6 places serving the best Cullen skink in Aberdeenshire

Cullen skink is a winner all-year-round.

Even when the sun’s shining, it’s a recurring craving of mine and I find myself inspecting café and restaurant menus to see if the traditional Scottish dish is on offer.

Thankfully, it often is.

Here are some places to visit if you’re after a hearty, hefty and wholesome bowl of Cullen skink in Aberdeenshire.

The Captain’s Table, Stonehaven

The Captain’s Table – located inside The Ship Inn – offers a fantastic menu of home-cooked food, with seafood its speciality.

Its Cullen skink, priced at £7.50, is a must-try.

The restaurant is open from noon to 2.15pm and 5.30pm to 8.30pm Monday to Friday, and noon to 8.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Address: 5 Shorehead, Stonehaven AB39 2JY

The Seafield Arms, Whitehills

Cullen skink is a permanent feature on the menu at The Seafield Arms Whitehills. Made using Jocky’s of Macduff smoked haddock, it’s freshly-prepared and delicious.

If you’re thinking of dining at the venue, book ahead if possible, particularly during weekends.

Address: 5 Chapel Street, Whitehills, Banff AB45 2NB

The Bank Café and Restaurant, Huntly

If you’re planning a trip to Huntly, then you’ll be pleased to know that The Bank Café and Restaurant – which has been welcoming customers since March 2022 – serves a fantastic Cullen skink.

You’ll spot the £8 dish on the evening menu. It’s available from 5pm to 8.45pm Monday to Saturday, and comes with sourdough bread and rock salt butter.

Address: 2 The Square, Huntly AB54 8AE

The Creel Inn, Catterline

Situated in the historic fishing village of Catterline, The Creel Inn serves both traditional and modern food menus that feature Cullen skink (£7.50).

Here, it features creamy smoked haddock, potato and leek, and is served with crusty bread.

To go alongside your creamy soup, you can choose from a range of whiskies, beers and wines.

Address: Catterline, Stonehaven AB39 2UL

The Knowes Hotel and Restaurant, Macduff

Next up, The Knowes – one of my favourite restaurants in the north-east.

The venue is great for a number of occasions – whether it be a romantic dinner for two, celebrating a special occasion with the family or tucking into some delicious Cullen skink, of course.

The dish is available on The Knowes’ brunch and light lunch menu for £7.50 and its dinner menu (under the ‘starters’ section) for £8.95.

Address: 43 Market Street, Macduff AB44 1LL

Aspire, Portsoy

Aspire is a family-run restaurant that serves a variety of breakfasts, lunches and meals throughout the day, with a focus on Scottish cuisine.

A bowl of Cullen skink at Aspire, which is served with bread or oatcakes from John Donald Bakery, is priced at £6.95.

Address: Seafield Terrace, Portsoy, Banff AB45 2QB