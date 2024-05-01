Aston Martin losses widen amid ‘transition’ to new model launches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Martin losses widen amid ‘transition’ to new model launches

By Press Association
The company said it is still on track to hit its full-year 2024 target (Alamy/PA)
Aston Martin’s pre-tax losses nearly doubled to £138.8 million in the first quarter, as the luxury car maker slowed down production of several older car models ahead of a clutch of planned launches later this year.

The FTSE 250 company made 945 wholesale car sales in the three months to March 31, down by a quarter from 1,269 during the same period last year.

However, the car maker said it expects the new launches to boost its sales later in the year, with its new Vantage and DBX707 models due to start being delivered before the end of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, its flagship V12 and Special models will see deliveries start in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin executive chairman, said: “2024 is a year of immense product transformation at Aston Martin, with the introduction of four new models to the market before the end of the year.

“Our first-quarter performance reflects this expected period of transition, as we ceased production and delivery of our outgoing core models ahead of the ramp-up in production of the new Vantage, upgraded DBX707 and our upcoming V12 flagship sports car.”

Despite first-quarter losses being greater than analyst estimates, the company said it is still on track to hit its full-year 2024 target.

The results and upcoming launches represent the next step in a turnaround at Aston Martin in recent years, after Mr Stroll bought the company in 2020.

Net debt, a figure which has held back the car maker since an unsuccessful public listing in 2018, grew to £1.04 billion from £868 million.

But it pointed to a £1.2 billion refinancing deal, completed after several updates from rating agencies, as a sign that the turnaround plan is on track.