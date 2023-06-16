Skye to Fort Augustus power line: Campaigners ask Highland Council to change their mind and object to pylons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skye to Fort Augustus power line: Campaigners ask Highland Council to change their mind and object to pylons

The pressure group says SSEN's £480million project will ravage Skye's stunning landscape with huge pylons and transmission lines.

By Rita Campbell
Lyndsey Ward of Communities B4 Power Companies is calling on Highland Council to reverse its decision not to object to the new power line.
Lyndsey Ward of Communities B4 Power Companies is calling on Highland Council to reverse its decision not to object to the new power line.

A pressure group is calling on Highland Council to do something about the £480million Skye to Fort Augustus power line project.

SSEN has applied to the Scottish Government Energy Consents Unit for a new transmission line stretching 68 miles.

It will comprise of steel lattice towers, wooden pole overhead lines and sections of underground cable.

And Communities B4 Power Companies (Cb4PC) say this will “ravage Skye’s stunning landscape with huge pylons and transmission lines”.

Three of the Cuillin hills on the Isle of Skye.
Skye Mountain Rescue team were called to help the injured man after he fell on Coire A’ Ghreadaidh – pictured here with Sgurr nan Eag, Sgurr Dubh Mor. Image: Jez Campbell/Shutterstock

The campaigners further claim that the project is not needed.

SSEN is acting to reinforce the high voltage electricity cable from Ardmore on Skye to Fort Augustus.

The power company says it is necessary to increase the capacity of the line, to allow renewable energy projects to connect.

While the decision lies with the Scottish Government, Highland Council is a statutory consultee.

The council’s north and south planning committees held a joint meeting to consider the application in March.

Councillors have backed SSEN’s preferred route

It was agreed not to object, as long as a specific route is followed.

Councillors backed Option A, SSEN’s preferred route. It follows the existing overhead line then heads south near Loch Alsh to the existing crossing point, utilising the existing towers north of Kylerhea village.

Chairman of the north committee, Drew Miller, was among others who welcomed the investment. But he also expressed sadness at the impact on the landscape.

He said at the time: “Although it’s probably a necessary evil, there’s no doubt the visual impact will be huge.”

But Cb4PC said that they have submitted a formal objection asking for evidence of the need for the lines.

Council’s decision not to object ‘was simply astonishing’

Lyndsey Ward, spokeswoman for Cb4PC, said: “Highland Council’s decision to not object to this massive project and allow proper scrutiny through a public inquiry was simply astonishing.

“Being a ‘necessary evil’ as a reason not to object isn’t found anywhere in planning policy.”

She added: “For proper and fair democracy the new transmission lines proposed by SSEN should be examined by independent experts at a public inquiry.”

The campaigners say the new lines, to allow multiple new windfarms to be constructed, will despoil a beautiful part of Scotland.

Skye wind farm group reacts

As a result of feedback, SSEN is proposing to put nine miles of the line underground where it passes the Cuillin Hills. And another five miles where it connects to Fort Augustus substation.

The provider says it has undertaken extensive studies to find the best route, while minimising the impact on local communities.

Andrew Robinson from Skye Wind farm Information Group said the proposed power line is not needed.

Mr Robinson said: “It’s being built to take power from multiple proposed wind farms which developers are seeking to build on Skye. And yet we already produce 10 times the electricity the island needs from the existing turbines here.”

Mr Miller said: “I have received numerous emails from various people with the same concerns about the proposed new overhead lines.

“These have been passed on to the director of planning, who is on holiday this week.

“We took a decision based on information presented to us.”

Thomas MacLennan, the chairman of south planning committee, has also been contacted.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]