Fiona Kennedy will never lose her love for the Tivoli where she grew up as an entertainer

Fiona Kennedy has never forgotten the thrill of walking into The Tivoli in Aberdeen and being captivated by a mesmerising world of musical theatre.

It may be 60 years since her father, Calum, the man billed as The Golden Voice of the Highlands, who both owned the venue and paraded his talents there, attracted crowds of 12,000 people for 12 consecutive weeks during his sell-out stint in 1963.

But this is a place where ghosts loiter in the wings and old posters survive of some of the international stars who performed on stage, including Stan Laurel, Charlie Chaplin, Julie Andrews – when she was just eight years old – and Tony Hancock.

More hats than Audrey Hepburn

In these circumstances, it’s hardly surprising that showbusiness is in Fiona’s DNA and her eclectic cv testifies to her ability to turn her hand to just about anything.

She has recorded an album with Runrig’s Donnie Munro, worked with such American luminaries as Peggy Seeger, collaborated with Sir Tony Robinson, presented the TV series Record Breakers, appeared in the cult film The Wicker Man – and she recalls the days when she found herself tiptoeing over the likes of a young Billy Connolly, sleeping in her dad’s house, as she got ready to go to school in Aberdeen.

In short nothing fazes this vibrant and versatile character who is relishing the opportunity to return to the Tivoli for a concert on October 5.

She told me: “I’m feeling very excited about coming back to The Tivoli which is such a wonderful theatre in every way and has lovely memories for me.

“As soon as I walk in the stage door, it all comes flooding back. There’s a unique atmosphere which reminds me of great times and for me to be singing with some really good friends, who are all individually and collectively wonderful musicians, is a thrill.

Looking for a bionic arm

“It’s also going to be special, because Mike Stobbie, an old friend and musician, is coming up specially from London. We go back a long way touring with Runrig.

“Mike has had a dreadful time over the last year and had to have a hand amputated, so we are going to do a special collection for him to help get him a bionic arm.

“My dad loved the Tivoli and he actually bought the theatre in the 60s and had an amazing following. He packed the theatre out for months on end with a variety type show which everyone loved.

“I remember as a child watching him from the wings and the amazing feeling of the audience calling out requests for songs which he would launch into, with or without his band, who were often left wondering what key he was going to sing in that night. There was a brilliant atmosphere.

“Dad was always interested in bringing a wide range of performers to The Tivoli – including those who were big stars in the UK in the 60s and 70s from comedian Tony Hancock to Frankie Vaughan and The Billy Cotton Band Show. Ah, the good old days!”

Doing stuff together matters

There’s a lot of negativity in the world at the moment, but Fiona is one of those irrepressible individuals who relishes the success of shows such as Strictly on our TV screens: a breath of fresh air from a time when families sat down on Saturday nights and watched programmes together, rather than searching for their iPads and XBoxes.

At the height of the Tivoli’s fame, variety was the spice of life and, while tastes have changed in the last 50 or 60 years, Fiona thinks the social isolation which was forced on us by Covid restrictions has inspired a resurgence in people wanting to return to theatres and music venues and experience the collective spirit missing during Covid.

She said: “I feel that, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of community and the thrill of getting together to watch, or take part in live music, drama, choirs, orchestras, fiddle orchestras, ensembles, bands and dance, going to museums, exhibitions, village halls, concert halls, theatres – all the creative arts.

“Doing stuff together matters!

“The north-east does have a vibrant cultural sector, although we don’t perhaps shout about it enough – it is very much there and it is part of what makes us tick and thrive.

“It’s really important to support this and I feel the arts truly help folk in so many ways and generally makes us feel happier and better. And it’s just so good to go to live gigs.”

Working to help the charity sector

The family connections in her life can hardly be overstated. Fiona has become friends with Peggy Seeger, whose late husband Ewan MacColl wrote such songs as The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face – made famous by Roberta Flack – and Dirty Old Town.

She has recorded with Peggy’s son, Calum, and their work can be heard on the CD Time to Fly. It serves as a reminder that, when it comes to making music and joining in a collaborative process, Fiona has grown up with it and it is simply part of her existence.

She said: “I think it’s what happens when you have a dad whom others regard as famous. To you, he’s just your dad and you become used to the fact that he goes out and performs on stage and there are big audiences coming along to watch him every night.

“But you have a different perception of him from everybody else.”

Fiona has worked tirelessly to help the charity sector in the region and, as usual whenever she is putting on a show, her priority is on fundraising.

And there is no sign of her slowing down as she prepares for another hectic period in the run-up to the festive period: one of her favourite times of the year.

Yuletide plans in the air

She said: “I’m involved in a number of events between now and Christmas in Aberdeen – including a Christmas Celebration for VSA, a phenomenal local charity which I’ve been involved with for over 30 years.

“It’s happening at The Citadel and will be a great community event.

“I am also recording a new album and I love working with the friends and musicians who are going to be with me at The Tivoli.

Five questions for Fiona Kennedy:

What book are you reading?

The First Time – a memoir by Peggy Seeger, legendary singer and activist. What a woman!

Who’s your hero/heroine?

The person who most inspires me is my uncle, Alasdair Gillies – my mother’s brother. A retired doctor of dentistry, Mod gold medallist and an all round wonderful person. He is quite simply the most inspiring person who sees the best in everything, has amazing energy, love of life, people, a great sense of humour and of the ridiculous, and he also helps so many people in a quiet way.He will be at The Tivoli with my aunt Angela (who keeps him on the straight and narrow) and she is also an inspirational lady.

Do you speak any foreign languages?

I like to think I speak a bit of French. But my sister, Kirsteen, who lived in France for years, thinks it’s hilarious to hear my school girl French with an exaggerated accent.

What’s your favourite music/band?

I have such a wide taste in music and don’t like to be pigeon holed. I love to listen to everything and good music is good music, regardless of genre and it depends on my mood.

I love folk, pop, classical, Americana and rock bands – and listen to music all through the ages from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, James Taylor, The Eagles and Burt Bacharach to Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Julie Fowlis, Eddi Reader, Phil Cunningham, Coldplay, the RSNO, Paul Anderson – I love it all. I also love dancing in the kitchen – Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s kitchen discos!

What’s your most treasured possession?

Can I have two, please? If the house was on fire, I’d grab two framed photographs – one with my mum and dad with my sisters and the other a photo of my husband and our family all together.

I’d also like to grab the Bluthner grand piano which my Dad gave me, which used to be played in the orchestra pit in The Tivoli theatre. We had it restored a few years ago and brought back to its former glory.