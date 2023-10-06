Thainstone focus on role of EID tags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thainstone focus on role of EID tags

IAAS president Alan Hutcheon met with Secretary of State for Scotland John Lamont MP.

By Katrina Macarthur
Visiting Under Secretary of State for Scotland John Lamont, second from right, and Alan Hutcheon, far right.
Visiting Under Secretary of State for Scotland John Lamont, second from right, and Alan Hutcheon, far right.

High frequency EID electronic tagging was in focus at Thainstone Centre recently when Under Secretary of State for Scotland John Lamont MP visited the north-east mart.

The new president of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers (IAAS) Alan Hutcheon, met with Mr Lamont to demonstrate how the new technology could revolutionise the livestock industry.

With Scottish Government due to announce a date for the compulsory use of ultra-high frequency (UHF) tags, Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) has been the forerunner of trials in a live mart situation.

Mr Hutcheon said: “High frequency electronic tagging is essential for the future of our industry. Having a single source digital database of all cattle movements will improve the efficiency and traceability across the supply chain, reduce the administrative burden that surrounds it and enhance animal welfare and staff safety. It also has the potential to help reduce red tape around exports and manage disease outbreaks.”

IAAS executive director Neil Wilson and the board have also met with and written to various politicians to advocate the practice.

“It’s so impressive and it’s only when you see it in action that you appreciate the savings in time and management, and importantly also for the health and safety for those working in the marts,” added Mr Hutcheon.

“The reader can quickly record numerous animals at a safe distance. It’s quick, it reduces the cross checking and paperwork, and it instantly creates easy traceability throughout the supply chain.”

ear tag problems
The Scottish Government is due to announce a date for the compulsory use of ultra-high frequency (UHF) tags.

ANM has been working closely with ScotEID, which is developing the technology, to trial UHF electronic tagging in a commercial situation in conjunction with farms and abattoirs.

The technology has been through rigorous testing and continuously iterated over the last 10 years to ensure it is user-friendly, practical and accurate in both farm and mart conditions.

While low frequency tags are widely uses, there is still some resistance from farmers and marts to invest in the UHF technology until there is commitment from Scottish Government.

“Paper passports are costing tens of thousands of pounds to produce every year,” said Mr Hutcheon.

“If we could redeploy these government funds to support farmers and marts in the uptake of ScotEID, it would significantly support the industry to modernise and be more efficient, traceable, and less costly for all.”

The visit follows other recent engagement with the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party’s Rachel Hamilton MSP and Finlay Carson MSP.

Other visitors to experience the operation have been Government officials and farming stakeholders from across the UK.

