousands of their fans,” he says.

“Given how much the song has been downloaded and streamed, I am looking forward to hearing everyone singing along and helping me out.”

Artwork for The Clearances Again, a protest song about the proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas.

The Clearances Again was written from DF’s perspective by Skipinnish’s Angus MacPhail to raise awareness of Scottish Government plans to ban inshore fishing and all marine activities through the proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas policy.

They also worked with local filmmaker Stephen Kearney in making a video to accompany the song.

The performance will coincide with a fishing conference and exhibition in Aberdeen.

“There will be a lot of people connected with the fishing industry in the audience. I think that’ll make the song even more powerful and meaningful,” says DF.

“What we are facing through the HPMAs is quite stark and has the potential to devastate places like Barra and Vatersay where the marine economy is vital to our survival.

Direct link to the sea

“Almost every home here has, or has had, a direct link to the sea and the fishing industry. Our culture is based on the water that surrounds us and in the blink of an eye HPMAs would bring all of that to an end. I don’t think the government cares about that.

“I feel it’s incumbent on all of us to stand against those who wish to destroy everything we hold dear. This song was my contribution to fighting for my children’s and grandchildren’s futures.

“When you’re a fisherman, every day is an early start. I leave home at first light and head to collect the bait for the creels.

“My boat is anchored close to our house on Vatersay so it doesn’t take long for me to be on board and heading out to my creels. I always haul them in the hope there is something in them!

“The days can be long and can feel longer when the weather isn’t in my favour or the shellfish isn’t as plentiful.

“We understand these waters better than any minister or civil servant. We know how to conserve our fish stocks.

“We know how to protect the fishing industry and make it sustainable. It is in all our interests not to destroy the marine ecosystem but rather than work against us, we want the government to work with us.

DF MacNeil on Vatersay beach with one of his grandsons in the music video. Image: Stephen Kearney/Little Day Productions.

“HPMAs will end a way of life that’s been present in these islands forever – they need to understand the devastation their decision will have.

“Ministers and officials feel they can write us off with the sweep of a pen and leave us with nothing but to pick up the pieces.”

DF is married to Patricia and has three grown-up children and two grandsons.

“That’s one of the best things to come home to after a tough day at sea, a cuddle from the wee ones.”

Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish. Image: Stephen Kearney/Little Day Productions.

Patricia is “incredibly proud” of the song and says “it’s clear it’s been written and sung from the heart”.

The song is an achievement but it’s part of a bigger story about a way of life that could be lost.

When asked to describe his most memorable moments, DF says: “It is often just being out on the boat. I have the best office in the world and would never change it.

“I remember being out alone one day and seeing several whales around the boat, too many to count and guess what? I didn’t even have a camera. But you can’t witness something like that and forget it easily, those images stay with you forever.”

The Skipinnish concert takes place at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on May 12. For tickets see aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Rab loves his view of the sea.
RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need
CR0042481 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the founder of Nino's Masala, a sauce and paste brand based in Aberdeen Pictured is 28th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Nino Khan produces authentic Indian condiments in Aberdeen - and has done so for…
Loneliness is a growing people - but people are reluctant to talk about it. Photo: Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Do we need to talk about loneliness more?
Gary Innes will host Speyfest's Family Sunday this year. Image: Gary Innes
My week in 5 pictures: Tour Europe with Gary Innes and Scottish folk-rock band…
The beautiful Bridge To Nowhere at Belhaven Bay. Image: Kenny Lam, VisitScotland.
Travel: Discovering Dunbar in Flora the campervan
(PA)
NHS braced for large-scale disruption as nurses prepare for 28-hour strike
Our Ginger Gairdner has a fondness for alpine gardens, and Scotland's climate suits them.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The astonishing life of alpine plants
People gather in London ahead of a Support the Strikes march in solidarity with nurses, junior doctors and other NHS staff (PA)
Fears raised over low NHS staff morale, health leader says
MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Highland Police during patrols.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
CR0008671 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Photo gallery - Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, May Day event. Picture of (L-R) Laura Junnier, Lauren Moore, Lynsay Scott, Jade Aspden, Leanne Anderson. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 05/05/2019
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Some members of the meet-and-greet team who are getting ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl? Picture shows; Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl?. P&J Live, Aberdeen. Supplied by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson Date; 29/04/2023
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
The MV Pentalina, which returned to service on Wednesday, was grounded off the coast of Orkney after smoke was detected in the engine room. Image: Pentland Ferries/David Banks.
Passengers evacuated from Orkney ferry after smoke detected in engine room
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
'I will miss it': Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for…
Dennis Wildgoose admitted trying to dispose of cannabis after he was stopped by police in Ann Street. Image: Google/Facebook.
Man found with £4,000 of cannabis tried to flee after car was pulled over
Sir Peter Bruce with his knighthood
Aberdonian Sir Peter Bruce right at the heart of vital battery research
Cameron Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate following Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. Image: SNS
Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds' men write another chapter…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Crombie was found guilty of threatening behaviour and vandalism following domestic incidents Picture shows; Inverness Sheriff Court / Christopher Crombie. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Manager Karen Mason wants Caley Thistle Women to enjoy closing stretch of SWF Championship…
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Kirk urges Brechin City players not to give up on promotion dream
Brechin's Euan Spark and Spartans' Cammy Russell share a joke. Image: Sportpix.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Highland League champions suffer late…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]