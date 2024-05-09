Health watchdog backs wider use of breast cancer tumour profiling tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health watchdog backs wider use of breast cancer tumour profiling tests

By Press Association
The tests provide information on the genetic makeup of breast cancer tumours (Rui Vieira/PA)
More people with breast cancer could be spared chemotherapy after a health watchdog recommended the wider use of tumour profiling tests.

The tests, which provide information on the genetic makeup of breast cancer tumours, can help medics and patients decide whether chemotherapy is really needed to prevent cancer coming back.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) backed the wider use of three tumour profiling tests (EndoPredict, Prosigna, and Oncotype DX) by the NHS.

These can guide the treatment of women who have been through the menopause, and men, with oestrogen receptor (ER) or progesterone receptor (PR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative early breast cancer with one to three positive lymph nodes.

The test results, which are returned in days, help predict the risk of cancer returning after surgery when combined with other factors such as tumour size.

If tumour profiling test results suggest a low risk of cancer recurrence, patients may opt not to have chemotherapy, which can have harsh side-effects.

Mark Chapman, interim director of the health technologies programme at Nice, said: “Choosing whether to have chemotherapy is a tough decision to make when you don’t have all the information available to you.

“A test that can help to predict the risk of the breast cancer spreading should be considered as a significant step forward for patients.

“Our committee heard compelling patient testimony which outlined the significant emotional and psychological strain of having to make this decision.

“Having chemotherapy will be the right choice for some, but for others they will not have to face the side-effects which come with the treatment.”

Tumour profiling tests are already recommended for guiding chemotherapy decisions in people with oestrogen receptor ER-positive, HER2-negative, lymph-node negative early breast cancer.

But figures suggest an extra 3,000 patients or more could benefit from an expansion in testing.

Professor Simon Holt, from Swansea University and Prince Philip Hospital in Wales, said the use of Oncotype DX in particular “will reduce suffering and inconvenience” by sparing up to 85% of eligible people unnecessary chemotherapy.

“It also reduces significantly the cost of treatment so that NHS resources can be redistributed to other medical priorities,” he said, adding that using the test gave clinicians and their patients “much greater confidence in their chemotherapy decisions”.