Ailsa Dixon is bringing north-east words and music to the Edinburgh Fringe

There is always an exodus to Edinburgh at the end of July and start of August as artists from every corner of the globe prepare for Fringe benefits.

The annual extravaganza has struggled in recent years, hampered by the pandemic and allegations that ticket prices are rising too steeply at the festival and fringe venues, but a sense of anticipation invariably builds up before the curtain opens on the programme.

It certainly promises to be an exciting period for Ailsa Dixon, a 20-year-old storyteller and musician from Cruden Bay, who is involved in not just one, but three different productions, but if she is feeling any nerves, the youngster is keeping it well hidden.

As she merrily related, she “started telling tales at 14 when I was still at Ellon Academy” and Ailsa has a keen focus on traditional Scottish folktales, and well as international myths and legends and stories with environmentalist and feminist themes.

Ailsa’s enthusiasm is obvious

It’s always refreshing to learn that people her age are dedicated to spreading the gospel about Doric and Ailsa has joined forces with folk from different generations, such as Jackie Ross and Bob Mitchell, and discovered more about Aberdeenshire lore.

And her enthusiasm for all manner of eclectic projects is obvious, as she continues her studies at Edinburgh University without ever forgetting her roots or heritage.

She said: “I’ve always been interested in traditional story and song, and love the local tunes and tales of Buchan, which means I often find myself deep diving into the Doric dialect while I research new material.

“I like to ‘dig where I stand’ and explore my local area. The Fringe show ‘Sunset Stories’ is a collaborative exploration of Aberdeenshire from mountain to sea through story, song, history and our own personal experiences in Doric and English.

Hectic schedule

“I have loved collaborating with Jackie and Bob – and it has been really interesting working inter-generationally and learning more about Aberdeenshire through their eyes. I feel that the show is a really nuanced take on the area that shaped us that spans two millenniums beautifully.”

The trio will unveil their labours on August 4 and that is merely the start of a hectic period for Ailsa, who admits her recent schedule has been “intense”.

Yet one gets the feeling, scratching beneath the surface, that she wouldn’t have it any other way in preparing to both enlighten and entertain the crowds.

She is also at the heart of two other shows, Land Under Wave and Hear Us and Hasten, both of which are being staged at the Scottish Storytelling Centre – but insists she has benefited from collaborating with others on her various ventures.

A love of sea stories

Ailsa, who has family connections to Orkney and the Netherlands, previously worked as a water sports instructor in Peterhead and that fostered a love of sea stories.

Her recent solo projects include a residency on the Tall Ship Glenlee creating an immersive historical storytelling piece for school children and a personal solo show inspired by her Aberdeenshire roots: The Silver Thread: Stories from the North Sea.

Remember the name.