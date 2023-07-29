We explore one of the new Moray Firth snorkel trails near Macduff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We explore one of the new Moray Firth snorkel trails near Macduff

A new self-guided snorkel trail invites people to explore the magical underwater world of the Moray Firth.

By Gayle Ritchie
Geared up and ready to snorkel in Macduff: Lauren Smith, Gayle Ritchie and Marie Dare.
Geared up and ready to snorkel in Macduff: Lauren Smith, Gayle Ritchie and Marie Dare.

As I drive up the coast towards Macduff, the sky blackens and the heavens open.

It’s the middle of July – I’d been expecting temperatures of around 20C and an aquamarine sea sparkling in the sunlight.

I’m on my way to Macduff Marine Aquarium for a bash at snorkelling around the rocky shoreline and, to put it mildly, the conditions aren’t ideal.

When I arrive, I’m reassured by the centre’s learning officer Marie Dare – and marine biologist and scuba diver Lauren Smith – that it’s definitely worth heading out for a look.

You could be lucky and spot a long-spined sea scorpion. Picture: Lauren Smith.

Marie and Lauren recently teamed up with the Scottish Wildlife Trust (SWT) to design a series of self-guided snorkel trails along the Moray Firth, and they launched these last month.

The easily accessible Moray snorkel trail

They chose spots they deemed easily accessible, many of them aimed at beginners – with a few for more advanced snorkellers – all teeming with magnificent marine life.

Lauren, who’s employed by the East Grampian Coastal Partnership as project manager for the Turning the Plastic Tide project, tackling marine litter through beach cleans, says people are often surprised to discover there are fantastic opportunities for snorkelling here.

Lauren, Gayle and Marie chat on the shore.

“It’s amazing to be able to encourage people to explore this wonderful underwater world,” she enthuses.

“Anybody who’s comfortable in the water can grab a snorkel and give it a go – even if you’ve never done it before.

“You can just go in the shallows until you’re comfortable. That’s the great thing about the sites we’ve identified. They’re all quite accessible, but if you gain confidence, you can carry on up and down the coastline.”

Kelp gullies

Marie, who hails from Barbados, is wild about the kelp gullies, and what she refers to as “swim-throughs” – arches and tunnels you can quite literally swim through.

“You don’t have to cover a huge distance to see loads of marine life,” she notes. “You can hang out in a small area and see crabs, jellyfish and tiny nudibranches (types of sea slugs with boneless bodies that often boast eye-catching colours and patterns).

“It’s such a great environment for life. You can lie on your belly at low tide and see critters on the kelp.”

Comb jellyfish

Lauren is particularly excited about “comb jellyfish”, having spotted blooms of them drifting in the sea near Portknockie.

“They’re mesmerising,” she beams. “And comb jellies have this amazing ability to generate light.”

Snorkelling adventure

The aquarium is a great starting point for a snorkelling adventure, and once we’re kitted out in wetsuits, flippers, gloves, hoods, masks and snorkels, the three of us set off in search of a good spot.

We find a great range of tidal pools at High Shore beach, and Marie reveals you can often spot octopus in the kelp gullies – the aquarium sometimes releases them here.

Gayle heads in for a snorkel.

Heavy rain and a breeze haven’t helped visibility, alas. The water is quite cloudy and reduces our chances of spotting the myriad curious creatures that lurk beneath the waves.

Curious creatures

As we chat in the shallows, Lauren gives me a rundown of some of the species we might encounter: long-spined sea scorpions, shore crabs, velvet swimming crabs, dog whelks, limpets, periwinkles, common urchins, starfish, dahlia anemone, Yarrell’s blenny, pollack and plaice.

If we’re really lucky, we might see lesser spotted dogfish, monkfish, bottlenose dolphins and seals.

Common sunstar, Picture: Lauren Smith.

I float around for a good 20 minutes, marvelling at the colourful seaweeds. There’s sugar kelp, bladder wrack and possibly (but I could be mistaken) thong weed. However, there aren’t many critters out to play today.

When the water is clear, snorkelling can be absolutely spellbinding, giving you incredible access to this mysterious watery underworld.

The best time to do it is during low tide in mid to late summer after a long, settled spell of weather. The less sediment that’s been swept around, the clearer the water will be and the more marine life you’ll see.

Captivating coastline along the Moray snorkel trail

Alongside High Shore, Marie and Lauren – in tandem with SWT – devised another five snorkel trails along the captivating coastline.

These are: an iconic location overlooking the natural sea arch of Bow Fiddle Rock at Portknockie; Portsoy pool; Black Pots at Whitehills; Cullykhan Bay near Fraserburgh; and the old tidal pools at Tarlair, near the Needle’s Eye rock formation.

Bow Fiddle Rock.

Whatever the weather, it’s worth giving snorkelling a bash – you never know what you might find, and even if you see very little, what’s not to like about getting out into the great outdoors, breathing in some fresh coastal air, and being at one with nature?

Promote health and wellbeing

Marie agrees: “It’s all about promoting health and wellbeing, engaging with nature, and appreciating the abundance and diversity of wildlife.

“When people get the chance to see native species in its natural habitat, it can cement the concept of care, conservation and stewardship of the marine environment.”

It’s also about promoting the idea of the ‘blue mind’ – the calm, meditative state people fall into when they are near, in, under or on water – says Lauren.

Polycera faeroensis – a species of sea slug. Picture: Lauren Smith.

So, how do you get started? Get kitted out with snorkelling gear (it’s fairly affordable or you can hire it) and download a snorkel trail leaflet.

Alongside beach maps with beginner and advanced snorkel areas, the leaflets highlight facilities such as toilets, parking and picnic areas, and places to hire kit.

Be aware that snorkelling can be dangerous; you use the self-guided trails at your own risk. Always check the conditions and assess if it’s safe to snorkel before you do so.

