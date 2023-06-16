Skye to Fort Augustus power line: Campaigners ask Highland Council to change their mind and object to pylons

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pressure group is calling on Highland Council to do something about the £480million Skye to Fort Augustus power line project.

SSEN has applied to the Scottish Government Energy Consents Unit for a new transmission line stretching 68 miles.

It will comprise of steel lattice towers, wooden pole overhead lines and sections of underground cable.

And Communities B4 Power Companies (Cb4PC) say this will “ravage Skye’s stunning landscape with huge pylons and transmission lines”.

The campaigners further claim that the project is not needed.

SSEN is acting to reinforce the high voltage electricity cable from Ardmore on Skye to Fort Augustus.

The power company says it is necessary to increase the capacity of the line, to allow renewable energy projects to connect.

While the decision lies with the Scottish Government, Highland Council is a statutory consultee.

The council’s north and south planning committees held a joint meeting to consider the application in March.

Councillors have backed SSEN’s preferred route

It was agreed not to object, as long as a specific route is followed.

Councillors backed Option A, SSEN’s preferred route. It follows the existing overhead line then heads south near Loch Alsh to the existing crossing point, utilising the existing towers north of Kylerhea village.

Chairman of the north committee, Drew Miller, was among others who welcomed the investment. But he also expressed sadness at the impact on the landscape.

He said at the time: “Although it’s probably a necessary evil, there’s no doubt the visual impact will be huge.”

But Cb4PC said that they have submitted a formal objection asking for evidence of the need for the lines.

Council’s decision not to object ‘was simply astonishing’

Lyndsey Ward, spokeswoman for Cb4PC, said: “Highland Council’s decision to not object to this massive project and allow proper scrutiny through a public inquiry was simply astonishing.

“Being a ‘necessary evil’ as a reason not to object isn’t found anywhere in planning policy.”

She added: “For proper and fair democracy the new transmission lines proposed by SSEN should be examined by independent experts at a public inquiry.”

The campaigners say the new lines, to allow multiple new windfarms to be constructed, will despoil a beautiful part of Scotland.

Skye wind farm group reacts

As a result of feedback, SSEN is proposing to put nine miles of the line underground where it passes the Cuillin Hills. And another five miles where it connects to Fort Augustus substation.

The provider says it has undertaken extensive studies to find the best route, while minimising the impact on local communities.

Andrew Robinson from Skye Wind farm Information Group said the proposed power line is not needed.

Mr Robinson said: “It’s being built to take power from multiple proposed wind farms which developers are seeking to build on Skye. And yet we already produce 10 times the electricity the island needs from the existing turbines here.”

Mr Miller said: “I have received numerous emails from various people with the same concerns about the proposed new overhead lines.

“These have been passed on to the director of planning, who is on holiday this week.

“We took a decision based on information presented to us.”

Thomas MacLennan, the chairman of south planning committee, has also been contacted.

