Escape the stresses of every day life at Aberdeen Soulsa dance classes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Escape the stresses of every day life at Aberdeen Soulsa dance classes

Karen Gibson is spreading love and happiness throughout Aberdeen and beyond with her low impact, high energy dance based workout.

By Rosemary Lowne
Karen Gibson is sharing her love of dance fitness across Aberdeen and beyond.
Karen Gibson is sharing her love of dance fitness across Aberdeen and beyond. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When people told Karen Gibson she wouldn’t amount to anything in life, it ignited a fire in her belly that will never go out.

Unapologetically ambitious and fiercely determined, Karen used this negativity as the motivation behind her formidable fitness career.

Today the inspirational 43-year-old is spreading the joy of dance not just throughout Aberdeen but across the UK after launching Soulsa, her own dance workout brand that has been compared to the likes of Zumba.

“Soulsa is a feel-good dance workout where you can escape the worries of life,” says Karen.

“I’m spreading love through my love of music, dance and human connection.”

Karen Gibson is an award-winning dance fitness instructor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Born to dance

Growing up in Fraserburgh, dance was a huge part of Karen’s life.

“I’ve always danced, it has been my life forever,” enthuses Karen.

“When I was a child, my mum used to take us all over to dance.

“For me, it was mainly Highland dancing and I became a championship Highland dancer.”

At the age of 18, Karen’s life took a different yet positive direction when she gave birth to her beautiful daughter Chloe.

“I was a young mum but Chloe was a blessing,” says Karen

“There was this stigma of being a young mum as people would say to me ‘you’ve thrown your life away’ but it just gave me this fire in my belly that has pushed me to prove so many people wrong.”

Karen has won a string of major awards. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Turning negatives into positives

Proving people wrong is exactly what Karen did after qualifying as a fitness instructor.

“After I had Chloe I did normal jobs and then in 2007 I decided to become a fitness instructor,” says Karen.

“There was a course at the weekends so it fitted perfectly around Chloe.

“Since then it has been amazing as I started teaching classes locally in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Mintlaw and I then I opened my own studio.”

As with most people in life, Karen has had her fair share of personal struggles, but she refuses to dwell on them and instead uses the tough times as the motivation behind Soulsa.

Karen has organised a massive dance event at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom in July. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I created Soulsa my own brand of dance fitness during lockdown,” says Karen.

“It was really hard work as you had to create the course and make sure that it was endorsed by the National Governing Body for Group Exercise (EMD UK).

“But I did it and then I was invited to present Soulsa at the International Fitness Showcase and that’s where everything took off for me.”

Soulsa dance fitness classes

Karen now has nearly 100 instructors delivering Soulsa classes all over the UK including local classes at Northfield Community Centre, Ashdale Hall in Westhill and the Jubilee Hall in Portlethen.

“Soulsa has been compared to Zumba which is amazing,” says Karen.

“It’s a low impact, high energy dance based workout suitable for everyone.

“We use all genres of music so there’s something for everyone.

“It’s soulful and we use mini-LED flashing tamborines.

“During the class you can burn up to 500 calories.”

Karen loves seeing people enjoy themselves and have fun at her Soulsa classes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Event at Beach Ballroom

To see the positive impact that Soulsa is having on people both mentally and physically makes Karen’s heart sing.

“With Soulsa we’re really strong on helping people with their mental health as one thing I’ve realised is that everyone is going through something,” says Karen.

Now Karen, who has won a string of major fitness awards, has organised a massive fitness event at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom called FITS UP on Saturday 20th July.

Karen Gibson is bringing the joy of dance and music into people’s lives. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s going to be an amazing event as there has never been anything like this for dance fitness in Aberdeen,” says Karen.

“We’ve got the main ballroom and the star ballroom so there will be group exercise sessions going on between the two rooms.

“So I’ll be doing Soulsa and we’ve also got Clubbercise, Broadway Boogie, RockBox which is more combat based and YogaScape.

“So there will be something for everyone and we’ll also have stalls there with loads of fitness clothing.”

Heart and soul awards

After the event, Karen, who also has a 14-year-old son called James, is hosting a special awards ceremony that night to recognise people who are making a difference to people’s lives through dance fitness.

“The Heart and Soul awards are not just about recognising fitness instructors it’s also to celebrate brands, suppliers, PTs, class participants and I’ve also created a section that is aimed at recognising local people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire,” says Karen.

“I want to find the heart and soul of the fitness industry.”

Karen has nearly 100 instructors teaching Soulsa across Aberdeen and the UK. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Reflecting on how far she’s come since starting her dance journey makes Karen proud.

“I’ve worked really hard as I wanted to show my daughter Chloe that us women can do it all by ourselves,” says Karen.

“I wanted to prove all those people who said things like ‘I’ve thrown my life away’ that you can do well, be a great mum and be successful.”

For more information on local Soulsa classes and the FITS UP event and awards at the Beach Ballroom check out the website soulsadancefitness.co.uk or go to Karen’s Facebook page

facebook.com/karengibsonfitness

More from Lifestyle

Richard Conachan and his wife Laura have given their period property a makeover.
Richard and Laura share the secrets behind their Aberdeen property renovation
Anyone who had a blood transfusion before 1991 should be checked for hepatitis C, a charity has said (Alamy/PA)
Call for catch-up campaign to spot undiagnosed people infected with ‘bad blood’
The NHS waiting list for treatment remains ‘stubbornly high’, with millions of people left in pain or unable to work (Jeff Moore/PA)
NHS waiting list for treatment remains ‘stubbornly high’ – experts
Naomi Long arriving at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast to evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont Executive Covid meetings were chaotic and embarrassing – Long
Five babies have died this year in England after being diagnosed with whooping cough (PA)
Five babies die as whooping cough cases soar
Frankie Boyle and Michael McIntyre are among the comedians appearing in Aberdeen over the next week.
5 comedians to see in the next week - including Frankie Boyle at Aberdeen's…
A Metropolitan Police officer in Parliament Square, London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Met Police report increased robbery response after nixing mental health callouts
Opal Sandy, who was born completely deaf because of a rare genetic condition (Andrew Matthews/PA)
British girl has hearing restored as first patient on new gene therapy trial
Opal Sandy and her family (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Couple’s joy as deaf daughter hears thanks to new gene therapy
Concerns have been raised over medicine supply issues (PA)
Concern as medicine supply issues ‘on the rise’

Conversation