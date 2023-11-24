Derek Adams says Ross County players’ past records count for nothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Derek Adams says Ross County players’ past records count for nothing

Adams' reign begins with a Premiership home match against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams insists players’ past records mean nothing to him as he prepares to return to the Ross County dugout against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Adams is back at Victoria Park for a third spell as manager, after being named as Malky Mackay’s successor earlier this week.

His immediate task is to get the Staggies back on track, after they fell to second bottom in the Premiership table following a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone last time out.

With nine years having passed since he was last at Dingwall, he has inherited a vastly-changed squad.

Derek Adams watches on during a Ross County training session. Image: SNS

Adams says his players will only be judged on how they perform during his own watch.

He said: “The short-term plan is to win the next game.

“As I said to the players the other day, I don’t care who they are, where they have come from or what they have done in the past.

“It’s what they do now, and what they do tomorrow.

“That’s the same for everyone. You can live in the past, but you need to be able to do things right away. That’s what we’ve got to try and do.”

Adams targeting move up tight league table

Although Killie are sixth in the Premiership at present, a County victory would move them to within just three points of Derek McInnes’ side.

With St Mirren next up at home on Tuesday, followed by quickfire matches against Livingston and Motherwell, Adams hopes to capitalise on the opportunity to move up the table.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. Image: SNS

He added: “Against the teams around about us it’s obviously important, because you are gaining three points on the opposition if you can win the match.

“That’s what we will be setting out to do. It’s extremely tight in this league, and if you can get that three points it certainly propels you up the league as quickly as possible.

“That’s the first thing we have got to try and do.

“We have got to keep on working hard. We need to get positive results.”

Adams is familiar with some members of Killie’s squad, which makes him wary of the threat posed by the Ayrshire side.

Adams, who has James Brown unavailable through suspension, said: “Kilmarnock have done well. They are only a few points ahead of us in the league table, but they have put a good run of results together.

“They have got a number of players that I have managed in the past. It will be good to see them, such as Brad Lyons who got a call-up for Northern Ireland, and Matty Kennedy off the left-hand side as well.

Brad Lyons celebrates giving Kilmarnock the lead against Ross County last season. Image: SNS

“They have a good squad and they have done well this season so far.

“We have had a break because of the international schedule, and they are ready to go.”

