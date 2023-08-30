Union Street underage crackdown: Plans for ban on cash sales of vapes on Aberdeen’s Granite Mile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street underage crackdown: Plans for ban on cash sales of vapes on Aberdeen’s Granite Mile

Trading Standards officers argued something needed to be done to curb proxy purchasing in the city.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The proposed charter will initially focus on shops in Union Street. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
The proposed charter will initially focus on shops in Union Street. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Aberdeen could introduce a ban on cash sales of vapes and tobacco on Union Street to stop age-restricted products getting in the hands of city youths.

Trading Standards officers claim action is needed to address the “growing issue” of “proxy purchasing” in the city.

That is when adults buy items such as vapes and cigarettes for those who are not old enough to legally buy them for themselves.

There has been an increase in complaints about underage vaping from retailers and the public ending up with Trading Standards.

Aberdeen’s cash sales ban on vapes: The ‘relatively new phenomenon’ of proxy purchasing

Shop staff are having to refuse sales for fear the products will end up with young people “loitering” outside, officials say.

Trading Standards officers say proxy purchasing is a “growing issue” in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

It is currently illegal to sell vapes and cigarettes to anyone aged under 18, however it is thought that children as young as 12 are getting access to the devices.

Having been refused, youngsters are handing cash to passersby to procure the age-restricted goods for them.

There is an increasing worry that the colourful and flavoured vapes are being sold to underage youths. Image: John Ross Scott

It is a criminal offence that can be enforced by trading standards, however it has proven hard to detect and prove when it is happening.

Chief operations officer Mark Reilly said: “Without extensive covert surveillance, proving each element of the transaction would be virtually impossible.”

His report prepared for councillors states that across Scotland, enforcement action for a proxy purchase has occurred only once in the last 13 years.

How would a cash ban work?

However, a new charter has been drawn up by Trading Standards that could help.

As part of this, shops on the Granite Mile could be told to stop to cash sales and only accept payment via card.

So far, each reported incident has involved young people giving an adult cash to buy products.

It is currently illegal to sell tobacco and vape products to those aged under 18. Image: Aberdeen Trading Standards

Trading standard officers believe young people may not be so willing to hand over their bank cards to strangers as opposed to cash.

However the issue is not a problem exclusive to Aberdeen, it is also increasing across Scotland and the UK as a whole.

Vape shops are among those unable to claim the incentives to move into the dozens of empty shops on Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
One of the vape shops on Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

But if this new charter helps to make a difference in the city, it could be rolled out across the country.

Councillors will be asked to give the cash ban the go-ahead next week.

If approved, it is expected to be in action by the end of September with an initial focus on stores in Union Street.

Police and NHS back new charter

Police chiefs have supported the charter and welcome any attempt to curb the sale of vapes to youngsters.

NHS Grampian has also backed the proposal and is “very supportive” of it.

There is a concern that colourful vape packaging is helping to encourage young people to pick up the habit. Image: Shutterstock

City officials say increasing use of vapes by young people has become a concern, with worries raised that that youngsters are becoming addicted to nicotine.

Colourful and flavoured vapes are attracting young people, however there is a worry that the devices will have a negative impact on their long-term health.

Aberdeen City Council has pledged its support to a ban on the single-use gadgets, claiming they were a “scourge” and “waste of precious resources”.

‘We need to do something serious about this’: Aberdeen City Council backs ban on disposable vapes

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Robert Whyte leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
'You will not survive the night': Yob's chilling threat to Tesco staff
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kyle Rossiter from Peterhead appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture shows; Kyle Rossiter from Peterhead appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.. n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Highland family bound up and terrorised during harrowing £40,000 home invasion
Bryan Snelling, Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive, with Craig Lennox
Ex-Sullom Voe boss joins Aberdeen Science Centre as chairman
Aberdeen City Council's chief executive Angela Scott, and her senior officers, are under mounting pressure after campaigners claimed a victory in fight over library and pool closures. Image: DC Thomson
'Apologise or resign': Council top brass scolded over 'messy' Aberdeen library and pool closures
The eye-catching exterior of Budz Bar on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Budz Bar in Aberdeen: A look back at 6 years of banging beats and…
Woman with white reusable canvas bag for food.
Here's why north-east food and drink firms are listening to you
Patrick O'Neill and Ian Bonnyman carried out the Hogmanay attack in Aberdeen.
Hogmanay horror: Pair armed with meat cleaver, baton and knife rob man in Aberdeen…
Police escorting the swans off the A90 at Brechin.
Swans on A90 near Brechin bring traffic to a halt
Bucksburn swimming pool closed at the end of April, as six libraries were also locked up. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Calls for 'immediate reopening' of six closed Aberdeen libraries as public finally to be…
St Fittick's Park in Torry could yet be saved, Labour claim. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen ETZ: Could St Fittick's Park be saved after all?

Conversation