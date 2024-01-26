Former Taggart star Blythe Duff set for Burns celebration in Braemar

Blythe Duff has heard all the Taggart jokes and happily recites the story of how a woman once asked her, while she was filming: “Is this a repeat?”

And if anybody approaches her with the line: “There’s been a murder”, the actress and singer will smile at them and suggest they make a donation to a charity box.

It’s more than 40 years since Jim Taggart first stepped onto our TV screens and brought a gritty, Glasgow reality to a genre which, previously, had tended to focus more on court cases than grisly slayings.

Blythe soon entered the series and stayed with it through the death of lead actor, Mark McManus, the screen demise of his replacement, played by James MacPherson, and his successor, depicted by Alex Norton, until the programme finished in 2010.

In which light, you can understand why she is grateful for the attention she gained from being part of a genuine TV phenomenon. As she told me: “It took up half my professional career and I wouldn’t have the life I have without Taggart, because it opened so many doors and it was shown all over the world.

“I still get people telling me: ‘I remember when you filmed a scene in my gran’s house’ or ‘I took a day off school to come along and watch you shoot a scene.

“I’ve worked with so many people who watched us doing the filming and it inspired them to become directors, writers or join the police.”

Blythe Duff bringing Burns to Braemar

Yet, while Taggart is etched in her DNA, there is far more to this versatile individual – she’s no mean singer in her own right – than her involvement with one programme.

On the contrary, during her 40-year career in the arts, she has appeared with the National Theatre of Scotland, co-produced and performed at the Edinburgh International Festival and, in recent years, brought a magical presence to her role as Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London’s West End.

That latter experience -which she described as “joyful” – also offered her an ideal opportunity to introduce her largely young English cast to the delights of a Burns Supper and she is a great aficionado of Scotland’s national bard.

Indeed, she is visiting Braemar for the first time this weekend, both to deliver the Address to the Haggis and a poem or song during a Burns Supper at the Fife Arms Hotel as the prelude to taking part in an event, Blether with Blythe, at the Village Hall at noon tomorrow, where she will be joined on stage by singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy, who will explore her compatriot’s influences and reminiscences.

And Blythe provided one story which showed how devoted she is to spreading the word about Burns in an episode which could have come straight from a J K Rowling book.

Keeping the Burns flame burning

She said: “I spent a full year down in London – before the pandemic – in 2019 and I remember mentioning the term Burns Supper to my colleagues and they had never heard of it, so I thought to myself: ‘Right, I’m going to change that’.

“So I booked the Caledonian Sleeper for about 20 of us [from the Potter show] and we all travelled up to Scotland and my husband – who’s a smashing cook – laid on haggis and neeps and we had music, poetry, everything you’d expect from a Burns Supper.

“And they loved it. Obviously, Covid came along the following year, but ever since, we have tried to keep the Burns flame burning. He deserves it. People all over the globe celebrate him and yet we still seem to be a bit reserved about him in Scotland.”

Blythe Duff on standing up for the arts

As somebody who emerged from the Scottish Youth Theatre in the 1980s, Blythe watched a string of gifted actors – including John Hannah, Jason Isaacs, Douglas Henshall, Richard Madden, Celia Imrie, Ashley Jensen and Robert Carlyle – ply their trade in various Taggart scripts and she’s a champion of the SYT and other initiatives which help people of all ages and backgrounds nurture a passion for culture.

So, as you might imagine, she has been frustrated by recent cuts to arts budgets and a recent trip to Venice made her think about the difference between the UK and Europe when it comes to cherishing and celebrating those who create new work.

Blythe said: “Arts are on their knees a bit at the moment and we always seem to be at the bottom of the food chain, even though I know it’s difficult when you are talking about finding food for pensioners or investing in the NHS.

“But, while I was in Venice, there were opera houses and theatres every time I turned a corner and these were at the forefront of the history and heritage of the place. The public take pride in these venues and make sure they are given as much backing as possible. Whereas, in Britain, we seem to be a wee bit scared of sending out the message that the arts are worth championing and getting behind.

‘It’s a bit of an afterthought’

“I love the theatre and I know others who feel the same. But, in Scotland, it’s a bit of an afterthought. And yet we have so many talented people working all across the arts and there don’t seem to be many people standing up for them.

“It’s similar to how it takes Americans to tell us that the BBC is brilliant. Whereas, for a lot of folk in the UK, it’s either taken for granted or people are criticising it.”

At least, in communities such as Braemar, the torch burns brightly and Blythe is relishing sharing a stage with Fiona – “We’ve met several times before, but this is the first time we have worked together, which is what often happens in this business.”

And there’s no sign of her slowing down, even though she describes herself as “being of a certain age” at 61. Instead, she has just began rehearsing a new play, Escaped Alone, by Caryl Churchill, at the Tron in Glasgow which she reckons has links to what we witnessed during lockdown even though it was written before the pandemic.

Blythe will take hot water bottle to Braemar

She is also recording some new songs, has worked in tandem with Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh of Deacon Blue and is clearly not interested in exiting the stage.

She told me: “My husband says he would happily retire and go off on a catamaran. But I still enjoy what I’m doing and I’m looking forward to this new challenge.”

She knows the monologues will test her, but that’s part of the appeal. And, as for Braemar: “Don’t worry, I’ll be bringing my hot water bottle!”

Tickets for the event are available at: ticketsource.co.uk

Five questions for Blythe Duff