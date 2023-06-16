5 things to do this weekend: Woodzstock, Highland Games and Shetland Noir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Woodzstock, Highland Games and Shetland Noir

Let the good weather continue.

By Lauren Robertson
Woodzstock festival takes place this Saturday. Image: Al Donnelly
Woodzstock festival takes place this Saturday. Image: Al Donnelly

With the good weather showing no signs of stopping, let’s plan out a fun weekend.

A steady stream of activities and events across the north-east means we’re never bored at the moment.

Our top picks this week include both outdoor and indoor events to make sure you’ve got something to look forward to whether you’re a sun worshipper or not.

Highland Well:being Fair

Top up on crystals at the fair. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The annual Highland Well:being Fair takes place at Inverness Leisure Centre on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

Head along to find your inner Zen with a whole host of local businesses that centre around health and wellbeing.

Entry to the fair is free, and within you’ll find everything from crystals, witchy wares and skincare to tarot readers, mediums and healers.

Aberdeen and Oldmeldrum Highland Games

Tug o’ war at Aberdeen Highland Games in 2019. Image: Kath Flannery DC Thomson

Highland Games season is now well under way and two of the north-east’s biggest events are taking place this weekend.

Between 8,000 and 12,000 people flock to Aberdeen Highland Games in Hazlehead Park every year and this year won’t be an exception.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.co.uk and the event kicks off at 10am.

If you’re a little further north, Oldmeldrum is the place to be for their Highland Games, which start at 10.30am in Oldmeldrum Pleasure Park.

Expect both to be filled with traditional Highland Games festivities including Highland dancers, pipe bands and lots of local produce.

Woodzstock

Lauren Macdonald at a previous Woodzstock. Image: Al Donnelly

Highland music festival Woodzstock brings people together to enjoy good company, good music and delicious food and drink – with offerings ranging from wood fired pizzas to Mauritian street food.

Hosted by Wildwoodz on the Black Isle, there will be two stages for live music that people of all ages can enjoy while getting stuck into laser tag or learning bushcraft and circus skills.

The line-up includes Utah Saints, McFleetwood and The Black Isle Peas.

Ticket numbers for Saturday’s event are limited, so book yours at www.wildwoodz.co.uk.

Oor Future

Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Oor Future is an exhibition at Aberdeen’s Music Hall that highlights fundamental climate issues.

Aberdeen-based artists Gabrielle Reith and Philip Thompson do this by exploring the human activities impacting climate change as Two Headed Monsters.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm every day and hopes to encourage visitors to be positive, self-reflective, and proactive in relation to climate action. Entry is free.

Shetland Noir

Val McDermid is one of the writers heading to the festival. Image: APA

This year’s Shetland Noir festival started on Thursday and runs until Sunday.

The festival programme is packed full of writer events, workshops and panel discussions – with the literature base expanded to include film, music, live performance, as well as other “noir” related content.

Big industry names including Val McDermid, Elly Griffiths and Richard Osman are headed to the islands for the weekend. Award-winning crime-writer and creator of the world-famous Jimmy Perez Shetland novels Ann Cleeves is also patron of  Shetland Noir 2023.

Buy tickets for the festival’s events at www.shetlandarts.org.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved