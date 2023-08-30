Star of hit Channel 4 drama Screw says Peterhead Prison brought it to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Star of hit Channel 4 drama Screw says Peterhead Prison brought it to life

Faraz Ayub, who stars in the current series of Channel 4's Screw, says filming at Peterhead Prison Museum gave him a sense of the realities of prison life.

By Rosemary Lowne
Faraz Ayub stars in the latest series of Screw.
Faraz Ayub enjoyed filming scenes for the latest series of the Channel 4 dark comedy Screw. Image: Epilogue Agency

With a starring role in the latest series of Channel 4’s hit prison drama Screw, and a film to be shown at the Venice Film Festival, Faraz Ayub could be forgiven for having a taste for the finer things in life.

Instead, the salt-of-the-earth 36-year-old actor, who has award-winning TV shows such as Line of Duty, Silent Witness and the multi BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated Bodyguard on his CV, says his feet are firmly on the ground as he chats about a recent visit to Nando’s in Aberdeen.

“I visited Union Square Shopping Centre and I really liked that place, especially the Nando’s” says Faraz, who is proud of his working-class Nottingham roots.

“I know Nando’s is everywhere but I really liked the ambience of that particular Nando’s.

“You can always guarantee you’ll get a good meal when you go to Nando’s.”

Faraz Ayub stars in the second series of Screw. Image: All4

Peterhead Prison Museum

Sporting a maroon and gold coloured tracksuit top, Faraz says he enjoyed his experience of filming scenes at Peterhead Prison Museum for the second series of Channel 4’s dark comedy Screw, which started earlier this week.

“Going to Peterhead is an experience,” says Faraz.

“It’s a bit bleak in there (the museum) and it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere, but it was awesome to film there because it adds a different element to the show.

“It definitely helps as it gives you a sense of the reality of prison life and it helps you as an actor.

“A lot of the filming that we do in Peterhead is external because we also use a studio in Glasgow to film.”

Scenes for the new series of Screw were filmed at Peterhead Prison Museum.
The cast and crew of Screw filmed at Peterhead Prison Museum. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Working-class roots

Born and raised 450 miles south of Peterhead in the city of Nottingham, Faraz says going to the cinema was a form of escapism as a child.

“I grew up in an inner city area so sometimes it was a bit bleak,” says Faraz.

“Cinema was always a great form of escapism.

“The one film that made me go ‘wow this is what I really want to do’ in terms of acting would be Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise.

“I remember watching that at the cinema and looking around just thinking this is awesome.”

Faraz says viewers can expect a bigger, badder and bolder series of Screw. Image: Robert Harper

Line of Duty

As a teenager, Faraz trained at the Television Workshop in Nottingham, a charity which supports young people with acting ambitions.

Through the charity, Faraz, aged 14, landed his first big role in the BBC mini-series In a Land of Plenty.

But it wasn’t until his early twenties that Faraz seriously pursued a career in acting, moving to London in search of his big break.

Faraz says he loves playing Ali in Screw. Image: Channel 4

“You have to have that passion for it otherwise what is going to drive you when you go through that rejection and struggle?” says Faraz.

Persistence paid off as Faraz landed two key roles: as Fawad in crime drama Silent Witness and as DC Deepak Kapoor in Line of Duty.

“I was in the first season when no-one really knew what the show was and then it went on Netflix and it was a huge thing,” says Faraz of Line of Duty.

“It was a great experience and it definitely helped me career wise.”

Rising star

Gradually making a name for himself, Faraz took the leading role in Shan Khan’s provocative feature film debut, Honour (2014), as well as appearing in German drama The Cook (2014), based on Martin Suter’s bestselling novel.

Faraz also starred in the multi BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated Bodyguard; season three of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge; as well as the acclaimed BBC crime dramas The Capture and Giri/Haji.

But it’s Screw that he says has been his favourite project to date.

“Each job is a great learning experience but what I’m doing just now with Screw is the best role that I’ve personally done,” says Faraz.

Faraz says the second series is all action. Image: Channel 4

Bigger, badder and bolder

Taking on the role of Ali, a naive prison officer who likes to see the good in everyone and everything, the drama is centred on the shocking and often darkly funny reality of life in an all-male prison.

Asked what viewers can expect from the second series, Faraz says: “It’s bigger, badder and bolder as it says in the trailers,” says Faraz.

“There’s a lot of action in this season, it’s very full-on.

“If you enjoyed the characters last year then we’ve got a lot of great new characters this season.

“There’s a load of great storylines from this season so I would say it’s going to be a rollercoaster; it’s a lot funnier and there’s lots of drama and the dynamics – I hope the viewers enjoy it.”

Peterhead Prison Museum provided the perfect setting for Screw. Image: Channel 4

Venice International Film Festival

It’s an exciting time for Faraz as he also takes the lead role in Sky Peals, a film that will be shown at the Venice Film Festival.

“Sky Peals was a great experience, it was very different to Screw as the role was a lot more serious,” says Faraz.

“The storyline is about a young man who is looking for his father, he’s going through an identity crisis.

“He starts to convince himself that he may be descended from an alien race.

“It asks a lot of questions about mental health and I recommend that people check it out.”

Faraz is excited about the future. Image:  Robert Harper

Series two of Screw began this week and will air every Wednesday and Thursday on Channel 4 at 9pm.

You can catch up through the All 4 on-demand service or visit the Channel 4 website channel4.com

More from Lifestyle

This stunning home is on the market near Keith.
Dream home for horse lovers on the market in Moray for £450,000
Speeding up the schedule would deliver greater protection, particularly for those at greatest risk of severe illness, experts said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Autumn Covid vaccine programme brought forward after new variant detected in UK
Patients treated by female surgeons ‘fare better’ according to a new study (PA)
Patients treated by female surgeons ‘fare better’ – study
London mayor Sadiq Khan has dropped plans for a zero-emission vehicle zone in the centre of the capital (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sadiq Khan drops plan for zero-emission zone
David Mackay looking at camera while holding baby Isla.
David Mackay: We travelled from Elgin to Inverness to have our baby, it's about…
Professor Alastair Driver is overseeing the restoration efforts at Broughton (Danny Halpin/PA)
Creating an ‘oasis of bio-abundance’ in the North Yorkshire countryside
Woman with white reusable canvas bag for food.
Here's why north-east food and drink firms are listening to you
Buying a newbuild home comes with its own set of guidelines.
Four things to consider when purchasing a newbuild home
Doctor using tablet during consulation
Elgin GP tackles waiting times with online practice
Taelor Shand
Aberdeenshire woman born without a womb puts pressure on government over fertility rights

Conversation