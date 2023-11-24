Derek Adams says Ross County players’ past records count for nothing

Derek Adams insists players’ past records mean nothing to him as he prepares to return to the Ross County dugout against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Adams is back at Victoria Park for a third spell as manager, after being named as Malky Mackay’s successor earlier this week.

His immediate task is to get the Staggies back on track, after they fell to second bottom in the Premiership table following a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone last time out.

With nine years having passed since he was last at Dingwall, he has inherited a vastly-changed squad.

Adams says his players will only be judged on how they perform during his own watch.

He said: “The short-term plan is to win the next game.

“As I said to the players the other day, I don’t care who they are, where they have come from or what they have done in the past.

“It’s what they do now, and what they do tomorrow.

“That’s the same for everyone. You can live in the past, but you need to be able to do things right away. That’s what we’ve got to try and do.”

Adams targeting move up tight league table

Although Killie are sixth in the Premiership at present, a County victory would move them to within just three points of Derek McInnes’ side.

With St Mirren next up at home on Tuesday, followed by quickfire matches against Livingston and Motherwell, Adams hopes to capitalise on the opportunity to move up the table.

He added: “Against the teams around about us it’s obviously important, because you are gaining three points on the opposition if you can win the match.

“That’s what we will be setting out to do. It’s extremely tight in this league, and if you can get that three points it certainly propels you up the league as quickly as possible.

“That’s the first thing we have got to try and do.

“We have got to keep on working hard. We need to get positive results.”

Adams is familiar with some members of Killie’s squad, which makes him wary of the threat posed by the Ayrshire side.

Adams, who has James Brown unavailable through suspension, said: “Kilmarnock have done well. They are only a few points ahead of us in the league table, but they have put a good run of results together.

“They have got a number of players that I have managed in the past. It will be good to see them, such as Brad Lyons who got a call-up for Northern Ireland, and Matty Kennedy off the left-hand side as well.

“They have a good squad and they have done well this season so far.

“We have had a break because of the international schedule, and they are ready to go.”