Union Street underage crackdown: Plans for ban on cash sales of vapes on Aberdeen’s Granite Mile

Aberdeen could introduce a ban on cash sales of vapes and tobacco on Union Street to stop age-restricted products getting in the hands of city youths.

Trading Standards officers claim action is needed to address the “growing issue” of “proxy purchasing” in the city.

That is when adults buy items such as vapes and cigarettes for those who are not old enough to legally buy them for themselves.

There has been an increase in complaints about underage vaping from retailers and the public ending up with Trading Standards.

Aberdeen’s cash sales ban on vapes: The ‘relatively new phenomenon’ of proxy purchasing

Shop staff are having to refuse sales for fear the products will end up with young people “loitering” outside, officials say.

It is currently illegal to sell vapes and cigarettes to anyone aged under 18, however it is thought that children as young as 12 are getting access to the devices.

Having been refused, youngsters are handing cash to passersby to procure the age-restricted goods for them.

It is a criminal offence that can be enforced by trading standards, however it has proven hard to detect and prove when it is happening.

Chief operations officer Mark Reilly said: “Without extensive covert surveillance, proving each element of the transaction would be virtually impossible.”

His report prepared for councillors states that across Scotland, enforcement action for a proxy purchase has occurred only once in the last 13 years.

How would a cash ban work?

However, a new charter has been drawn up by Trading Standards that could help.

As part of this, shops on the Granite Mile could be told to stop to cash sales and only accept payment via card.

So far, each reported incident has involved young people giving an adult cash to buy products.

Trading standard officers believe young people may not be so willing to hand over their bank cards to strangers as opposed to cash.

However the issue is not a problem exclusive to Aberdeen, it is also increasing across Scotland and the UK as a whole.

But if this new charter helps to make a difference in the city, it could be rolled out across the country.

Councillors will be asked to give the cash ban the go-ahead next week.

If approved, it is expected to be in action by the end of September with an initial focus on stores in Union Street.

Police and NHS back new charter

Police chiefs have supported the charter and welcome any attempt to curb the sale of vapes to youngsters.

NHS Grampian has also backed the proposal and is “very supportive” of it.

City officials say increasing use of vapes by young people has become a concern, with worries raised that that youngsters are becoming addicted to nicotine.

Colourful and flavoured vapes are attracting young people, however there is a worry that the devices will have a negative impact on their long-term health.

Aberdeen City Council has pledged its support to a ban on the single-use gadgets, claiming they were a “scourge” and “waste of precious resources”.