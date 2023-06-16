5 things to do this weekend: Woodzstock, Highland Games and Shetland Noir

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the good weather showing no signs of stopping, let’s plan out a fun weekend.

A steady stream of activities and events across the north-east means we’re never bored at the moment.

Our top picks this week include both outdoor and indoor events to make sure you’ve got something to look forward to whether you’re a sun worshipper or not.

Highland Well:being Fair

The annual Highland Well:being Fair takes place at Inverness Leisure Centre on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

Head along to find your inner Zen with a whole host of local businesses that centre around health and wellbeing.

Entry to the fair is free, and within you’ll find everything from crystals, witchy wares and skincare to tarot readers, mediums and healers.

Aberdeen and Oldmeldrum Highland Games

Highland Games season is now well under way and two of the north-east’s biggest events are taking place this weekend.

Between 8,000 and 12,000 people flock to Aberdeen Highland Games in Hazlehead Park every year and this year won’t be an exception.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.co.uk and the event kicks off at 10am.

If you’re a little further north, Oldmeldrum is the place to be for their Highland Games, which start at 10.30am in Oldmeldrum Pleasure Park.

Expect both to be filled with traditional Highland Games festivities including Highland dancers, pipe bands and lots of local produce.

Woodzstock

Highland music festival Woodzstock brings people together to enjoy good company, good music and delicious food and drink – with offerings ranging from wood fired pizzas to Mauritian street food.

Hosted by Wildwoodz on the Black Isle, there will be two stages for live music that people of all ages can enjoy while getting stuck into laser tag or learning bushcraft and circus skills.

The line-up includes Utah Saints, McFleetwood and The Black Isle Peas.

Ticket numbers for Saturday’s event are limited, so book yours at www.wildwoodz.co.uk.

Oor Future

Oor Future is an exhibition at Aberdeen’s Music Hall that highlights fundamental climate issues.

Aberdeen-based artists Gabrielle Reith and Philip Thompson do this by exploring the human activities impacting climate change as Two Headed Monsters.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm every day and hopes to encourage visitors to be positive, self-reflective, and proactive in relation to climate action. Entry is free.

Shetland Noir

This year’s Shetland Noir festival started on Thursday and runs until Sunday.

The festival programme is packed full of writer events, workshops and panel discussions – with the literature base expanded to include film, music, live performance, as well as other “noir” related content.

Big industry names including Val McDermid, Elly Griffiths and Richard Osman are headed to the islands for the weekend. Award-winning crime-writer and creator of the world-famous Jimmy Perez Shetland novels Ann Cleeves is also patron of Shetland Noir 2023.

Buy tickets for the festival’s events at www.shetlandarts.org.