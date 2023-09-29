Fiona Kennedy will never lose her love for the Tivoli where she grew up as an entertainer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Fiona Kennedy will never lose her love for the Tivoli where she grew up as an entertainer

The north-east singer, songwriter and charity fundraiser has spent her life on stage and in the studio and she isn't ready to give it up. Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
Fiona Kennedy is performing at The Tivoli on October 5. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Fiona Kennedy is performing at The Tivoli on October 5. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

Fiona Kennedy has never forgotten the thrill of walking into The Tivoli in Aberdeen and being captivated by a mesmerising world of musical theatre.

It may be 60 years since her father, Calum, the man billed as The Golden Voice of the Highlands, who both owned the venue and paraded his talents there, attracted crowds of 12,000 people for 12 consecutive weeks during his sell-out stint in 1963.

But this is a place where ghosts loiter in the wings and old posters survive of some of the international stars who performed on stage, including Stan Laurel, Charlie Chaplin, Julie Andrews – when she was just eight years old – and Tony Hancock.

More hats than Audrey Hepburn

In these circumstances, it’s hardly surprising that showbusiness is in Fiona’s DNA and her eclectic cv testifies to her ability to turn her hand to just about anything.

She has recorded an album with Runrig’s Donnie Munro, worked with such American luminaries as Peggy Seeger, collaborated with Sir Tony Robinson, presented the TV series Record Breakers, appeared in the cult film The Wicker Man – and she recalls the days when she found herself tiptoeing over the likes of a young Billy Connolly, sleeping in her dad’s house, as she got ready to go to school in Aberdeen.

In short nothing fazes this vibrant and versatile character who is relishing the opportunity to return to the Tivoli for a concert on October 5.

Singer Fiona Kennedy stands at Dunnottar Castle in her beloved north-east. Pic: Jane Barlow.

She told me: “I’m feeling very excited about coming back to The Tivoli which is such a wonderful theatre in every way and has lovely memories for me.

“As soon as I walk in the stage door, it all comes flooding back. There’s a unique atmosphere which reminds me of great times and for me to be singing with some really good friends, who are all individually and collectively wonderful musicians, is a thrill.

Looking for a bionic arm

“It’s also going to be special, because Mike Stobbie, an old friend and musician, is coming up specially from London. We go back a long way touring with Runrig.

“Mike has had a dreadful time over the last year and had to have a hand amputated, so we are going to do a special collection for him to help get him a bionic arm.

The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen is a much-loved venue with locals and visitors alike. Pic: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“My dad loved the Tivoli and he actually bought the theatre in the 60s and had an amazing following. He packed the theatre out for months on end with a variety type show which everyone loved.

“I remember as a child watching him from the wings and the amazing feeling of the audience calling out requests for songs which he would launch into, with or without his band, who were often left wondering what key he was going to sing in that night. There was a brilliant atmosphere.

“Dad was always interested in bringing a wide range of performers to The Tivoli – including those who were big stars in the UK in the 60s and 70s from comedian Tony Hancock to Frankie Vaughan and The Billy Cotton Band Show. Ah, the good old days!”

Scottish entertainer Fiona Kennedy will return to The Tivoli in Aberdeen on October 5. Pic: True North

Doing stuff together matters

There’s a lot of negativity in the world at the moment, but Fiona is one of those irrepressible individuals who relishes the success of shows such as Strictly on our TV screens: a breath of fresh air from a time when families sat down on Saturday nights and watched programmes together, rather than searching for their iPads and XBoxes.

At the height of the Tivoli’s fame, variety was the spice of life and, while tastes have changed in the last 50 or 60 years, Fiona thinks the social isolation which was forced on us by Covid restrictions has inspired a resurgence in people wanting to return to theatres and music venues and experience the collective spirit missing during Covid.

She said: “I feel that, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of community and the thrill of getting together to watch, or take part in live music, drama, choirs, orchestras, fiddle orchestras,  ensembles, bands and dance, going to museums, exhibitions, village halls, concert halls, theatres  – all the creative arts.

“Doing stuff together matters!

“The north-east does have a vibrant cultural sector, although we don’t perhaps shout about it enough – it is very much there and it is part of what makes us tick and thrive.

“It’s really important to support this and I feel the arts truly help folk in so many ways and generally makes us feel happier and better. And it’s just so good to go to live gigs.”

Charlie Chaplin in Aberdeen: Silent hero’s emotional return to the Tivoli stage in 1970

Working to help the charity sector

The family connections in her life can hardly be overstated. Fiona has become friends with Peggy Seeger, whose late husband Ewan MacColl wrote such songs as The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face – made famous by Roberta Flack – and Dirty Old Town.

She has recorded with Peggy’s son, Calum, and their work can be heard on the CD Time to Fly. It serves as a reminder that, when it comes to making music and joining in a collaborative process, Fiona has grown up with it and it is simply part of her existence.

She said: “I think it’s what happens when you have a dad whom others regard as famous. To you, he’s just your dad and you become used to the fact that he goes out and performs on stage and there are big audiences coming along to watch him every night.

“But you have a different perception of him from everybody else.”

Fiona Kennedy at Tivoli Theatre
Entertaining is in Fiona Kennedy’s DNA and she loves The Tivoli. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Fiona has worked tirelessly to help the charity sector in the region and, as usual whenever she is putting on a show, her priority is on fundraising.

And there is no sign of her slowing down as she prepares for another hectic period in the run-up to the festive period: one of her favourite times of the year.

Yuletide plans in the air

She said: “I’m involved in a number of events between now and Christmas in Aberdeen – including a Christmas Celebration for VSA, a phenomenal local charity which I’ve been involved with for over 30 years.

“It’s happening at The Citadel and will be a great community event.

“I am also recording a new album and I love working with the friends and musicians who are going to be with me at The Tivoli.

Further details are available at

thetivolitheatre.com/events/fiona-kennedy-friends-back-again/

Five questions for Fiona Kennedy:

What book are you reading?

The First Time – a memoir by Peggy Seeger, legendary singer and activist. What a woman!

Who’s your hero/heroine?

The person who most inspires me is my uncle, Alasdair Gillies – my mother’s brother. A retired doctor of dentistry, Mod gold medallist and an all round wonderful person. He is quite simply the most inspiring person who sees the best in everything, has amazing energy, love of life, people, a great sense of humour and of the ridiculous, and he also helps so many people in a quiet way.He will be at The Tivoli with my aunt Angela (who keeps him on the straight and narrow) and she is also an inspirational lady.

Do you speak any foreign languages?

I like to think I speak a bit of French. But my sister, Kirsteen, who lived in France for years, thinks it’s hilarious to hear my school girl French with an exaggerated accent.

What’s your favourite music/band?

I have such a wide taste in music and don’t like to be pigeon holed. I love to listen to everything and good music is good music, regardless of genre and it depends on my mood.

I love folk, pop, classical, Americana and rock bands – and listen to music all through the ages from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, James Taylor, The Eagles and Burt Bacharach to Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Julie Fowlis, Eddi Reader, Phil Cunningham, Coldplay, the RSNO, Paul Anderson – I love it all. I also love dancing in the kitchen – Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s kitchen discos!

What’s your most treasured possession?

Can I have two, please? If the house was on fire, I’d grab two framed photographs – one with my mum and dad with my sisters and  the other a photo of my husband and our family all together.

I’d also like to grab the Bluthner grand piano which my Dad gave me, which used to be played in the orchestra pit in The Tivoli theatre. We had it restored a few years ago and brought back to its former glory.

 

 

More from Lifestyle

Callum Beattie can't wait to play at Aden Music Festival in Mintlaw.
Exclusive: Scottish singing sensation Callum Beattie 'can't wait' to perform at Mintlaw music festival
Explore a history of the infamous prison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
11 things to keep you busy in and around Ellon and Peterhead
Andy and I before trying out the Tucan grub, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Haggis empanadas: Did the food at Tucan in Rosemount transport us to South America?
GPs use the companies’ software when prescribing medicines (James Manning/PA)
Competition watchdog clears £1.2bn health tie-up
(Lewis Whyld/PA)
Proposal for £5 congestion charge in Cambridge abandoned
Rishi Sunak is preparing to curb English councils from introducing new 20mph speed limits, according to reports (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rishi Sunak expected to limit new 20mph zones – reports
Pure Gym coming soon to Elgin.
Pure Gym Elgin: When will the firm open their first gym in Moray?
Doctors have told Francis’s family he is in remission amid a successful search for a stem cell DNA match (PA)
Family’s ‘pinch me moment’ as baby with rare cancer enters remission
Arthritis can cause pain and inflammation in the joints, with the hands one of the most common areas to be effected (Peter Byrne/PA)
Joint injections for hand arthritis ‘ineffective’, study suggests
A new study suggests people are not getting referred for NHS help to tackle their weight (PA)
Just 3% of overweight and obese people referred for NHS programmes – study