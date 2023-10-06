11 great things to do in Moray – including going for a stroll on Lossiemouth Beach

There’s lots to do out in Moray this weekend, so why not get the family together and explore what’s on offer.

Dolphin watch on the Moray Firth

A popular activity is watching the dolphins dip and dive along the Moray Firth. One of the best places to do so in Moray is by the Burghead cliffs, near the visitor centre.

Dolphins are frequent fliers around the area and can be spotted both up close and from afar.

The vantage point from Burghead gives you a view for miles on a clear day, so take a pair of binoculars.

Stroll along Lossiemouth Beach

The coastal town of Lossiemouth is home to two stunning beaches – one on the East, the other on the West.

While there are stretches of sandy shores and sand dunes along the East, the West draws tourists and locals in with the Covesea Lighthouse and the Moray Golf Course.

There are also plenty facilities, including restaurants, nearby too, and the West beach is dog-friendly, so take the whole family out for a day trip.

Step back in time at Brodie Castle

Originally constructed in 1567 by the Brodie Clan, the turreted castle shares the history of one of Scotland’s most prolific families, who lived resided on the grounds for centuries.

The castle itself is surrounded by a beautiful garden that features an adventure playground a nature trail.

Entry fees vary from £38 – £1.

Camp out at Findhorn Bay Holiday Park

Moray is often a home away from home for many people, and Findhorn Bay Holiday Park is a perfect spot to park up for a night or two.

This Holiday Park is just a brief walk from the Moray Firth and offers a great vantage point overlooking Findhorn Bay.

Nearby, there a handful of shops, cafes and pubs to keep visitors stocked up throughout their trip.

To enquire about bookings, visit their website findhornbayholidaypark.com

Cycle across The Speyside Way

The Speyside Way covers an estimated 65 miles, and while that may not appeal to everyone, cyclists can cut down their journey as they deem fit.

This route takes cyclists from Newtonmore in the Cairngorms National Park to Buckie on the Moray Coast, travelling along the River Spey into the whisky country.

There is also several bakeries, shops and cafes that cyclists can stop by for refreshments, or even to take a rest.

Swing away at Moray Golf Club

Moray Golf Club, in Lossiemouth, is made up of two 18-hole courses – called the Old Course and the New Course.

Some golfers have described each course as “challenging but fair” as they are surrounded by beautiful scenery whilst preparing to tee off.

To enquire about Moray Golf Club, visit their website moraygolf.co.uk

Find the catch of the day

Whether it’s on the River Spey or River Findhorn, these spots are great for salmon fishing in addition to wildlife watching.

Enjoy an afternoon of fishing with friends and family, basking in the sound of the nature around you.

And why not snap a few photos whilst you’re there?

Raise a glass to the Malt Whisky Trail

It’d be easy to lose track of how many great distilleries there are in Moray.

Speyside even has its own Malt Whisky Trail, which takes tourists and locals across the region to visit eight renowned working distilleries over the course of three days.

Day one will take them to Glenlivet, Knockando, Craigellachie; day two is Dufftown, Rothes, Keith; and finally, day three takes them to Elgin and Forres, where visitors will discover more about the infamous industry and perhaps even sample a dram or two!

Step out to Covesea Lighthouse

In 1826, the local community banded together and voiced their demands for a lighthouse to be installed following a fatal storm along the Moray Firth that claimed several vessels.

Now, the lighthouse, on the outskirts of Lossiemouth, is a popular attraction for tourists and locals. Depending on weather, it is open for tours on Saturdays at 11am and 12pm.

To pre-book, contact: 01343 810664, or info@covesealighthouse.co.uk

Start your engines at Moray Motor Museum

The Moray Motor Museum has a fantastic collection of vintage, rare and classic cars as well as model cars and automobilia.

It’s a perfect trip for car enthusiasts with staff on-hand to answer any burning questions.

For more information, visit their website moraymotormuseum.org

Learn about aviation at Morayvia

This aviation museum is situated close to a former Kinloss RAF station and has various exhibits featuring Nimrods – formerly based at the station.

Over the years, Morayvia has branched out to showcase impressive displays and a planetarium for visitors to gaze upon the night sky.