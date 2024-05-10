Aberdeenshire castle which appeared in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ on the market for £675,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Aberdeenshire castle which appeared in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ on the market for £675,000

The ancient property lies on the rugged north-east coastline around seven miles from Fraserburgh.

By Ross Hempseed
Dundarg Castle lies on the rugged Aberdeenshire coastline. Image: Savills.
Dundarg Castle lies on the rugged Aberdeenshire coastline. Image: Savills.

An ancient castle on the north-east coast which featured in the popular Netflix series ‘The Crown’ is up for sale for £675,000.

Dundarg Castle sits on the rugged Aberdeenshire coastline near the hamlet of New Aberdour.

The site has a long and storied history, dating back to the Romans who landed here more than 700 years ago.

The stunning backdrop of Dundarg Castle. Image: Savills.

In the 13th century, the castle was used extensively by Robert the Bruce before it was destroyed in a siege in 1334. Some of the ruins of the old castle are visible in the area.

The current castle was built much later in 1937, using masonry from the nearby free church and chimneys from the original St Pancras Station.

Entryway. Image: Savills.

The castle is featured in the first series of Netflix’s popular royal drama ‘The Crown’, as a royal car passes through the Scottish countryside.

Inside, the castle retains an ancient castle aesthetic with thick bare stone walls and dark wood beams.

The hallway. Image: Savills.

The theme is carried throughout the property with dark wood accents, large wood-burning fireplaces, and Gothic-style arched doorways and windows.

Entering the hallway, you are greeted with an ornate-carved wooden staircase, while stained glass windows provide light into what could be a typically dark space.

The drawing room. Image: Savills.

To the left of the long hallway is a kitchen/diner with a utility room connected, while to the back of the castle is the massive drawing room, offering views out to sea.

Incredible views from Dundarg castle across the rugged north-east coast

Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and another large ornate fireplace.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills.

There are also three more bedrooms of varying sizes as well as a bathroom and separate toilet.

One bedroom has a set of stairs which lead further up to the tower room.

The upper landing. Image: Savills.

There is a lower basement and loft space suitable for potential conversion to create additional living space.

Also on the site is a massive garage space and a large patio area to the side of the castle.

The entrance to the castle is via an archway spanning the driveway between the house and the garage.

A stone archway with a bell hangs between the garage and the main house. Image: Savills.

A standout feature of the castle is its location on the jagged rocks overlooking the North Sea. It also comes with 15 acres of land.

The listing agent said: “A quite extraordinary property in so many ways, it’s not surprising Dundarg has featured as a dramatic TV backdrop.”

Dundarg Castle is listed with Savills for £675,000.

