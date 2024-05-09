6 places serving the best Cullen skink in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 places serving the best Cullen skink in Aberdeenshire

What's your go-to restaurant when you fancy a hearty bowl of Cullen skink?

Cullen skink from Portsoy's Aspire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cullen skink from Portsoy's Aspire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Cullen skink is a winner all-year-round.

Even when the sun’s shining, it’s a recurring craving of mine and I find myself inspecting café and restaurant menus to see if the traditional Scottish dish is on offer.

Thankfully, it often is.

Here are some places to visit if you’re after a hearty, hefty and wholesome bowl of Cullen skink in Aberdeenshire.

The Captain’s Table, Stonehaven

The Captain’s Table – located inside The Ship Inn – offers a fantastic menu of home-cooked food, with seafood its speciality.

Its Cullen skink, priced at £7.50, is a must-try.

The restaurant is open from noon to 2.15pm and 5.30pm to 8.30pm Monday to Friday, and noon to 8.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Address: 5 Shorehead, Stonehaven AB39 2JY

Cullen skink at The Captain’s Table is priced at £7.50. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Seafield Arms, Whitehills

Cullen skink is a permanent feature on the menu at The Seafield Arms Whitehills. Made using Jocky’s of Macduff smoked haddock, it’s freshly-prepared and delicious.

If you’re thinking of dining at the venue, book ahead if possible, particularly during weekends.

Address: 5 Chapel Street, Whitehills, Banff AB45 2NB

Smoked haddock from Jocky’s of Macduff features in this Cullen skink. Image: Chris Sumner

The Bank Café and Restaurant, Huntly

If you’re planning a trip to Huntly, then you’ll be pleased to know that The Bank Café and Restaurant – which has been welcoming customers since March 2022 – serves a fantastic Cullen skink.

You’ll spot the £8 dish on the evening menu. It’s available from 5pm to 8.45pm Monday to Saturday, and comes with sourdough bread and rock salt butter.

Address: 2 The Square, Huntly AB54 8AE

The Bank Café and Restaurant is based in a former Clydesdale branch in Huntly. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Creel Inn, Catterline

Situated in the historic fishing village of Catterline, The Creel Inn serves both traditional and modern food menus that feature Cullen skink (£7.50).

Here, it features creamy smoked haddock, potato and leek, and is served with crusty bread.

To go alongside your creamy soup, you can choose from a range of whiskies, beers and wines.

Address: Catterline, Stonehaven AB39 2UL

Fancy Cullen skink in Aberdeenshire? Consider The Creel Inn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The Knowes Hotel and Restaurant, Macduff

Next up, The Knowes – one of my favourite restaurants in the north-east.

The venue is great for a number of occasions – whether it be a romantic dinner for two, celebrating a special occasion with the family or tucking into some delicious Cullen skink, of course.

The dish is available on The Knowes’ brunch and light lunch menu for £7.50 and its dinner menu (under the ‘starters’ section) for £8.95.

Address: 43 Market Street, Macduff AB44 1LL

Enjoy dinner with a view at The Knowes Hotel and Restaurant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aspire, Portsoy

Aspire is a family-run restaurant that serves a variety of breakfasts, lunches and meals throughout the day, with a focus on Scottish cuisine.

A bowl of Cullen skink at Aspire, which is served with bread or oatcakes from John Donald Bakery, is priced at £6.95.

Address: Seafield Terrace, Portsoy, Banff AB45 2QB

You can choose between bread or oatcakes to accompany your soup. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Conversation