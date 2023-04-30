Fisherman prepares to take to the stage with HPMA protest song

Vatersay fisherman Donald Francis MacNeil talks to Jacqueline Wake Young about The Clearances Again, the protest song he co-wrote with Celtic band Skipinnish, as they prepare to perform it live at Aberdeen Music Hall concert on May 12.

“On a summer’s day, you wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than sailing around Mingulay or Barra Head and taking in the natural beauty of it all,” says Donald Francis MacNeil.

“When the weather is good, the view from sea can be some of the best in world and you soon forget the bad days when the wind blows and the rain just doesn’t stop.”

DF, as he is known to family and friends, followed in his father’s footsteps and became a fisherman as soon as he left school.

“Many young men did the same. You could leave school on Friday and start on a fishing boat on Monday. It was very much a natural option and I enjoyed it.”

But it has its challenges.

“It is not often prosperous and the income is not always steady. Your life is governed by the weather which can mean you have long periods of no income.

“There is also keeping the boat maintained and repairs can be costly and time consuming – keeping you from the sea to earn money.”

Now the 64-year-old is about to face another challenge – singing on stage with Skipinnish after their protest song reached number five in the iTunes downloads chart.

“I’m trying not to think about it but I know I need to start getting my head round the fact I’ll be singing live with one of Scotland’s biggest Celtic bands in front of thousands of their fans,” he says.

“Given how much the song has been downloaded and streamed, I am looking forward to hearing everyone singing along and helping me out.”

The Clearances Again was written from DF’s perspective by Skipinnish’s Angus MacPhail to raise awareness of Scottish Government plans to ban inshore fishing and all marine activities through the proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas policy.

They also worked with local filmmaker Stephen Kearney in making a video to accompany the song.

The performance will coincide with a fishing conference and exhibition in Aberdeen.

“There will be a lot of people connected with the fishing industry in the audience. I think that’ll make the song even more powerful and meaningful,” says DF.

“What we are facing through the HPMAs is quite stark and has the potential to devastate places like Barra and Vatersay where the marine economy is vital to our survival.

Direct link to the sea

“Almost every home here has, or has had, a direct link to the sea and the fishing industry. Our culture is based on the water that surrounds us and in the blink of an eye HPMAs would bring all of that to an end. I don’t think the government cares about that.

“I feel it’s incumbent on all of us to stand against those who wish to destroy everything we hold dear. This song was my contribution to fighting for my children’s and grandchildren’s futures.

“When you’re a fisherman, every day is an early start. I leave home at first light and head to collect the bait for the creels.

“My boat is anchored close to our house on Vatersay so it doesn’t take long for me to be on board and heading out to my creels. I always haul them in the hope there is something in them!

“The days can be long and can feel longer when the weather isn’t in my favour or the shellfish isn’t as plentiful.

“We understand these waters better than any minister or civil servant. We know how to conserve our fish stocks.

“We know how to protect the fishing industry and make it sustainable. It is in all our interests not to destroy the marine ecosystem but rather than work against us, we want the government to work with us.

“HPMAs will end a way of life that’s been present in these islands forever – they need to understand the devastation their decision will have.

“Ministers and officials feel they can write us off with the sweep of a pen and leave us with nothing but to pick up the pieces.”

DF is married to Patricia and has three grown-up children and two grandsons.

“That’s one of the best things to come home to after a tough day at sea, a cuddle from the wee ones.”

Patricia is “incredibly proud” of the song and says “it’s clear it’s been written and sung from the heart”.

The song is an achievement but it’s part of a bigger story about a way of life that could be lost.

When asked to describe his most memorable moments, DF says: “It is often just being out on the boat. I have the best office in the world and would never change it.

“I remember being out alone one day and seeing several whales around the boat, too many to count and guess what? I didn’t even have a camera. But you can’t witness something like that and forget it easily, those images stay with you forever.”

The Skipinnish concert takes place at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on May 12. For tickets see aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.