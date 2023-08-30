Star of hit Channel 4 drama Screw says Peterhead Prison brought it to life

With a starring role in the latest series of Channel 4’s hit prison drama Screw, and a film to be shown at the Venice Film Festival, Faraz Ayub could be forgiven for having a taste for the finer things in life.

Instead, the salt-of-the-earth 36-year-old actor, who has award-winning TV shows such as Line of Duty, Silent Witness and the multi BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated Bodyguard on his CV, says his feet are firmly on the ground as he chats about a recent visit to Nando’s in Aberdeen.

“I visited Union Square Shopping Centre and I really liked that place, especially the Nando’s” says Faraz, who is proud of his working-class Nottingham roots.

“I know Nando’s is everywhere but I really liked the ambience of that particular Nando’s.

“You can always guarantee you’ll get a good meal when you go to Nando’s.”

Peterhead Prison Museum

Sporting a maroon and gold coloured tracksuit top, Faraz says he enjoyed his experience of filming scenes at Peterhead Prison Museum for the second series of Channel 4’s dark comedy Screw, which started earlier this week.

“Going to Peterhead is an experience,” says Faraz.

“It’s a bit bleak in there (the museum) and it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere, but it was awesome to film there because it adds a different element to the show.

“It definitely helps as it gives you a sense of the reality of prison life and it helps you as an actor.

“A lot of the filming that we do in Peterhead is external because we also use a studio in Glasgow to film.”

Working-class roots

Born and raised 450 miles south of Peterhead in the city of Nottingham, Faraz says going to the cinema was a form of escapism as a child.

“I grew up in an inner city area so sometimes it was a bit bleak,” says Faraz.

“Cinema was always a great form of escapism.

“The one film that made me go ‘wow this is what I really want to do’ in terms of acting would be Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise.

“I remember watching that at the cinema and looking around just thinking this is awesome.”

Line of Duty

As a teenager, Faraz trained at the Television Workshop in Nottingham, a charity which supports young people with acting ambitions.

Through the charity, Faraz, aged 14, landed his first big role in the BBC mini-series In a Land of Plenty.

But it wasn’t until his early twenties that Faraz seriously pursued a career in acting, moving to London in search of his big break.

“You have to have that passion for it otherwise what is going to drive you when you go through that rejection and struggle?” says Faraz.

Persistence paid off as Faraz landed two key roles: as Fawad in crime drama Silent Witness and as DC Deepak Kapoor in Line of Duty.

“I was in the first season when no-one really knew what the show was and then it went on Netflix and it was a huge thing,” says Faraz of Line of Duty.

“It was a great experience and it definitely helped me career wise.”

Rising star

Gradually making a name for himself, Faraz took the leading role in Shan Khan’s provocative feature film debut, Honour (2014), as well as appearing in German drama The Cook (2014), based on Martin Suter’s bestselling novel.

Faraz also starred in the multi BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated Bodyguard; season three of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge; as well as the acclaimed BBC crime dramas The Capture and Giri/Haji.

But it’s Screw that he says has been his favourite project to date.

“Each job is a great learning experience but what I’m doing just now with Screw is the best role that I’ve personally done,” says Faraz.

Bigger, badder and bolder

Taking on the role of Ali, a naive prison officer who likes to see the good in everyone and everything, the drama is centred on the shocking and often darkly funny reality of life in an all-male prison.

Asked what viewers can expect from the second series, Faraz says: “It’s bigger, badder and bolder as it says in the trailers,” says Faraz.

“There’s a lot of action in this season, it’s very full-on.

“If you enjoyed the characters last year then we’ve got a lot of great new characters this season.

“There’s a load of great storylines from this season so I would say it’s going to be a rollercoaster; it’s a lot funnier and there’s lots of drama and the dynamics – I hope the viewers enjoy it.”

Venice International Film Festival

It’s an exciting time for Faraz as he also takes the lead role in Sky Peals, a film that will be shown at the Venice Film Festival.

“Sky Peals was a great experience, it was very different to Screw as the role was a lot more serious,” says Faraz.

“The storyline is about a young man who is looking for his father, he’s going through an identity crisis.

“He starts to convince himself that he may be descended from an alien race.

“It asks a lot of questions about mental health and I recommend that people check it out.”

Series two of Screw began this week and will air every Wednesday and Thursday on Channel 4 at 9pm.

You can catch up through the All 4 on-demand service or visit the Channel 4 website channel4.com