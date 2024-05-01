Concern as poll finds a quarter admit to using sunbeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern as poll finds a quarter admit to using sunbeds

By Press Association
Some 28% of UK adults said that they use sunbeds, a poll found (Alamy/PA)
Almost two in five people are unaware that sunbeds can increase a person’s risk of skin cancer, a poll suggests.

Skin cancer experts said it was “crucial” that people understand the risks linked to the tanning devices after the poll found that more than a quarter of UK adults use them.

The survey, from Melanoma Focus, found that 28% of UK adults use sunbeds, rising to 43% of 18 to 25-year-olds.

Some 62% said that they knew that sunbed use can increase the risk of skin cancer, with 38% being unaware of the risks, according to the poll of 2,000 people aged 16 to 65 by Censuswide.

In 2009, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified the use of UV-emitting tanning devices as carcinogenic to humans.

Along with sun exposure, academics believe that sunbed use is behind an increase in the number of people diagnosed with skin cancer.

Sunbeds use high intensity artificial UV radiation for quick tanning.

But the UV radiation can damage the DNA in skin cells which can lead to skin cancer, including melanoma which is the most dangerous type of skin cancer.

A 26-year-old from Surrey said it was a “massive shock” when she was diagnosed with melanoma when she was just 19.

Georgia Edwards said: “I first went on a sunbed when I was 17 and then used them around four times a week for a year-and-a-half before being diagnosed with melanoma.

“It came as a massive shock. I had no idea of the risks of using sunbeds and it was something me and my friends were all doing regularly.

“I had to have major surgery and I’m still under observation to make sure the cancer hasn’t returned or spread.

Georgia Edwards was diagnosed with melanoma when she was just 19 (Handout/PA)

“People think skin cancer only happens to older people after years of exposure to the sun but that’s not true.”

Melanoma Focus has raised concerns about the high number of people using sunbeds – which are restricted for use in the UK to over-18s.

Susanna Daniels, chief executive of the charity, said: “The proliferation of sunbed use across the UK is alarmingly high and it’s shocking that so many people don’t realise how dangerous they are.

“Melanoma skin cancer rates are rising in the UK and it’s an increasingly serious health concern.

“We strongly advise against using sunbeds in order to protect your skin and reduce your chances of being diagnosed with melanoma or other skin cancers.”

Professor Catherine Harwood, consultant dermatologist and Melanoma Focus trustee, said: “We know that sunbed use is a significant risk factor for developing melanoma.

“Sunbeds emit ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which damages the DNA of skin cells leading to genetic mutations and other changes that can cause the growth of cancerous cells.

“It’s very concerning that so many young people are regularly using sunbeds, unaware of the long-term consequences to their health.

“It is crucial that people understand the dangers of sunbed use and protect their skin from excessive UV radiation to reduce the risk of developing melanoma.”

There are around 16,744 cases of melanoma skin cancer diagnosed each year in the UK, and around 156,000 cases of non-melanoma skin cancer.