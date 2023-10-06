11 great things to do in Moray – including going for a stroll on Lossiemouth Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 great things to do in Moray – including going for a stroll on Lossiemouth Beach

There's a wealth of things to do in Moray - from motor museums to dolphin watching.

By Jenna Scott
Have a dram. Image: Shutterstock.
Have a dram. Image: Shutterstock.

There’s lots to do out in Moray this weekend, so why not get the family together and explore what’s on offer.

Dolphin watch on the Moray Firth

Dolphins leaping through the water near Burghead cliffs in Moray.
Catch the dolphins jumping. Image: Shutterstock.

A popular activity is watching the dolphins dip and dive along the Moray Firth. One of the best places to do so in Moray is by the Burghead cliffs, near the visitor centre.

Dolphins are frequent fliers around the area and can be spotted both up close and from afar.

The vantage point from Burghead gives you a view for miles on a clear day, so take a pair of binoculars.

Stroll along Lossiemouth Beach

Serene sunset at the East beach.
Lovely skies at the East beach. Image: David Monteith.

The coastal town of Lossiemouth is home to two stunning beaches – one on the East, the other on the West.

While there are stretches of sandy shores and sand dunes along the East, the West draws tourists and locals in with the Covesea Lighthouse and the Moray Golf Course.

There are also plenty facilities, including restaurants, nearby too, and the West beach is dog-friendly, so take the whole family out for a day trip.

Step back in time at Brodie Castle

Aerial view of Brodie Castle in Moray.
See the heirlooms. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

Originally constructed in 1567 by the Brodie Clan, the turreted castle shares the history of one of Scotland’s most prolific families, who lived resided on the grounds for centuries.

The castle itself is surrounded by a beautiful garden that features an adventure playground a nature trail.

Entry fees vary from £38 – £1.

Camp out at Findhorn Bay Holiday Park

Findhorn Bay Holiday Park with views over the bay.
Capture the view over Findhorn Bay. Image: Doreen Bremner.

Moray is often a home away from home for many people, and Findhorn Bay Holiday Park is a perfect spot to park up for a night or two.

This Holiday Park is just a brief walk from the Moray Firth and offers a great vantage point overlooking Findhorn Bay.

Nearby, there a handful of shops, cafes and pubs to keep visitors stocked up throughout their trip.

To enquire about bookings, visit their website findhornbayholidaypark.com

Cycle across The Speyside Way

View of the Moray countryside while cycling across The Speyside Way.
Explore the rural region. Image: Shutterstock.

The Speyside Way covers an estimated 65 miles, and while that may not appeal to everyone, cyclists can cut down their journey as they deem fit.

This route takes cyclists from Newtonmore in the Cairngorms National Park to Buckie on the Moray Coast, travelling along the River Spey into the whisky country.

There is also several bakeries, shops and cafes that cyclists can stop by for refreshments, or even to take a rest.

Swing away at Moray Golf Club

Moray Golf Club, which is another fun thing to do in the area.
Lots of championships have been held here. Image: David Cannon/Allsport.

Moray Golf Club, in Lossiemouth, is made up of two 18-hole courses – called the Old Course and the New Course.

Some golfers have described each course as “challenging but fair” as they are surrounded by beautiful scenery whilst preparing to tee off.

To enquire about Moray Golf Club, visit their website moraygolf.co.uk

Find the catch of the day

Scenic view of the River Spey.
What can you catch at the River Spey? Image: Shutterstock.

Whether it’s on the River Spey or River Findhorn, these spots are great for salmon fishing in addition to wildlife watching.

Enjoy an afternoon of fishing with friends and family, basking in the sound of the nature around you.

And why not snap a few photos whilst you’re there?

Raise a glass to the Malt Whisky Trail

Kegs at Malt Whisky Trail.
Have a drink. Image: Shutterstock.

It’d be easy to lose track of how many great distilleries there are in Moray.

Speyside even has its own Malt Whisky Trail, which takes tourists and locals across the region to visit eight renowned working distilleries over the course of three days.

Day one will take them to Glenlivet, Knockando, Craigellachie; day two is Dufftown, Rothes, Keith; and finally, day three takes them to Elgin and Forres, where visitors will discover more about the infamous industry and perhaps even sample a dram or two!

Step out to Covesea Lighthouse

View of Covesea Lighthouse, another thing to do in Moray.
Book in advance to see this stunning lighthouse. Image: Visit Moray Speyside.

In 1826, the local community banded together and voiced their demands for a lighthouse to be installed following a fatal storm along the Moray Firth that claimed several vessels.

Now, the lighthouse, on the outskirts of Lossiemouth, is a popular attraction for tourists and locals. Depending on weather, it is open for tours on Saturdays at 11am and 12pm.

To pre-book, contact: 01343 810664, or info@covesealighthouse.co.uk

Start your engines at Moray Motor Museum

Vintage car at Moray Motor Museum.
See what you can spot at the museum. Image: Kevin Emslie.

The Moray Motor Museum has a fantastic collection of vintage, rare and classic cars as well as model cars and automobilia.

It’s a perfect trip for car enthusiasts with staff on-hand to answer any burning questions.

For more information, visit their website moraymotormuseum.org

Learn about aviation at Morayvia

Vintage plane at Morayvia.
Visit the relics here. Image: Unknown.

This aviation museum is situated close to a former Kinloss RAF station and has various exhibits featuring Nimrods – formerly based at the station.

Over the years, Morayvia has branched out to showcase impressive displays and a planetarium for visitors to gaze upon the night sky.

More from Lifestyle

The latest NHS performance data for England has been published (PA)
What the latest NHS performance figures show
Mark McKerracher playing Max Kellerman in Dirty Dancing.
HMT Dirty Dancing star shares memories of mobsters, bleating lambs and a failed fringe…
Alison Stewart and Duncan Whittaker have breathed new life into their beautiful home in Aberdeen's Craigton Road.
Young Aberdeen couple breathe new life into period property
Emily Coull with two Alpacas in a forest
Adorable alpacas are bringing joy, calm and kisses to Aberdeenshire
Figures show 7.75 million people were waiting to start treatment in NHS England at the end of August, up from 7.68 million in July (PA)
NHS waiting lists in England hit new record high
Steve Barclay said he is worried about the increasing numbers of children trying vaping, attracted by bright packaging and sweet-like flavours (PA)
Health Secretary vows to tackle marketing of vapes ‘like sweets’ to children
Jane McCarry on a road surrounded by trees
Still Game star Jane McCarry to take to the stage in Aberdeen and Inverness…
Sarah Steele, an inverness mother who suffered from baby loss
Inverness mum details how talking things through helped her to come to terms with…
Skills for Care said it is going to work with other organisations to come up with a long-term workforce plan for social care (Alamy/PA)
Social care workforce departures show ‘leaky bucket which needs urgent repair’
PreSize software being used by surgeons (Oxford Heartbeat/PA)
AI-driven software could revolutionise brain aneurysm treatment