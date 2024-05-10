Aberdeenshire castle which appeared in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ on the market for £675,000

An ancient castle on the north-east coast which featured in the popular Netflix series ‘The Crown’ is up for sale for £675,000.

Dundarg Castle sits on the rugged Aberdeenshire coastline near the hamlet of New Aberdour.

The site has a long and storied history, dating back to the Romans who landed here more than 700 years ago.

In the 13th century, the castle was used extensively by Robert the Bruce before it was destroyed in a siege in 1334. Some of the ruins of the old castle are visible in the area.

The current castle was built much later in 1937, using masonry from the nearby free church and chimneys from the original St Pancras Station.

The castle is featured in the first series of Netflix’s popular royal drama ‘The Crown’, as a royal car passes through the Scottish countryside.

Inside, the castle retains an ancient castle aesthetic with thick bare stone walls and dark wood beams.

The theme is carried throughout the property with dark wood accents, large wood-burning fireplaces, and Gothic-style arched doorways and windows.

Entering the hallway, you are greeted with an ornate-carved wooden staircase, while stained glass windows provide light into what could be a typically dark space.

To the left of the long hallway is a kitchen/diner with a utility room connected, while to the back of the castle is the massive drawing room, offering views out to sea.

Incredible views from Dundarg castle across the rugged north-east coast

Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and another large ornate fireplace.

There are also three more bedrooms of varying sizes as well as a bathroom and separate toilet.

One bedroom has a set of stairs which lead further up to the tower room.

There is a lower basement and loft space suitable for potential conversion to create additional living space.

Also on the site is a massive garage space and a large patio area to the side of the castle.

The entrance to the castle is via an archway spanning the driveway between the house and the garage.

A standout feature of the castle is its location on the jagged rocks overlooking the North Sea. It also comes with 15 acres of land.

The listing agent said: “A quite extraordinary property in so many ways, it’s not surprising Dundarg has featured as a dramatic TV backdrop.”

Dundarg Castle is listed with Savills for £675,000.