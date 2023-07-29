Ailsa Dixon is bringing north-east words and music to the Edinburgh Fringe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ailsa Dixon is bringing north-east words and music to the Edinburgh Fringe

The former Ellon Academy student loves delving into Doric tales and folklore and is involved in three shows in Edinburgh.

Ailsa Dixon
Ailsa Dixon from Cruden Bay has a love of Doric songs and stories.
By Neil Drysdale

There is always an exodus to Edinburgh at the end of July and start of August as artists from every corner of the globe prepare for Fringe benefits.

The annual extravaganza has struggled in recent years, hampered by the pandemic and allegations that ticket prices are rising too steeply at the festival and fringe venues, but a sense of anticipation invariably builds up before the curtain opens on the programme.

It certainly promises to be an exciting period for Ailsa Dixon, a 20-year-old storyteller and musician from Cruden Bay, who is involved in not just one, but three different productions, but if she is feeling any nerves, the youngster is keeping it well hidden.

As she merrily related, she “started telling tales at 14 when I was still at Ellon Academy” and Ailsa has a keen focus on traditional Scottish folktales, and well as international myths and legends and stories with environmentalist and feminist themes.

Ailsa Dixon
Ailsa Dixon is involved in three shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Ailsa’s enthusiasm is obvious

It’s always refreshing to learn that people her age are dedicated to spreading the gospel about Doric and Ailsa has joined forces with folk from different generations, such as Jackie Ross and Bob Mitchell, and discovered more about Aberdeenshire lore.

And her enthusiasm for all manner of eclectic projects is obvious, as she continues her studies at Edinburgh University without ever forgetting her roots or heritage.

She said: “I’ve always been interested in traditional story and song, and love the local tunes and tales of Buchan, which means I often find myself deep diving into the Doric dialect while I research new material.

“I like to ‘dig where I stand’ and explore my local area. The Fringe show ‘Sunset Stories’ is a collaborative exploration of Aberdeenshire from mountain to sea through story, song, history and our own personal experiences in Doric and English.

Ailsa Dixon
Ailsa Dixon is perfectly at home in Aberdeenshire.

Hectic schedule

“I have loved collaborating with Jackie and Bob – and it has been really interesting working inter-generationally and learning more about Aberdeenshire through their eyes. I feel that the show is a really nuanced take on the area that shaped us that spans two millenniums beautifully.”

The trio will unveil their labours on August 4 and that is merely the start of a hectic period for Ailsa, who admits her recent schedule has been “intense”.

Yet one gets the feeling, scratching beneath the surface, that she wouldn’t have it any other way in preparing to both enlighten and entertain the crowds.

She is also at the heart of two other shows, Land Under Wave and Hear Us and Hasten, both of which are being staged at the Scottish Storytelling Centre – but insists she has benefited from collaborating with others on her various ventures.

Ailsa Dixon
Ailsa Dixon is fascinated by both stories and songs from the north east.

A love of sea stories

Ailsa, who has family connections to Orkney and the Netherlands, previously worked as a water sports instructor in Peterhead and that fostered a love of sea stories.

Her recent solo projects include a residency on the Tall Ship Glenlee creating an immersive historical storytelling piece for school children and a personal solo show inspired by her Aberdeenshire roots: The Silver Thread: Stories from the North Sea.

Remember the name.

Ailsa Dixon, Bob Mitchell and Jackie Ross are appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe.

